Early Black Friday jacket deals — Save up to 40% off my favorite outerwear from The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc’teryx
I see a new jacket in your future
I love this time of the year. No, it's not the autumn leaves bursting with color or anticipation for the upcoming holiday season; it's the epic, epic early Black Friday jacket deals that have me brimming with excitement.
I live in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, where I spend a ton of time in the great outdoors field testing high-tech puffers, fleeces, shells, and more from top names including The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc'teryx.
While gear from these brands is ordinarily quite pricey, you can save up to 40% on some of my all-time favorite jackets right now, including the legendary Patagonia Houdini for just $96 at REI. But deals start even cheaper than that! Quarter-zip fleeces from The North Face are only $45 at REI.
These bargains are sure to sell out long before Black Friday officially rolls around. So, don't delay. Details below.
Quick Links
- The North Face Fleece Quarter-Zip: was $70 now $45 @ REI
- Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip: was $139 now $96 @ REI
- The North Face Alta Vista Jacket: was $160 now $112 @ TNF
- Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody: was $200 now $119 @ REI
- Patagonia Half-Zip Fleece Pullover: was $189 now $119 @ REI
Top Early Black Friday Jacket Deals
The North Face makes some of the softest, most comfortable fleece jackets on the market, with the Glacier quarter-zip being a personal favorite, especially when it's just $45 in eye-catching "dusk blue."
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Do you believe in magic? I didn't, until I got my hands on my first Patagonia Houdini jacket (now I own several), a ridiculously lightweight and packable outer shell for windy and/or drizzly days. While not as hardy as a proper rain shell, the Houdini is made from 100% recycled ripstop nylon and treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) spray, so it should keep you pretty dry in all but the hardest downpours.
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The North Face Alta Vista Jacket is a seriously capable yet stylish outer shell designed with hikers in mind. Translation: The Alta Vista is light and packable, yet well equipped to keep you dry and comfortable in even the nastiest weather. Meanwhile, pit zips allow for exceptional breathability, while an adjustable hood and hem let you truly batten down the hatches as needed.
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The Arc'teryx Squamish hoody is easily among my all-time favorite mid-layers thanks to a remarkably lightweight (are you noticing a trend here?) yet insulating design with just the right amount of stretch and excellent breathability. Also, it looks all sorts of snazzy in royal blue; I mean, "Fluidity."
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Last but not least, we have this retro-fabulous Patagonia "Better Sweater" half-zip fleece discounted by a sizable 35% in classic "Marlow Brown." As soft and cozy as they come, the Better Sweater is the type of garment that, once you put it on, you may never want to take it off. Trust me, don't lend this one to a friend or partner; you'll never get it back.
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Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
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