Amazon Prime Day 2023 — date and what to expect in Australia

How to sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial (Image credit: Amazon) 1. Go to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)

2. Select: Start your free trial

3. Follow the instructions

4. Start browsing deals (opens in new tab)

Prime Day 2023 may still be months away, but there's no harm in being prepared for what will surely be Amazon AU's biggest sale of the year! So if you've had your eye on any items listed on Amazon, you may want to consider holding out a little while longer because it might get a sweet discount.

In Australia, the last Prime Day sales event officially took place over two days (July 12-13). However, access to US and UK deals saw the sale period extended beyond that to 5PM (AEST) on July 14.

While the date for this year's Prime Day celebration has yet to be announced, our experience covering previous Prime Day sales leads us to believe that we can expect the event to happen in July once again.

With all the excitement surrounding Prime Day 2023, it's worth noting that it probably won't be the next Amazon AU sale to occur — we're expecting Amazon's next Big Smile Sale to take place first this March.

Of course, it's safe to assume that the upcoming Prime Day 2023 event will offer bigger, better deals on a wider range of items — Amazon products like Kindle e-readers, Fire TV Stick devices and Echo Dot smart speakers should be reduced, as should other popular items such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, headphones, game consoles, games, monitors, vacuums, coffee machines and more.

With that in mind, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back regularly for more details about the upcoming sales. OK, enough waffling on — here's everything we know about Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sales event in Australia.

When is Prime Day 2023? Amazon Australia has yet to announce the Prime Day 2023 dates, however, the online retail giant tends to hold its big sales events at roughly the same times each year. Because of this, we believe this year's Prime Day will take place sometime in July 2023.

Can I get a free Amazon Prime membership? As the name implies, Prime Day deals are exclusive for Amazon Prime members only. That said, those who aren't already members can still take part in Prime Day sales by signing up to Amazon AU's free 30-day trial (opens in new tab). Once you've made your purchases, you can simply cancel Amazon Prime or let it continue for just AU$6.99 a month or AU$59 a year.

Will the Prime Day deals be any good this year?

It's tough to know whether this coming Prime Day sale will be good without actually seeing the deals ahead of time. That said, given the online retailer's track record for Prime Day sales, we're fairly confident that Amazon will deliver the goods (pun intended) for Prime Day 2023.

Based on previous Prime Day sales, we're expecting huge discounts across a wide selection of items from popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bose, Sennheiser, iRobot, Nespresso, Lenovo and even Meta.

As always, you can also rely on the Australian Tom's Guide team to point you towards all the best deals during the Prime Day 2023 sale.

Tips for finding the best Prime Day deals

Price check everything:

With that in mind, we're of the opinion that you should always shop smart — some sellers on Amazon may try to exaggerate their deals, which is why you should get into the habit of using a site called CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) to check your desired item's price history. Here's a detailed guide on using CamelCamelCamel to save money on Amazon.

Additionally, you can also install a Chrome extension called Camelizer (opens in new tab) which you can click on to bring up the price history of almost any Amazon product you happen to be viewing.

Watch out for shady reviews:

While Amazon has gotten good at picking out and removing bogus reviews from product listings, the vast number of items sold on the site makes it difficult to ensure that every review is legitimate.

Because of this, we recommend using Fakespot (opens in new tab) to analyse the quality and legitimacy of reviews on any Amazon product page, offering a letter-based grade to give you an idea of whether said products reviews are mostly real or mostly fake.

Additionally, the website ReviewMeta (opens in new tab) can be used to scope out suspicious terminology or repeated phrases that many fake reviews tend to use, offering either a passing of failing grade for you to consider.

Alexa and Prime Day deal alerts

Alexa shopping has been around for quite some time. During Prime Day, Alexa can even tell you of the day's best deals. However, a new feature lets Amazon's digital assistant notify Prime members of upcoming deals on products they wish to track. You'll need to have a newer generation Echo smart speaker or smart display to use this perk. Nevertheless, it could be a cool perk for existing Prime members during Prime Day. Here's how to have Alexa notify you of upcoming deals.