Best Skechers shoes in 2023

Skechers has always been an incredibly versatile footwear brand, known for manufacturing shoes that fit a wide range of activities and needs. Whether you’re looking for the sneakers that will take you across the finish line of your first 5k, or a comfortable and stylish pair that’s best-suited for your mobility level, chances are that Skechers has the perfect shoe for you.

Aside from their extensive selection, Skechers is also known for keeping most of their sneaker lines affordable without sacrificing quality. Through their lightweight, responsive, and supportive features that are designed with athletic performance in mind, Skechers has made impressive strides in making active lifestyles accessible to all.

So, which pair is worth your investment? To make your decision easier, we’ve tested the best Skechers shoes on the market for everyone from the experienced exerciser to the weekend walker. The shoes below have been evaluated for several days worth of various activities, both inside of the gym and out. We looked at how comfortable they were, how well they fit, and how efficiently they performed. Read on to learn more about our top picks.

Best Skechers shoe overall

(Image credit: Future)

I review running shoes for a living, but more often than not, you’ll find me walking around in shoes that aren’t all that practical — fashion trainers, Converse and heels. That said, as I started the long and boring process of recovering from a twisted ankle, I reached for a pair of shoes that have been on my to-test pile for a while now — the insanely popular Skechers Go Walk workout walker.

I was immediately shocked by how comfortable these shoes were, both for daily walks, and everyday wear. The Skechers Arch Fit insole system is podiatrist-certified and offers instant arch support as you move. The brand says this is developed with 20 years of data and 120,000-foot scans. The insole is removable and designed to give you a cushioned, comfortable walking experience.

In the midsole of the shoe, there’s also Skecher’s Hyper Burst cushioning — designed to be responsive and lightweight underfoot and a carbon-infused plate, to help for a springy toe-off.

I was impressed with the arch support in this shoe. I have high arches, and my foot immediately felt cradled in the shoe, allowing me to walk comfortably. The cushioning is incredibly plush — I often spend my weekends on my feet heading out on longer hikes with my energetic (read: hyperactive) cocker spaniel puppy. I was easily able to walk and stand for most of the day wearing these, and it’s no wonder so many doctors and nurses opt for the brand. I did find the sizing was generous, however, so if you're between sizes, I'd be tempted to size down.

Read my full Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker review here

Best Skechers shoe for cross-training

(Image credit: Future)

2. Skechers Skech-Lite Pro Perfect Time Best for cross-training Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: US 7.5 - 14 (M) / US 5.5-11 (W) Width options: Yes, medium and wide Color options: Yes Machine washable: Yes Best for: Walking, short runs, high intensity interval training, light to moderate resistance training Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (Black) View at Zappos (Women's) View at SportsShoes US (Black) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Just the right amount of cushioning + Very lightweight + Supportive enough for most activities Reasons to avoid - Outsoles were slippery on first few wears - Clunky, “orthopedic” look doesn’t transition well to casual wear

The Skechers Skech-Lite Pro may not win any accolades for cutting-edge style — they’re a bit old-fashioned and clunky — but there are some major benefits to their design.

The Skech-Lite Pro’s substantial midsole boasts a shock-absorbing “Skech-Lite” layer that protects your stride during impact, while the trademarked “Air-Cooled Memory Foam” insoles provide additional support. They’re not as plush as some of the Skechers on our list (and have fewer high-tech features), but they’re still very comfortable and actually felt more supportive than some of the cushier models. That’s a trade-off I’m willing to make — especially while running, jumping, and lifting.

Despite their bulk, the Skech-Lite Pros are as light as their name suggests. That’s worthy of praise all on its own, as most of the bulkier cross-training shoes I’ve tested (like the Nike Metcon 7 or Brooks Adrenaline) start to feel very heavy as the exercise minutes tick by.

The upper is made from an engineered mesh that, like most Skechers sneakers, makes the shoe machine washable. It’s a breathable material that still provides decent structure, although it did press uncomfortably against a bad bunion I have. To be fair though, that’s an issue I have with nearly every shoe I own. The Skech-Lite Pros’ traditional lace-up system allows for a fully customizable fit, so loosening the laces on those first few wears helped alleviate some of the pain. And on a positive note, it didn’t take much time to break them in and significantly lessen the pressure.

The outsoles felt a bit slippery when I first slid them on, and I actually had to catch myself on the kitchen counter to keep from falling within the first few minutes of wearing them. But as soon as I took them out on the pavement, the bottoms roughened up and they felt a lot more stable. While minor, this is something to keep in mind – especially if you have balance or mobility issues.

I wore the Skechers Skech-Lite Pro for all of my various athletic pursuits, from running and HIIT classes to weight training and incline walking. They excelled in nearly every discipline, with only a few notable exceptions.

As a walking and HIIT shoe, the Skech-Lite Pro shines. Their lightweight design doesn’t drag you down on box jumps or burpees, and the Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioning provides ample protection from varying degrees of impact without forfeiting stability. My high knees and butt kicks have never felt more bouncy. They work well for light to moderate resistance training and short-distance running too, however, they’re a little too plush for any heavy weightlifting efforts.

The Skechers Skech Lite Pro is a versatile and inexpensive yet well-made sneaker that’s right for nearly any activity you choose — they’re among the best Skechers shoes overall. Their versatility may not extend to casual wear, but they hold their own among the high-quality cross-training shoes on the market.

Read our full Skechers Skech Lite Pro review

Best overall Skechers slip-on

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re anything like me, tying your sneakers can be somewhat of a chore. This must be a common sentiment, as Skechers has designed a line of slip-on sneakers that take tying and untying your laces out of the equation. Just slide your foot into a pair of Skechers Slip-ins Summits, and you’re ready to go — no hands required.

The Skechers Slip-ins Summits are a sleek, low-profile shoe without a lot of bulk or flash. Personally, I like that Skechers has added lacing even if they’re not what I’d call entirely functional. The laces are made from a stretchy, flexible material that has some give to them, so if you’ve got wider feet, this is a blessing. Unfortunately, they can’t be used to tighten the shoe at all, which is bad news if you’ve got narrower feet.

The Summit’s outsole is relatively thin, but there are appropriate traction and flex grooves throughout the bottom. Even with this additional texture, I still think they’re more suited to the treadmill than the pavement. The plus side to their thin outsole is that they’re incredibly lightweight — they almost feel more like slippers than sneakers. And of course, Skechers’ signature Air-Cooled Memory Foam makes the insole practically pillowy.

The upper portion of the sneaker is constructed with a cushy jersey knit that breathes well and hugs the frame of your foot. In my case, it hugged a little too tightly – my rather sizable bunion was throbbing after the first wear. This got better the more I broke them in (which is a normal process for most shoes), but it’s still worth mentioning.

The Skechers Slip-ins Summits are perfect for most lower-impact activities like walking, light resistance training, and even dance cardio. They’re also a super plush casual shoe, probably way more comfortable than the flats or boots that are lining your closet.

For anything more intense, like running, HIIT circuits, or outdoor hikes, the Skechers Slip-ins Summits are a little too flimsy for the job. One of the major downsides to slip-on sneakers is the inability to customize their fit, and this was a glaring issue during my jogs and HIIT workouts. I have very flat arches but a relatively narrow foot, and with every stride the edges of the collar lining would open up, causing a big gap between the shoe and my ankle. This wreaked havoc on my stability — at one point during a HIIT routine, I even contemplated slipping off the shoe and doing the rest of the workout barefoot.

The Skechers Slip-ins Summits make slipping on your sneakers almost effortless, which is perfect for those with mobility issues, those who travel frequently, and those who can’t stand to tie their shoes.

Read our full Skechers Slip-ins Summits review here

Best Skechers casual shoe

(Image credit: Future)

4. Skechers Go Walk Max Best casual shoe Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: US 7 - 12 (M) / US 5-11 (W) Width options: Yes, medium and wide Color options: Yes Machine washable: Yes Best for: Casual wear, walking Reasons to buy + Plain looking to suit most outfits + Comfortable for daily wear + Handy slip-on design + Vegan Reasons to avoid - Not the best-looking shoe on the market - Not as versatile as other options

Unlike some of the other Skechers on this list, Tom's Guide's Mike Prospero decided to put these Skechers to the test at one of the biggest tech events of the year. "One of the most common pieces of advice when going to CES is to wear a good pair of shoes. As a veteran of more trade shows than I can count, I can attest that this adage holds true. There's nothing worse than sore feet," writes Mike.

The result? We're all happy to report his feet stayed comfortable throughout the event, and many days since then, making these some of the best Skechers slip-in shoes to buy for casual wear. They might not look as cool as some of the other options on this list, but if you want a pair of comfortable shoes that'll blend in with your outfit, while keeping your feet comfy, this is a good pick.

The only drawback we found during testing is that the upper portion of the shoe is a breathable mesh fabric. Normally, this is great (sweaty feet = stinky feet) but it's not ideal when standing outside on a cold winter day; the cold air penetrated right into our toes. You'll want to avoid puddles, too, as water will seep right in.

Read our full Skechers Go Walk Max review

Best Skechers walking slip-on

(Image credit: Future)

By design, the Skechers Slip-in Max Cushioning Smooth shoes are a slip-on shoe, with a thick, comfortable mid-sole, and a breathable mesh upper. As a personal preference, a slip-on shoe wouldn’t be my go-to, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and while these won’t be making it onto any catwalks anytime soon, they didn’t look like orthopedic shoes.

One thing to note here is that I really struggled with the fit of these shoes. I wear a UK 4.5 in my everyday sneakers, but a UK 5 in my running shoes (confused? Check out my guide on how to buy running shoes here). When I was testing the Skechers Go Walk shoes, I found the UK 5 miles too big, so I opted to go down a whole size in these, wearing a UK 4. Yet even with thick workout socks, I still struggled, with my foot slipping slightly at the back of the shoe. This might be a style thing — slip-on shoes, by nature, aren’t going to be as customizable as lace-ups, as you’re not able to pull the upper tight against your foot. Yet it might also be my feet — I have incredibly high arches, so it might be that the slip-in shoes just aren’t for me. Either way, if you’re between sizes, I recommend sizing down, or ordering both pairs and trying these on at home (on the carpet).

The midsole of this shoe is where the magic happens — they really are like walking on a cloud. Before my Skechers arrived, I’d read a lot of reviews to try and understand where the hype was coming from. A lot of doctors and nurses swore by them for long days on the wards, and a few customers said they wore them as slippers. They weren’t wrong to do so — these are seriously comfortable shoes.

If you're looking for a comfortable pair of Skechers slip-in shoes that'll cope with longer walks and hikes, this is the best option for you.

Read our full Skechers Slip-in Max Cushioning Smooth review

Best Skechers for runners

(Image credit: Skechers)

6. Skechers GO RUN Lite Best for novice runners Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: US 7 - 14 (M) / US 5-11 (W) Width options: Yes, medium and wide Color options: Yes Machine washable: Yes Best for: Short to moderate-distance running, walking, HIIT, light to moderate resistance training Today's Best Deals View at Zappos View at Zappos Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Extremely lightweight and breathable + Inexpensive for a running shoe + Responsive Ultra Go cushioning Reasons to avoid - Not a lot of motion control for overpronators - Caused foot and ankle pain on longer distance runs

If watching the New York City Marathon (or your friend’s latest Turkey Trot) has inspired you to hop on the treadmill, the Skechers GO RUN Lite would make a great introductory pair of running shoes — they’re well-constructed and won’t break the bank if you decide that pounding the pavement isn’t for you.

Overall, the GO RUN Lites look like most popular sneakers engineered for running, if not a little more streamlined and low-profile. The outsoles are thick, which I generally prefer (there are those who tout the benefits of minimalist shoes, but my feet are just too far gone to run comfortably in those). The bottoms feature decent flex grooves and deep lugs, so you should feel relatively confident taking them out on the pavement. I’d steer clear of trail runs, however.

The midsole and insole is where all of Skechers’ performance advancements lie. The “Ultra Go” cushioning in the midsole is plush yet extremely lightweight, which is a big achievement – most running shoes with this level of bulk in the midsole tend to be pretty heavy. The insole features two additional layers of cushioning: the “Air Cooled Goga Mat” (a play on the words “Yoga Mat,” I’m assuming) that cradles the arches and provides some good rebound, and the deeper Ortholite comfort foam.

The upper portion of the GO RUN Lite is constructed from a breathable (recycled) mesh that’s supportive but gives when it needs to. A traditional lace-up system allows for a customizable fit, which is important when hitting the track.

For the most part, the GO RUN Lites really exceeded my expectations. I fully anticipated having to ditch them for my Brooks Adrenalines after a mile or two, when my toes started cramping or my ankles began to ache. I’m happy to report that this never happened during my shorter-distance efforts. And even better than my Brooks, the GO RUN Lites didn’t end up feeling like bricks as the miles went by. They definitely lived up to the “Lite” in their name.

When I ran more than 3 or 4 miles though, I started to feel the impacts of running in a shoe that’s designed for a more neutral stride – my arches are flatter than pancakes, so I’m most comfortable in sneakers that address chronic overpronation. While I always made it the full distance, I did notice some ankle, foot, and even knee pain as I crossed the finish line.

Ultimately, my feet just require more motion control than the GO RUN Lites have to offer. If you have normal arches, they may feel right as rain for your entire run. But if you’re planning on any half-marathons in your future, you’d probably be wise to invest in a higher-end model made for long distances, like the Skechers GO RUN Razor or GO RUN Speed Freak. Or check out more of the best running shoes on the market here.

The Skechers GO RUN Lite is a solid choice for your first pair of running shoes — they’re comfortable, supportive, super lightweight, and affordable.

Read our full Skechers GO RUN Lite review

Most versatile Skechers shoe

(Image credit: Future)

7. Skechers Slip-ons Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path Most versatile Skechers shoe Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: US 7 - 14 (M) / US 5-11 (W) Width options: Yes, medium and wide Color options: Yes Machine washable: Yes Best for: Casual wear Reasons to buy + Intuitive slip-in design + Lightweight and very comfortable + Faux laces give the shoe a classic and fashionable look Reasons to avoid - Lack of strong lateral support - Heel pillow can cause blisters

At first glance, the Sketchers Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0’s don’t seem all that different from a regular pair of sneakers: a thick mid and outsole at the base support a flexible mesh upper with what appears to be a standard lacing system. A closer look reveals that those laces are just for show — they’re sewn into place, and can’t be used in any kind of functional capacity. This isn’t a problem though, as the Ultra Flex 3.0s are part of Skechers’ Slip-in line of footwear.

Even though they’re not needed, I prefer a slip-in sneaker that still has laces in their design — I’ve avoided most slip-ins in the past because the no-lace look gives off an “orthopedic” vibe to me. Adding to this sleeker style is the Ultra Flex 3.0’s solid color. The deep mauve that I’d chosen paired well with most of my wardrobe, and the absence of any bold patterning made the transition from workout sneaker to casual shoe effortless.

I’m almost always a US size 8 in any sneaker, and the 8’s in the Ultra Flex 3.0 felt like the right size for the most part. That being said, I had some significant slippage through the heel which ended up causing a blister after my first extended wear. Skechers’ exclusive “heel pillow” — extra padding in the heel which is supposed to prevent excessive chafing — actually exacerbated the problem. Donning thicker, higher-profile socks on subsequent wears solved the issue.

The midsoles of the Ultra Flex 3.0 were practically pillowy, with Skechers’ signature “Air-Cooled Memory Foam” lining the entire insole from toe to heel. A thick yet extremely lightweight outsole contributed to this pillowy feel, while providing acceptable support. These factors made the shoe among the most comfortable I’ve ever tested. In fact, there were a few instances where I forgot I was wearing them and ended up walking through my apartment with them on. I train most of my clients virtually nowadays, but if I was still working out of a gym, I would be wearing these very frequently.

The downside to the Ultra Flex 3.0 is that there isn’t much strong lateral support through the ankle or heel. And while there’s no doubt that the cloud-like memory foam in the insoles is a huge plus for general comfort, all this cushioning will inevitably affect your foot stability. If you’re just going on a walk or wearing them for work, this isn’t a deal breaker. But if you want to go for a run, join a HIIT class, or hit the trails for a hike, the risk of rolling your ankle is a lot higher. The risk is even greater if you have flat arches like I do – I had a few close calls while wearing them for a very jump-heavy HIIT circuit.

Sketchers Slip-Ins Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path combines comfort, ease, and style for those who hate tying their laces. Extremely lightweight and aesthetically pleasing, the Ultra Flex 3.0’s transition from leggings and sports bras to jeans and sweaters easily.

Read our full Skechers Slip-ons Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review

How to choose the best Skechers shoe for you

You’ll want to consider a few factors when selecting the right Skechers shoe, namely your foot and stride type, your exercise patterns, your mobility, and your planned usage.

Skechers make shoes in a variety of widths, with some men’s models even offered in extra wide sizes. That being said, many of the women’s shoes we tested are only available in medium widths — if you have a wider-than-average foot, you may be a little more limited in your choices.

You’ll also want to think about what kind of activities you’re planning to do while wearing your Skechers. All of the shoes on our list are great for walking short or moderate distances, light resistance training, and general movement (like running errands). If you want a shoe that will properly support your foot for higher-impact activities, make sure you select a Skechers sneaker with traditional lacing and an appropriate mid and outsole design. And if you have very flat or extremely high arches, be aware that most of the Skechers on our list are best suited for neutral strides.

If you have limited mobility, you’ll want to factor that in as well. If bending down to tie your shoes is difficult or not possible for you, a hands-free slip-in sneaker would be your best choice.

Finally, you’ll want to consider where you’ll be wearing your Skechers the most. While all of the shoes on our list are great for a variety of activities, some transition to more casual usage better than others.

How we tested the best Skechers on the market

Each of the Skechers shoes on our list was worn while performing the following activities for varying durations: Walking, short-distance running, moderate-distance running, light resistance training, moderate resistance training, heavy resistance training, high-intensity interval training, and general movement. Additionally, the Skechers Slip-ins Summits Dazzling Haze was worn for a 30-minute dance cardio class.

All of the Skechers on our list were evaluated for comfort, performance, fit, design features, versatility, and other usability factors.