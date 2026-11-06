DreamCloud is one of our favorite brands for sheer value for money — and you can now buy a memory foam mattress for even less. A time limited flash sale means there's an extra $100 off memory foam mattresses at DreamCloud, on top of the existing 60% off sale. That means the DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam is down to $199 at DreamCloud with 79% off the total value. That matches the lowest price we've recorded this year.



DreamCloud is the second highest-rated option in our best mattress guide, and the brand's range of memory foam mattresses offers blissful support for every type of sleeper. But which is the right for you in this flash DreamCloud mattress sale?



Here I take a look at three of our team's favorite DreamCloud memory foam beds — including the one I'm currently sleeping on, the Premier Memory Foam Mattress. We expect this flash sale to end soon, so if you need a new mattress and want an all-foam DreamCloud, I highly recommend this early Black Friday mattress deal.

DreamCloud flash sale explained

DreamCloud's memory foam mattresses generally cost more than the hybrids, but a flash sale takes an extra $100 off the memory foam range

That brings the price of a twin DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress down to just $199

Hybrid mattresses are still on sale, but buying a memory foam bed will get you a better deal during this flash sale

(Image credit: Future)

DreamCloud mattress sales tend to hold steady, offering excellent value for money throughout the year. This means there's rarely ever any immediate rush to buy a DreamCloud mattress, as they aren't usually included in the steep price drops we see during major holidays, like the current Black Friday mattress sales.



However, the current DreamCloud deal knocks an extra $100 off the sale price of the brand's entire range of memory foam mattresses. That means you can snap up a DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam Mattress from as little as $199.

(Image credit: Future)

The good news is that if you're shopping for a hybrid mattress, you can get get up to 60% off the range. You won't get the extra $100 off DreamCloud's hybrid range. However, while prices per size and range vary, the hybrid beds are already priced around $100 less than their memory foam equivalent.



For example, a queen Classic Memory Foam Mattress drops to $699 from a usual sale price of $799 in the current DreamCloud deal — but a queen Classic Hybrid Mattress is nearly always priced at $699. Here's a breakdown of the DreamCloud memory foam deals we recommend:

Best for combi sleepers 2. DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam (twin): was $1,954 now $799 at DreamCloud I'm currently testing the Dreamloud Premier and, despite its brand firmness rating of firm, I'm finding that it feels much more like medium-firm, making it well suited to side and back sleepers. That's largely down to the inclusion of a plush Euro top, which relieves pressure across the touch points of the bed. The current sale brings a queen price down to $1,099, which is excellent value for money. Also comes with a year's sleep trial and limited warranty.



User score: ★★★★½ (5,600+ reviews)

DreamCloud Classic vs Premier vs Luxe Memory Foam mattresses compared

1. DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

The Classic Memory Foam is a firm mattress best-suited to back and stomach sleepers

Minimal motion transfer makes it a good option for couples, and support around the edge is sturdy

Moisture wicking cover helps keep temperature regulated

The Classic memory foam is 12" tall and is made up of three internal layers, including a high density base layer and quilted cover, which has been designed to wick away heat.

Test scores Pressure relief: ★★★½

Temperature regulation: ★★★★

Motion isolation: ★★★★½

Edge support: ★★★½

After testing it, we gave the Classic a firmness rating of 8/10, and found it was best suited to back and stomach sleepers, thanks to its full body support and light contouring.

The side sleeping members of our testing panel found the Classic didn't provide enough pressure relief across the shoulders and felt it was too firm.

If you're a side sleeper, we recommend the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress instead.

It's one of the best hybrid mattresses we've tested, with the inclusion of robust coils and dense foams providing the right level of 'give' for side and back sleepers.

Read our DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam mattress review for more

2. DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam

(Image credit: Future)

The Premier Memory Foam is a medium-firm mattress that's superbly comfortable for side and back sleepers

Excellent motion isolation means it's another safe option for couples, while the cooling cover means you're unlikely to overheat

Support around the edge is strong enough to sleep on but sinks when sitting

According to DreamCloud, the Premier is the brand's most popular memory foam mattress — and, after sleeping on if for the past few weeks, I can see why.

Despite being rated as firm by DreamCloud, I place the Premier as closer to medium-firm. That's mostly down to the inclusion of the plush Euro top, which offers blissful body cradling support when lying on my side and back.

Test scores Pressure relief: ★★★★½

Temperature regulation: ★★★½

Motion isolation: ★★★★½

Edge support: ★★★

It also comes with American Chiropractic Association approval, so you can be reassured that it boasts healthy back support.

Of course, mattress firmness is subjective. For context, I weigh in the region of 150lbs but lighter people who predominantly sleep on their sides will be better suited to the more luxurious Luxe below.

The Euro top is topped with the same breathable CloudQuilt cover you'll find on the Classic above. While not cool to the touch, I haven't once woken up hot on the Premier, despite it's dense structure.

Once I've finished testing I'll report back with a full review, but this could be a contender for our best memory foam mattress guide.

3. DreamCloud Luxe Memory Foam

(Image credit: Future)

The second most luxurious mattress in the range

Best suited to people who mostly sleep on their side

Plush foams provide a typical memory foam 'hug' feel, but can sleep hot

If you mostly sleep on your side and appreciate a mattress you sink right into, the DreamCloud Luxe Memory Foam Mattress is a great option. At 14" tall and packed with high-density foams and specialist cooling features like phase change material.

Test scores Pressure relief: ★★★

Temperature regulation: ★★★½

Motion isolation: ★★★½

Edge support: ★★★★

But don't be fooled by the marketing jargon, our lab tests showed a fairly average temperature increase, while our tester reported waking up feeling hotter and sweatier than usual. (If you sleep hot, I recommend the Premier above).

The Luxe comes with American Chiropractic Association approval. However, our lead tester and her husband found their hips sank too deeply to be comfortable when back sleeping. Plus, dense foams made it difficult to shift positions, so it's not a mattress we would recommend to combination sleepers.



But if you sleep predominantly on your side, the Luxe is comparable to the best hotel mattresses you can buy. And under $1,600 for a queen in the current sale, it's also excellent value for money.