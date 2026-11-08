I test mattress toppers and this is my fave for adding support to memory foam beds — here's how to save up to $176
I was impressed with the Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper's contouring supporting, and it's now 27% off in the early Black Friday sales
While memory foam is the key ingredient of most mattress toppers nowadays, putting a memory foam mattress topper on a memory foam bed is a recipe for an uncomfortable, stuffy night. Instead, I use the Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper, now $388.36 (was $532) at Birch with code TOMS27, as it instantly adds cooling and responsive support to memory foam mattresses that lack support and are prone to trapping body heat.
The Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper uses organic latex foam rather than memory foam, and it's our top organic choice in this year's best mattress topper guide. While memory foam is notorious for retaining body heat, latex foam is naturally breathable, with its porous structure encouraging airflow for a cooler night.
Latex is also incredibly supportive, and I found the Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper to be great for all sleep styles. Plus, I know from tracking the Black Friday sleep sales for three years that Birch only rolls out a 27% discount during big sale events, so this Black Friday mattress topper deal really is the one to beat...
Birch's default sale offers 20% off, but now their big 25% off sale has arrived, meaning you can take 27% off with our official promo code TOMS27. This means a twin is now $271.56 down from $372 ($279 without our discount code), while a queen is $388.36. Benefits include a 120-night sleep trial (generous, seeing as most bed toppers only come with a 30-night sleep trial), free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.
Our Birch Organic Mattress Topper review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (1,100+ reviews)
Why it's the perfect mattress topper for memory foam beds...
An organic latex mattress topper is a much more cost-effective alternative to buying one of the best organic mattresses, as it allows you to enjoy the sustainable support of natural latex for a fraction of the price.
Yes, organic latex mattress toppers may come with a premium price tag and cost more than memory foam mattress toppers, but I should point out that they're made from non-toxic quality materials and have a longer lifespan than memory foam toppers.
Another major benefit of a latex mattress topper is that it can be used on pretty much any mattress type...even memory foam mattresses. The best memory foam mattresses are equipped with temperature-regulating features, but even the top-rated ones can feel to warm or soft to some sleepers. Some try to fix this issue by putting a memory foam mattress topper on their memory foam bed, but the foam-on-foam set-up creates a surface just just too stuffy and warm.
However, thanks to their naturally springy, cooling, and supportive feel, latex mattress toppers are perfect for memory foam beds. When I added Birch's latex topper to my all-foam bed for my Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper review, I found that it added cooling support for all sleep positions.
Want a latex mattress topper under $200 in a queen? Check this out...
I haven't got around to testing this Amazon favorite, it's definitely on my list. The Pure Green Organic Latex Mattress Topper is a 2" slab of perforated GOLS-certified latex, and it's currently $179 for a queen size. It currently holds an overall 4.3 / 5 star score at Amazon from over 3,700 customer ratings, with users praising the cushioning comfort and pressure relief.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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