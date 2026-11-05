27 best running sneaker deals to shop now ahead of Black Friday — up to 52% off Asics, Brooks, Hoka and more
Discounted styles for every type of runner
Black Friday may still be a few weeks away — but some of our favorite running sneaker brands are already serving up can’t-miss deals. Best-sellers from New Balance, Asics, Brooks and more are seeing major price cuts, with select styles marked down by as much as 50%.
Whether you're hitting the trails, pounding the pavement or getting in a workout on the treadmill, there's a perfect pair for every type of runner. And with so many great styles already on sale, there's no reason to wait. These deals won't last forever, so keep scrolling to shop the best running shoe deals ahead of Black Friday.
Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose; search the different color options available in your size to find the best deals.
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- New Balance: up to 50% off
- Asics: deals from $54
- Adidas: deals from $39
- Brooks: up to 40% off
- Hoka: up to 30% off
- Nike: up to 30% off
- Saucony Tide 2 Trainer (Men's): was $100 now $62
- Asics Novablast 4 (Women's): was $145 now $67
- Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 (Men's): was $100 now $79
- Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $108
- New Balance FuelCell Trainer V3 (Women's): was $264 now $144
Best Asics Deals
Old but gold. While the Novablast 6 is now available, the Novablast 4 is beloved by the Tom's Guide team — especially our Fitness Editor Jane McGuire, who wrote: "I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run."
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The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors."
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The 10th iteration of Asics' budget-friendly road running shoes have dropped in price! They feature Amplifoam+ cushioning to support your runs and have a lightweight and breathable mesh upper.
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At 42% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel.
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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We voted the Asics Novablast 6 as the best running shoes you can buy right now, but before that, the Asics Novablast 5 had the top spot. They quickly stood out for their balance of comfort, support and fun, making them a pair of shoes you will actually look forward to running in. They're lightweight, durable and have a soft, springy feel underfoot that helps absorb impact while keeping runs enjoyable.
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Best Brooks Deals
The Brooks Caldera 8 Ultra Trail is built for going the distance on uneven terrain. It has plenty of cushioning alongside all that necessary traction for tackling the trails, and it has high sidewalls to keep your feet nice and stable.
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The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well.
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The Ghost Max 3 is a more cushioned and rockered alternative to the Ghost 17, and I prefer the ride of the shoe myself to the classic Ghost. The Ghost Max 4 has just come out, meaning the Ghost Max 3 is reduced by $50, with almost all colors and sizes included in the sale.
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The original Glycerin Max is not just $50 cheaper than the Glycerin Max 2 thanks to this deal, I also think it's better than the latest model because it's a bit lighter. This is the most cushioned model in the Brooks' line-up, and perfect for anyone who loves a comfortable running shoe.
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When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $75 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design.
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Best New Balance Deals
Despite their budget-friendly price, the New Balance 460 V4 are packed with soft cushioning and feature a supportive design. Reviewers on Amazon rave about how comfortable these shoes are.
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The New Balance 410 V8 trainer is a stylish running shoe to hit the trails with! These are kitted out with a soft bio foam in the midsole to keep you comfortable while pounding the trails and have strategic overlays to make sure you get the most out of the pair.
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The lightweight New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5 is a comfortable and speedy daily trainer that's perfect for those who don't love the feel of max-cushioned shoes, as it has a more grounded feel.
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The New Balance 1080v14 is a previous candidate on our list of the best running shoes. We gave it a 4-star rating in our New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 review, saying that this is a cushioned daily trainer that offers a great balance of comfort and weight.
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Our Fitness Editor, Jane McGuire, ran her fastest marathon in the Supercomp Elite V5 — and our Senior Fitness Writer, Nick Harris-Fry loved their lightweight, propulsive design in his New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite V5 review. Don't sleep on this saving!
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Best Hoka Deals
The Arahi 8 is the stable counterpart to the Clifton 10, offering extra support for runners who overpronate along with Hoka's familiar smooth, cushioned ride. It'd great for neutral runners, and the newer Arahi 9 is very similar in all respects, so the older model is definitely better value in the sale.
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The Hoka Challenger 8 is great for its versatility, because it grips well on both roads and light trails, and is comfortable for runs of any distance. It's also a great hiking shoe and can be worn before, during and after your runs.
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The Clifton is the most popular Hoka running shoe for a reason. It’s the perfect place to start with the brand, offering a smooth, comfortable ride that will suit runners of all levels well. It also offers better value than Hoka's rivals, like the Bondi 9.
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Right now, the Hoka Mafate 2 is 20% off. It provides extra cushioning and protection for long, tough, technical trails—ideal for ultra-distance runs. It’s a bit heavier than the Speedgoat 6 but is designed for comfort mile after mile.
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Best Nike Deals
Super cushioned and perfect for all kinds of workouts, these Nike shoes have dropped in price. They're designed to be stable and flexible and have a rubber wrap to keep your feet in place. Their simple style means they go with any kind of workout gear, too.
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The Pegasus 41 is Nike's popular daily trainer, and the 41st version of the shoe is our favorite yet. The new ReactX midsole and higher stack on the Pegasus 41 give it a softer ride than its predecessors, but it’s not so squishy underfoot as to be unstable in any way. It’s a balanced midsole that is comfortable for easy and long runs, but has a little bounce to it when you want to up the pace. Read our full Nike Pegasus 41 review here to find out more.
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The Nike Vomero 18 is a max-cushioned cruiser that's ideal for protecting the body on long and easy runs. It's plush, comfortable and stable. The shoe is pretty heavy, but if you're looking for plush, sink-in comfort, this one ticks that box.
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Best Saucony Deals
The Saucony Cohesion 14 were already budget-friendly at $75, but now you can get a pair for even less. Shoppers on Amazon love these shoes for their comfortable and supportive design, earning these a 4.1-star rating.
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The Tide 2 is all about comfort for your everyday. It has soft, springy foam to make every step feel cushioned, a flexible plate to give you a little bounce and move with ease, and a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool. Basically, it’s perfect for walking, running errands, or just being on your feet all day without feeling sore.
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Running with the Saucony Hurricane 24 is like running on clouds. They use PWRRUN+ foam, which cushions your feet while still feeling springy. With a wide base and rocker design, it offers a stable and comfortable ride for longer or easy runs. The breathable mesh upper fits securely without being tight. The Hurricane 25 have replaced these shoes and they're currently on sale for $87, but the 24 are the real bargain.
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Comfort and support matter, and the Saucony Ride 18 delivers both. The soft, bouncy PWRRUN Plus foam feels light underfoot, helping to take the pressure off your joints as you build confidence. The stretchy mesh upper moves with your foot while the padded heel reduces rubbing that can cut runs short. Whether you’re lacing up for your first 5K or logging serious mileage, this shoe is a reliable all-rounder.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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