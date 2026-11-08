While memory foam is the key ingredient of most mattress toppers nowadays, putting a memory foam mattress topper on a memory foam bed is a recipe for an uncomfortable, stuffy night. Instead, I use the Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper, now $388.36 (was $532) at Birch with code TOMS27, as it instantly adds cooling and responsive support to memory foam mattresses that lack support and are prone to trapping body heat.

The Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper uses organic latex foam rather than memory foam, and it's our top organic choice in this year's best mattress topper guide. While memory foam is notorious for retaining body heat, latex foam is naturally breathable, with its porous structure encouraging airflow for a cooler night.

Latex is also incredibly supportive, and I found the Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper to be great for all sleep styles. Plus, I know from tracking the Black Friday sleep sales for three years that Birch only rolls out a 27% discount during big sale events, so this Black Friday mattress topper deal really is the one to beat...

Why it's the perfect mattress topper for memory foam beds...

An organic latex mattress topper is a much more cost-effective alternative to buying one of the best organic mattresses, as it allows you to enjoy the sustainable support of natural latex for a fraction of the price.

Yes, organic latex mattress toppers may come with a premium price tag and cost more than memory foam mattress toppers, but I should point out that they're made from non-toxic quality materials and have a longer lifespan than memory foam toppers.

(Image credit: Future)

Another major benefit of a latex mattress topper is that it can be used on pretty much any mattress type...even memory foam mattresses. The best memory foam mattresses are equipped with temperature-regulating features, but even the top-rated ones can feel to warm or soft to some sleepers. Some try to fix this issue by putting a memory foam mattress topper on their memory foam bed, but the foam-on-foam set-up creates a surface just just too stuffy and warm.

However, thanks to their naturally springy, cooling, and supportive feel, latex mattress toppers are perfect for memory foam beds. When I added Birch's latex topper to my all-foam bed for my Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper review, I found that it added cooling support for all sleep positions.

Want a latex mattress topper under $200 in a queen? Check this out...