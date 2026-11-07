Early Black Friday jacket deals — Save up to 40% off my favorite outerwear from The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc’teryx

I love this time of the year. No, it's not the autumn leaves bursting with color or anticipation for the upcoming holiday season; it's the epic, epic early Black Friday jacket deals that have me brimming with excitement.

I live in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, where I spend a ton of time in the great outdoors field testing high-tech puffers, fleeces, shells, and more from top names including The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc'teryx.

While gear from these brands is ordinarily quite pricey, you can save up to 40% on some of my all-time favorite jackets right now, including the legendary Patagonia Houdini for just $96 at REI. But deals start even cheaper than that! Quarter-zip fleeces from The North Face are only $45 at REI.

These bargains are sure to sell out long before Black Friday officially rolls around. So, don't delay. Details below.

Top Early Black Friday Jacket Deals

Save 31% Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Pullover: was $139 now $96 at REI Do you believe in magic? I didn't, until I got my hands on my first Patagonia Houdini jacket (now I own several), a ridiculously lightweight and packable outer shell for windy and/or drizzly days. While not as hardy as a proper rain shell, the Houdini is made from 100% recycled ripstop nylon and treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) spray, so it should keep you pretty dry in all but the hardest downpours. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Alta Vista Jacket: was $160 now $112 at The North Face The North Face Alta Vista Jacket is a seriously capable yet stylish outer shell designed with hikers in mind. Translation: The Alta Vista is light and packable, yet well equipped to keep you dry and comfortable in even the nastiest weather. Meanwhile, pit zips allow for exceptional breathability, while an adjustable hood and hem let you truly batten down the hatches as needed. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody: was $200 now $119 at REI The Arc'teryx Squamish hoody is easily among my all-time favorite mid-layers thanks to a remarkably lightweight (are you noticing a trend here?) yet insulating design with just the right amount of stretch and excellent breathability. Also, it looks all sorts of snazzy in royal blue; I mean, "Fluidity." Read more Read less ▼