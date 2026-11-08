Ever wanted to recreate the sumptuous feel of five-star hotel bed at home? Well, you're in luck, as the luxurious Estate Mattress, now $2,199 (was $2,399) in a queen at Stearns & Foster, is $200 off all sizes thanks to an early Black Friday sale.

You'll see a lot of premium hybrid designs in this year's best mattresses guide, and the Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress is no different. In fact, our expert testing team was impressed with the "indulgent, hotel-style" hybrid mattress's "brilliant support and comfort for both side sleeping and back sleeping".

This early $200 discount means you can save big ahead of the Black Friday mattress sales, making it one of the best mattress sales I've seen so far this month. Here's what we loved about testing the Estate Mattress, plus how you can snag $300 worth of free sleep accessories when you invest in it...

Why the Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress delivers hotel-luxury comfort

(Image credit: Future / Karen Freeman)

The Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress is one of the best hotel mattresses on the market. Why? Because Stearns & Foster are behind the beds found at the Ritz Carlton.

Like the Saatva Classic mattress (the best luxury mattress on the market), the Estate Mattress comes in three firmness options (and comes with an option to upgrade to a pillow top).

For our Stearns & Foster Estate mattress review we tested the firm pillow top option and thought it provided "a truly indulgent sleeping experience" and plenty of comfort and support for side and back sleeping.

We also found the temperature regulation to be excellent, mostly due to its airflow-boosting springs and cool-to-the-touch sleep surface. Edge support was also great, and we had no trouble sleeping right up to the edges.

In terms of drawbacks, our lead tester found that the pillow top upgrade wasn't very "pillowy". Meanwhile, she noticed that an indentation had formed on her model after a month of sleeping on the Estate, raising some questions about its durability. (Personally, I think the 10-year warranty isn't long enough for a mattress with a price in the premium tier, and believe the 90 night sleep trial should be extended — the average mattress trial is 100 nights)

Want hotel luxury for less? Take a look at this deal...

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