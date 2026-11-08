I’ve been tracking Garmin prices for years — here are 5 deals I’d be holding out for this Black Friday

The prices of the best Garmin watches have risen considerably in recent years, but if you wait for big sales periods like Black Friday, you can almost always get a great deal on the brand’s products.

Black Friday is now just a few weeks away, and I’m expecting widespread deals on Garmin watches to start appearing soon. There are a few good discounts available already, like the Garmin Fenix 8 dropping to $742 at Amazon at the time of writing — but I think the best is yet to come.

I’ve been testing Garmin watches for a decade and tracking their prices during sales like Black Friday, and I’ve picked five I expect to see heavily discounted in the coming weeks.

Garmin Forerunner 165

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Future)

Garmin launched two new entry-level running watches this year: the Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170; the latter is a direct replacement for the Forerunner 165.

That means the Forerunner 165 is set to be a star of upcoming sales, and indeed it’s already reduced from $249 to $202 at Best Buy.

However, the Forerunner 165 has dropped as low as $129 this year, and that’s the price I’m hoping it will be available for in the Black Friday sales, so I’ll hold off for now.

Garmin Forerunner 265

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Forerunner 265 is an attractive AMOLED multi-sport watch that offers a more affordable alternative to newer models like the Forerunner 570.

Its lowest price ever is $299, a deal that popped up in last year’s holiday sales period, so hopefully we’ll see that deal emerge again in the coming weeks.

No one is offering a really good deal on the Forerunner 265 right now, which for me suggests it’s primed for widespread discounts soon.

Garmin Forerunner 965

(Image credit: Future)

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is another older watch you can expect to see on sale, with $449 being its lowest price to date, and what I’d hope it drops to this year, at least.

It’s a fantastic triathlon watch with maps and a bright AMOLED display, and at $449 it would be $300 cheaper than the newer Garmin Forerunner 970’s full price.

If you want a watch right now, the black Forerunner 965 is currently $479 at Amazon, which is a great deal, but I think it could still drop lower.

Garmin Epix Pro

(Image credit: Future)

The Garmin Epix Pro has now been superseded by several AMOLED Fenix models in the Fenix 8, Fenix 8 Pro and Fenix 9, but it’s still an excellent adventure watch and likely to be hundreds of dollars cheaper than those newer models on sale.

You can already save $360 on the Epix Pro, which is $639 at Amazon, but I’d be holding out for a deal that brings the watch down to at least $499, the lowest price it’s been in the past.

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

If you want a more up-to-date adventure watch, the Fenix 8 Pro has only recently been replaced by the Fenix 9 Pro as the flagship option in Garmin’s line-up, so it will hopefully be getting big discounts in Black Friday sales.

The lowest price the Fenix 8 Pro has been in the past is $849, and that’s the price I think it will drop to during the Black Friday sales.

You can get the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro for $1,049 at Amazon at the moment, a $50 saving, but I certainly think a better deal will come along if you wait a week or two.