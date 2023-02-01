The best PC game controllers in 2023

Trying to pinpoint the best PC game controllers is an Herculean task. Of all modern gaming platforms, the PC is by far the most versatile, in terms of inputs. Unlike mobile platforms, which usually require Bluetooth, or dedicated consoles, which have extremely particular pairing protocols, just about any device with (or without) a wire will work fine on PC. As such, with such a dizzying array of peripherals, it can be difficult to know where to start, let alone which device to ultimately buy.

To simplify matters considerably: Microsoft’s standard Xbox Series X controller is the best choice for most people. This $60 peripheral is the gold standard for connectivity and performance in terms of PC game controllers; indeed, most games already come optimized for it. Most other devices we tested either mimicked Microsoft’s controller, or required some kind of tedious workaround to fire on all cylinders.

Still, there are a few other controllers worth considering, especially if you already own a PS5 or a Nintendo Switch, and would rather just use what you already have available. Read on for our best PC game controller selections, including both the Xbox Wireless Controller and a few other worthy contenders.

The best PC game controllers you can buy today

1. Xbox Wireless Controller The best PC game controller overall Specifications Size: 6.0 x 4.0 x 2.4 inches Weight: 10.1 ounces Analog Sticks: Staggered Wireless: Yes Reasons to buy + Compatible with everything + Optimized for most games + Three kinds of connectivity Reasons to avoid - No rechargeable battery - Wireless USB requires adapter

The Xbox Wireless Controller is the best PC game controller for most players, as it just simply works. With wired, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, it can connect to just about every gaming device in your home; with a comfortable, ergonomic grip, you can hold it for hours at a time. It has a straightforward, sensible button layout, and its size should suit just about everyone: teens and adults, as well as men and women. Most PC games already come optimized for the Xbox Wireless Controller, and will display its button layout and prompts accordingly.

The device has a few downsides. By default, it runs on AA batteries; a rechargeable pack costs extra. You’ll also have to buy a separate adapter if you want USB connectivity on your PC, which tends to be a bit faster and more reliable than Bluetooth. Otherwise, this is the right controller for most gamers.

2. Xbox Elite Series 2 The best premium PC game controller Specifications Size: 6.0 x 4.0 x 2.4 inches Weight: 12.2 ounces Analog Sticks: Staggered Wireless: Yes Reasons to buy + Highly customizable + Extremely comfortable + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Incredibly expensive - Limited benefits over standard controller

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is the most expensive model we evaluated, costing up to $180. (For comparison purposes, an Xbox Series S — which comes with a standard Xbox controller — costs $300.) And yet, if you can stomach the cost, there’s an awful lot to like here. Unlike the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, the Elite Series 2 lets you adjust the tension of the analog sticks and the trigger buttons. There’s also a superior grip, a removable D-pad cover, a rechargeable battery and even an optional set of back paddles that you can use as additional buttons.

As to whether any of these features make a tremendous difference, it depends largely on your playstyle. If you find the default Xbox controller perfectly good, there’s no real reason to pay three times as much, especially considering that the core design is identical. But if you have some extra cash on hand, the Elite Series 2 just about justifies its high price.

3. DualSense Wireless Controller An unconventional PC game controller Specifications Size: 6.3 x 4.2 x 2.6 inches Weight: 9.9 ounces Analog Sticks: Adjacent Wireless: Yes Reasons to buy + Works well for Sony games and apps + Some creative Steam possibilities + Good for gamers with large hands Reasons to avoid - Divisive design - Not optimized for most games

The DualSense Wireless Controller has been a divisive peripheral ever since Sony first revealed it. While some gamers adore its unconventional appearance, which represents a radical departure from the well-worn DualShock design, others think that it’s too big and offers too much real estate to its underutilized touchpad. In either case, if you own a PS5, it’s worth at least trying out the DualSense with your PC before you run out and buy another peripheral.

Unlike the Xbox Wireless Controller, the DualSense isn’t optimized for most games by default, and you’ll have to use your imagination to figure out where every button corresponds. But you can do some cool things with the device’s touchpad and lighting, if you’re wiling to dive into some Steam Big Picture options. It’s also worth checking out for gamers with large hands.

4. Amazon Luna Controller A PC game controller for Amazon users Specifications Size: 6.2 x 4.2 x 2.3 inches Weight: 9.9 ounces Analog Sticks: Staggered Wireless: Yes Reasons to buy + Optimized for Luna and Fire devices + Interesting Wi-Fi connectivity + Compatible with Alexa Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other standard controllers - Tedious driver installation

The Amazon Luna Controller is one of the more unconventional choices on the list, but it’s probably worth investigating if you’re already ensconced in the extensive Amazon product ecosystem. It’s comfortable and functional, with textured thumbsticks, a smart button layout and a surprisingly good D-pad. It’s also optimized for Amazon’s Luna streaming service out of the box, and connects easily to Fire TV devices as well.

The controller can connect to PCs via Wi-Fi, which offers a faster and potentially more stable connection than Bluetooth. But the tradeoff is that the Luna controller is a bit more expensive than the competition. It also requires a few extra hoops, in the form of a dedicated driver and mobile app. Getting the device up and running is not nearly as seamless as it could be.

5. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller A worthwhile PC game controller for Nintendo fans Specifications Size: 5.9 x 4.2 x 2.4 inches Weight: 8.7 ounces Analog Sticks: Staggered Wireless: Yes Reasons to buy + Comfortable grips and layout + Cool see-through design + Fantastic D-pad Reasons to avoid - Too expensive for what it offers

Imperfect Bluetooth connectivity

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is pretty similar to the Xbox Wireless Controller, but $10 more expensive. Its connection can be extremely mercurial, depending on your PC’s Bluetooth protocol, and Nintendo’s support for the device’s PC functionality is essentially nil. However, as a Switch accessory, the Pro Controller is unrivaled. As such, if you happen to own one anyway, you might find that it makes an excellent PC controller, too.

If there’s one strong reason to recommend the Switch Pro Controller, it’s because it’s simply comfortable to hold. The device is a bit lighter than some of its competitors, and has a smooth chassis with an intriguing see-through design. The D-pad is also a cut above what most PC controllers offer. It’s not an ideal PC game controller, but it’s a pretty good one — if it plays nicely with your system.

6. DualShock 4 Wireless Controller A PC game controller with customization potential Specifications Size: 6.4 x 3.9 x 2.0 inches Weight: 7.4 ounces Analog Sticks: Adjacent Wireless: Yes Reasons to buy + Robust software support + Compact design + Potentially inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Dated tech - Non-optimal compatibility

Sony’s last-gen DualShock 4 controller still has some viability as a PC accessory. That’s largely thanks to an enthusiast community of developers who have created software such as DS4Windows, which lets users fine-tune the PS4 controller for Windows 10 and 11. You can also play around with the controller’s options in Steam Big Picture, even though relatively few PC games offer PS4 button inputs.

As Sony is planning to fully phase out the PS4 by 2025, the DS4 may not be widely available for much longer, which is a good and bad thing. While Sony is unlikely to implement any new PC features for the device, it also means that users may be able to find some pretty good sales as the PS5 gains prominence and the PS4 fades. If you like to tinker with your tech, the DS4 may be a good match.

7. SteelSeries Stratus Duo The best USB wireless PC game controller Specifications Size: 6.1 x 4.3 x 3.0 inches Weight: 8.7 ounces Analog Sticks: Adjacent Wireless: Yes Reasons to buy + Includes wireless USB adapter + Multiple types of connectivity + Plenty of buttons Reasons to avoid - No console connectivity - Awkward design

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo is one of the few PC controllers from a major manufacturer that comes with a wireless USB dongle. This isn’t a make-or-break feature, since Bluetooth is generally good enough for everyday play. Still, USB connectivity tends to be both faster and more reliable than Bluetooth, so the device is not without its charms. Apart from that, it also sports a vast array of buttons — too many, perhaps, but at least you’ll have no trouble navigating your PC or mobile gaming platform of choice.

To be fair, the Stratus Duo costs the same as an Xbox Wireless Controller, and doesn’t have any night-or-day advantages. Its grips are a bit too big, making some of the buttons feel cramped, and you can’t use it with any Xbox or PlayStation consoles. As a PC and mobile peripheral, though, it works well.

How to choose the best PC game controller for you

For most gamers, the best PC game controller is the Xbox Wireless Controller. Developers tend to develop PC game controller schemes with this device in mind, right down to which button prompts you’ll see onscreen. It’s reasonably priced, comfortable to hold, works with both Bluetooth and USB protocols and includes a 3.5 mm audio jack, in case that’s more convenient than plugging your headset directly into your PC. By the same token, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is also an excellent choice, but only if you’re willing to drop $180 on a single peripheral.

The other devices we tested have more niche use-cases. However, if you already own a console — a PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch, specifically — you should at least try to use your existing controller with your PC before you run out and buy another one. Each one of those devices features Bluetooth connectivity, and under ideal circumstances, each one works well with PC games, particularly on Steam. When we tested these devices, our performance wasn’t flawless on every machine. But they were good enough to work with, most of the time, and it’s arguably better to use a device you already own than to drop $60 on something that fills basically the same function.