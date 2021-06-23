Best Prime Day deals 2021 — these offers are still available

Prime Day is officially over for another year, but that doesn't make there aren't still plenty of savings and deals to be had.

For the uninitiated, Prime Day is a 2-day retail holiday with deals that are exclusive for Prime members only. While some of the best Prime Day deals tend to focus on Amazon hardware or services, Prime Day is still an excellent opportunity to save on anything from kitchen appliances to workout apparel.

Over the 48 hour window, Amazon released over 2 million deals across all categories. Including big sales on Echo devices, smart TVs, athletic apparel, iPads and just about anything else that Amazon sells.

While many of the best deals have now unfortunately ended, there is still a selection of offers that have run into June 23 (and potentially beyond). These include massive savings on a Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop and nearly £100 off a Philips 43-inch 4K Smart TV.

If any of these deals take your fancy, then we advise clicking that "Buy now" button immediately as there's no guarantee that these offers will stick around for much longer. Don't forget you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the remaining Prime Day deals, but you can still get a free 30-day trial if you're not currently signed up.

Prime Day Deals - Amazon Devices

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was £39 now £24 @ Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) has dropped to just £24 for Prime Day. While is smart speaker is no longer the flagship it's still an excellent Alexa device. It's one of Amazon's most popular products ever for good reason.

Echo Show 5: was £79 now £49 @ Amazon

The Echo Show is Amazon's flagship smart display, and this 5th iteration of the device may be a couple years old at this point but it's still a very smart buy. With a 5.5-inch screen, you can check the weather, make a to-do list or get the latest sports scores all with your voice thanks to Alexa integration.

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (2nd Gen): was £219 now £208 @ Amazon

This Ring Alarm kit comes with everything you need to set up whole-home protection for your house or flat. It includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender. You'll get real-time notifications when your system is triggered for complete peace of mind. Can't put a price on that. Well, Amazon can and it's £10 off.



Prime Day Deals - TVs

Philips 43" 4K Smart TV: was £390 now £299 @ Amazon

This Philips television is perfect for watching just about every streaming service you can think of, from Netflix to Prime Video. It's all integrated right into the TV itself, so no need for a separate streaming stick. This Prime Day deal takes £91 off this 4K display.

LG 43" UHD 4K LED Smart TV: was £479 now £398 @ Amazon

This excellent 4K Ultra HD TV offers incredible picture quality and highly detailed images. If you buy an LG Magic Remote (sold separately) you can even use your voice to control the television. This is one of our favourite Prime Day deals.



Samsung 65" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: was £999 now £952 @ Amazon

Part of Samsung's 2021 television lineup, this 65-inch model is an excellent buy. Offering Crystal UHD visuals in 4K resolution, no matter what you're watching it'll look better than ever. Amazon has slashed the price by £47 in this Prime Day deal.

Prime Day Deals - Laptops

Asus C223NA Chromebook: was £199 now £177 @ Amazon

If you need a laptop at the lowest possible price, this Asus Chromebook is a great shout. It's ideal for light internet browsing but is still plenty capable of work from home use. It's currently £20 off.

Asus C433 Chromebook Flip: was £499 now £347 @ Amazon

This Asus Chromebook comes with plenty of premium features. The HD 14-inch touchscreen can be flipped back on itself to create a tablet device, which is excellent if you're on the go. At £150 off this is one of the best Prime Day deals going.

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop: was £799 now £634 @ Amazon

After a gaming laptop this Prime Day, then look no further than this HP Pavilion. With a Full HD 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1650 Ti, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is ideally for gamers looking for a solid machine.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was £999 now £815 @ Amazon

This ultra-thin surface laptop is an ideal machine for those regularly on the move. It's super light, and offers 11.5 hours of battery. Plus it sports a Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 preinstalled.

Razer Blade 15: was £1,560 now £1,327 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is an excellent gaming laptop that is currently £232 off in this Prime Day deal. It sports an Intel Core i7 10th Gen CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB RAM and a 512G SSD. Plus, a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was £1,299 now £1,099 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop from Asus takes the top spot in our best gaming laptops ranking. It's currently £200 off for Prime Day. It includes an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch FHD display. We recommended it at full price, this offer makes it a can't-miss purchase.

Prime Day Deals - Headphones

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones: was £50 now £32 @ Amazon

Sony is known for making some of the best wireless headphones around and this over-ear model is a great entry-level pair. With 35 hours of battery life, easy Bluetooth connectivity, and quick charge. They're not the most flashy headphones around, but they get the job done without compromise.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was £159 now £79 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are a very legitimate AirPods alternative offering strong battery life, a comfortable fit, and impressive sound for a significantly cheaper price point than Apple's flagship wireless earbuds. This Prime Day deal brings them down to just £79.



Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones: was £130 now £75 @ Amazon

These Sony wireless headphones are a step up from the ones above. They add active noise canceling into the mix, with a dual noise sensor to cancel out the world around you (ideally for busy commutes). The soft oval earpads are extremely comfortable and the sound quality is superb.

Apple AirPods: was £159 now £119 @ Amazon

AirPods are among the most popular wireless earbuds on the planet, for good reason. They're easy to use, offer high-quality sound, and impressive battery life. For just £119 these are a bargain. If you want AirPods with Wireless Charging they are also on sale for Prime Day.

Prime Day deals - Smart Home

Nanami Wireless Charger: was £19 now £11 @ Amazon

If your smartphone or other devices support wireless charging then this pad makes giving your phone/devices some extra juice super straightforward. This pad is fast charging as well, getting you a full battery in no time.

Roku Express: was £29 now £24 @ Amazon

Enjoy live TV as well as streaming services with the Roku Express HD player. With voice control support and the ability to cast from your mobile device, this is a very versatile streamer. The highly customizable interface is another big plus.



Ultimate Ears Wonderboom: was £89 now £59 @ Amazon

It may have a rather silly name, but the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is no laughing matter. This is a seriously excellent portable Bluetooth speaker. Offering 360 surround sound and complete waterproofing, plus 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It's just £59 in this Prime Day deal.

Elephas Wi-Fi Projector: was £129 now £89 @ Amazon

This wireless projector from Elephas is compatible with IOS, Android and Windows 10. Just quickly sync up your device and watch content on a projector screen or wall. With Full HD 1080p output image quality will be sharp as well.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was £199 now £178 @ Amazon

Take full control of your home with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat that is so advanced that it can program itself based on your usual routines. Plus it automatically turns itself down after you leave to help save energy. It's £21 off in this Prime Day deal.

Prime Day Deals - Phones

Samsung Galaxy S21: was £769 now £649 @ Amazon

The latest Samsung Galaxy phone, the S21, is £110 off in this Prime Day offer. The flagship features a 6.2-inch 120Hx AMOLED display, a tri-camera array on the rear, an Exynos 2100 5nm processor and a 4,000 mAh battery to keep you going all day long. If you're after an Android device, you'll struggle to find a better Prime Day deal than this.

Prime Day Deals - Health and fitness

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N Electric Toothbrush: was £219 now £82 @ Amazon

This Oral-B Smart 6 6000N is a massive £135 off in this Prime Day deal. Offering 5 unique brushing modes, real-time brushing feedback, and the ability to remove 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush, this is the gold standard for mouth hygiene.

Fitbit Inspire 2: was £89 now £61 @ Amazon

If you want to get in shape this summer then the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a near essential device. Its comfortable, lightweight, design is matched only by its excellent suite of fitness tracking tools. It's currently almost £28 off for Prime Day.

Perlecare Adjustable Bench: was £119 now £86 @ Amazon

This adjustable fitness bench is ideal for at-home workouts. With seven adjustable bench positions and seven pad positions, it'll meet all your exercise needs. Its sturdy steel frame gives longevity as well. It's £33 off for Prime Day.



Panasonic ES-LV67 Electric Shaver: was £259 now £89 @ Amazon

Now that lockdown restrictions are coming to an end, you need to be looking your best. This Panasonic electric razer can be used for both wet and dry shaves and sports 5 individual blades for an extremely precise trim. This battery-powered device is a huge £170 off for Prime Day.

Prime Day Deals - Kitchen appliances

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition: was £179 now £99 @ Amazon

This special edition of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus is currently £111 off for Prime Day. It enables you to create coffee in one of five different volumes and with a convenient one-touch brewing system making a cup is super simple on those bleary-eyed mornings. (Currently out of stock; check back later.)

De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch Coffee Machine: was £279 now £209 @ Amazon

This coffee maker utilizes the Nespresso Lattissima Touch patented system for perfect cappuccino and lattes every single time. The included milk frother has six settings and coffee can be prepared in just 25 seconds thanks to the quick heating time. This impressive machine is just £209 in this Prime Day offer.

Prime Day Deals - Clothing

Puma sneaker sale: 60% off @ Amazon

If you need new trainers then make sure to browse Prime Day's massive Puma sneaker sale. Shoes are as much as 60% with dozens of pairs being discounted.

Under Armour sale: 50% off @ Amazon

Under Armour are particularly excellent when it comes to gym gear. Several of the brands most popular items are currently up to 50% off for Prime Day. Sportswear, running shoes and accessories are all included.

Prime Day Deals - Gaming

PS5: check stock @ Amazon

There hasn't been any indication yet that Amazon is planning a PS5 restock to mark Prime Day, but there is a chance the retailer will see the sales event as the perfect time to drop more stock of Sony's in-demand console. Definitely worth keeping an eye on PS5 stock over the two-day event.

Xbox Series X: check stock @ Amazon

Amazon restocked the Xbox Series X earlier today. While stock was available for the longest continuous period we've seen since launch, the console is now sold out once again. However, the all-digital Xbox Series S is still available.

Subnautica Below Zero: was £34 now £26 @ Amazon

Explore a hostile underwater world in search of a forgotten truth in Subnautica Below Zero. Gathering resources and crafting new items is the key to your survival, but be careful of the dangerous creatures out there looking to make you its next meal. Subnautica Below Zero on PS5 is currently just £26 in this Prime Day deal.

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: was £54 now £49 @ Amazon

The redesigned Xbox Wireless Controller is more evolution than revolution, but with it's superb d-pad and textured triggers, it's a very decent pad. If you need a second one (or even a replacement) then this Prime Day deal knocks £5 off the Robot White model.

SanDisk Portable SSD 1TB: was £139 now £117 @ Amazon

If you're looking to expand your PC or gaming console hard drive, this SanDisk Portable SSD is a great pick. Offering read speeds of 520MB/s it's significantly faster than a HDD. Of course, the big drawback is the cost (you can get 4TB of HDD storage for roughly the same price) but this Prime Day deal helps to make that sting a little less.

Nintendo Switch Lite: was £199 now £179 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch deals are pretty uncommon, but Amazon has a great one here. The Nintendo Switch Lite is currently just £179, and that's including the newly-released blue model.

Prime Day deals - Food and drink

Malfy Rosa Pink Grapefruit Gin: was £28 now £25 @ Amazon

Distilled in Italy with some of the finest botanicals available, Malfy Rosa gin is perfect for making cocktails or just drinking with a splash of gin. This pink grapefruit-infused tipple is on sale for Prime Day.

Aviation American Gin: was £35 now £28 @ Amazon

Created in Portland, Oregon, Aviation gin isn't dictated by juniper flavours like some gin. This is a very well-balanced concoction with hints of lavender, coriander, and dried orange peel. Why not try the signature Aviation cocktail for which the brand was named?

Jameson Black Barrel Blended Whiskey: was £37 now £24 @ Amazon

This Irish whiskey is tripled distilled for a rich, smooth and sweet taste. It's the ideal blend of traditional Irish pot still and small-batch grain whiskeys. Whether you're enjoying neat or on the rocks, or even as part of an Old Fashioned, Jameson's Black Barrel goes down easy.

Talisker 10 Years Old Single Malt Whisky: was £44 now £39 @ Amazon

Made by the sea on the Isle of Skye, Talisker whisky is known for its smoky/sweet character and notes of sea salt and pepper. It's a pretty intense spirit but with soft fruity notes underneath. The Talisker 10 Years Old variety is the brand's flagship award-winning offering, and a 70 cl bottle is just £39.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day retail holiday with sales that are exclusive for Prime members. Prime Day originally started in July of 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon slashed the price of hundreds of items on its website. The event was a hit and since then Amazon Prime Day has grown into a massive retail holiday.

Today, Prime Day deals include discounts on everything from the Echo Dot to Nike sneakers. It's become a massive juggernaut for Amazon and we predict it'll be just as strong in 2021 as it has been in previous years.

Where will Prime Day be celebrated?

The first Amazon Prime Day was celebrated in 9 countries including the UK, U.S., Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria. Amazon Prime Day has since expanded to other countries.

Last year, Prime Day was held in 18 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, Austria, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.

Tips for finding the best Prime Day deals

Price check everything: Our number one rule when shopping on Prime Day is to price check what you're about to buy. Price checking on Prime Day is quite easy. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper earlier in the year, you'll be able to see the price difference. There's even a Chrome extension called Camelizer, which you can install and click on anytime you want to look at the price history of a product.

Don't limit yourself to Amazon: That leads us to our second point: Prime Day is a faux retail holiday designed to promote Amazon devices and services. However, just like you wouldn't buy your entire wardrobe from one designer, you shouldn't do all of your Prime Day shopping at Amazon. Other retailers will have "Prime Day" sales of their own. And based on what we saw from these retailers last year, we expect them to once again offer very competitive sales throughout the duration of Prime Day. Bottom line: Amazon doesn't always offer the best prices.

Take advantage of free credits: Amazon really wants you to spend money on Prime Day. However, if there aren't any items you want to buy or if you're just really trying to stick to your budget, there are some pretty amazing Prime Day deals you can get right now. We like these deals because after spending £10, you'll get a £10 Amazon credit in exchange. For instance, if you spend £10 with small businesses on Amazon, you'll get a free £10 Amazon credit to use on Prime Day.

Avoid buying junk: The pandemic completely changed how we shop. Clorox Wipes, for instance, were more popular than swimsuits last summer. Meanwhile, Lysol Spray is still high in demand and sells out fast. That means Amazon and a lot of its 3rd party sellers are sitting on a stockpile of unsold items. As a result, this Prime Day you can expect to see a fire sale on a range of off-season items and apparel. Sure, prices will be low, but if you survived the past few months without it, chances are you don't really need it.

Watch out for fake reviews: In addition to fake deals, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it's become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up. That's why we're fans of Fakespot. The site's engine can analyze the quality of reviews on any Amazon page and churn out a letter grade indicating whether the product has mostly fake or real reviews. ReviewMeta is a similar site that looks for suspicious terminology or repeated phrases in reviews before offering a failing or passing grade.