Black Friday may still be a few weeks away — but some of our favorite running sneaker brands are already serving up can’t-miss deals. Best-sellers from New Balance, Asics, Brooks and more are seeing major price cuts, with select styles marked down by as much as 50%.

Whether you're hitting the trails, pounding the pavement or getting in a workout on the treadmill, there's a perfect pair for every type of runner. And with so many great styles already on sale, there's no reason to wait. These deals won't last forever, so keep scrolling to shop the best running shoe deals ahead of Black Friday.

Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose; search the different color options available in your size to find the best deals.

Best Asics Deals

Save 52% Asics Novablast 4 (Women's): was $140 now $67 at Amazon Old but gold. While the Novablast 6 is now available, the Novablast 4 is beloved by the Tom's Guide team — especially our Fitness Editor Jane McGuire, who wrote: "I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run." Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼

Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $99 at Amazon At 42% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Best Brooks Deals

Brooks Caldera 8 Ultra Trail Running Shoe (Women's): was $149 now $94 at Amazon The Brooks Caldera 8 Ultra Trail is built for going the distance on uneven terrain. It has plenty of cushioning alongside all that necessary traction for tackling the trails, and it has high sidewalls to keep your feet nice and stable. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $108 at Amazon The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Ghost Max 3 (Men's): was $159 now $109 at Amazon The Ghost Max 3 is a more cushioned and rockered alternative to the Ghost 17, and I prefer the ride of the shoe myself to the classic Ghost. The Ghost Max 4 has just come out, meaning the Ghost Max 3 is reduced by $50, with almost all colors and sizes included in the sale. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Glycerin Max (Women's): was $199 now $149 at Amazon The original Glycerin Max is not just $50 cheaper than the Glycerin Max 2 thanks to this deal, I also think it's better than the latest model because it's a bit lighter. This is the most cushioned model in the Brooks' line-up, and perfect for anyone who loves a comfortable running shoe. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Brooks Hyperion Elite 5: was $274 now $149 at Amazon When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $75 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design. Read more Read less ▼

Best New Balance Deals

New Balance 410 V8 Trail Running Shoe (Men's): was $69 now $59 at Amazon The New Balance 410 V8 trainer is a stylish running shoe to hit the trails with! These are kitted out with a soft bio foam in the midsole to keep you comfortable while pounding the trails and have strategic overlays to make sure you get the most out of the pair. Read more Read less ▼

Best Hoka Deals

Hoka Arahi 8 (Women's): was $150 now $120 at HOKA US The Arahi 8 is the stable counterpart to the Clifton 10, offering extra support for runners who overpronate along with Hoka's familiar smooth, cushioned ride. It'd great for neutral runners, and the newer Arahi 9 is very similar in all respects, so the older model is definitely better value in the sale. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Challenger 8 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Hoka Challenger 8 is great for its versatility, because it grips well on both roads and light trails, and is comfortable for runs of any distance. It's also a great hiking shoe and can be worn before, during and after your runs. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 10 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Clifton is the most popular Hoka running shoe for a reason. It’s the perfect place to start with the brand, offering a smooth, comfortable ride that will suit runners of all levels well. It also offers better value than Hoka's rivals, like the Bondi 9. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Mafate Speed 2 (Unisex): was $170 now $136 at HOKA US Right now, the Hoka Mafate 2 is 20% off. It provides extra cushioning and protection for long, tough, technical trails—ideal for ultra-distance runs. It’s a bit heavier than the Speedgoat 6 but is designed for comfort mile after mile. Read more Read less ▼

Best Nike Deals

Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Workout Shoes (Men's): was $100 now $79 at Amazon Super cushioned and perfect for all kinds of workouts, these Nike shoes have dropped in price. They're designed to be stable and flexible and have a rubber wrap to keep your feet in place. Their simple style means they go with any kind of workout gear, too. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Pegasus 41 Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $95 at Amazon The Pegasus 41 is Nike's popular daily trainer, and the 41st version of the shoe is our favorite yet. The new ReactX midsole and higher stack on the Pegasus 41 give it a softer ride than its predecessors, but it’s not so squishy underfoot as to be unstable in any way. It’s a balanced midsole that is comfortable for easy and long runs, but has a little bounce to it when you want to up the pace. Read our full Nike Pegasus 41 review here to find out more. Read more Read less ▼

Best Saucony Deals

Saucony Cohesion 14 Shoes (Women's): was $80 now $50 at Amazon The Saucony Cohesion 14 were already budget-friendly at $75, but now you can get a pair for even less. Shoppers on Amazon love these shoes for their comfortable and supportive design, earning these a 4.1-star rating. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Saucony Tide 2 Trainer (Men's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon The Tide 2 is all about comfort for your everyday. It has soft, springy foam to make every step feel cushioned, a flexible plate to give you a little bounce and move with ease, and a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool. Basically, it’s perfect for walking, running errands, or just being on your feet all day without feeling sore. Read more Read less ▼