'Truly indulgent sleep' — Stearns & Foster slashes $200 off its most popular hotel mattresses for couples
The Estate is Stearns and Foster's most popular luxury hotel hybrid mattress, and an early Black Friday deal takes a queen to $2,199
Ever wanted to recreate the sumptuous feel of five-star hotel bed at home? Well, you're in luck, as the luxurious Estate Mattress, now $2,199 (was $2,399) in a queen at Stearns & Foster, is $200 off all sizes thanks to an early Black Friday sale.
You'll see a lot of premium hybrid designs in this year's best mattresses guide, and the Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress is no different. In fact, our expert testing team was impressed with the "indulgent, hotel-style" hybrid mattress's "brilliant support and comfort for both side sleeping and back sleeping".
This early $200 discount means you can save big ahead of the Black Friday mattress sales, making it one of the best mattress sales I've seen so far this month. Here's what we loved about testing the Estate Mattress, plus how you can snag $300 worth of free sleep accessories when you invest in it...
If you want to experience the comfort of the mattresses that hotels use, then Stearns & Foster's Estate mattress is the best way to do that at home. Right now, a $200 discount on all sizes means that a queen is $2,199 9was 42,399), while a pillow top upgrade in the same size is $2,499 (was $2,699). If you're also looking for an adjustable bed base, you can now get a $300 instant gift when you pair the Estate Mattress with the Tempur-Ergo Power Base at Stearns & Foster. Extras include a 90-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty, and free white glove delivery.
Our Stearns & Foster Estate mattress review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★ (900+ reviews)
Why the Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress delivers hotel-luxury comfort
The Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress is one of the best hotel mattresses on the market. Why? Because Stearns & Foster are behind the beds found at the Ritz Carlton.
Like the Saatva Classic mattress (the best luxury mattress on the market), the Estate Mattress comes in three firmness options (and comes with an option to upgrade to a pillow top).
For our Stearns & Foster Estate mattress review we tested the firm pillow top option and thought it provided "a truly indulgent sleeping experience" and plenty of comfort and support for side and back sleeping.
We also found the temperature regulation to be excellent, mostly due to its airflow-boosting springs and cool-to-the-touch sleep surface. Edge support was also great, and we had no trouble sleeping right up to the edges.
In terms of drawbacks, our lead tester found that the pillow top upgrade wasn't very "pillowy". Meanwhile, she noticed that an indentation had formed on her model after a month of sleeping on the Estate, raising some questions about its durability. (Personally, I think the 10-year warranty isn't long enough for a mattress with a price in the premium tier, and believe the 90 night sleep trial should be extended — the average mattress trial is 100 nights)
Want hotel luxury for less? Take a look at this deal...
The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress is one of those rare luxury hotel-style mattresses that are always under $1,000 — in fact, a queen size is always under $700. Thanks to frequent DreamCloud mattress sales, you can experience its pillow-top pressure relief and top-rated temperature regulation for a mid-range price, making the DreamCloud Classic one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market. Industry-leading benefits include a 365-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a lifetime warranty.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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