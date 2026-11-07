Black Friday is just around the corner — but if you're hoping to score deals in the lead up to the savings holiday, we have good news for you. REI's sale section is filled to the brim with impressive discounts on best-selling outdoor gear.

From Patagonia fleeces and Arc'teryx beanies to YETI mugs and Vuori sweatshirts, you can save up to 50% on apparel and gear from some of our favorite brands. For instance, the popular Patagonia Houdini Jacket is down to just $82 and is the perfect layer for fall adventures. Plus, there's plenty more deals on everyday essentials and high-quality gear starting at just $20.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite REI styles for fall. Keep scrolling to check out the deals that are actually worth shopping ahead of Black Friday.

Editor's Choice

YETI sale: deals from $19 @ REI

From water bottlers to travel mugs, REI has YETI accessories on sale from $19. It's a small sale, but it covers most of the basics and also includes a discount on the YETI tote bag. Read more Read less ▼

Camping deals: up to 30% off @ REI

Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is slashing the price of everything you could possibly need for your adventures, including tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Word Toque (Unisex): was $55 now $44 at REI A cozy, cuffed beanie never goes out of style, and with temperatures dropping, this blue staple is ready to keep you warm and fashionable, all fall and winter long. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $109 now $82 at REI Lightweight and compact enough to stuff into a back pocket, yet warm and weather-resistant enough to keep you dry and comfy in moderate rain and chilliness, the Patagonia Houdini really lives up to its magical name. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody (Men's): was $200 now $119 at REI The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. There are currently six colors discounted at varying price points. Read more Read less ▼

Men's REI Deals

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Long-Sleeve Shirt (Men's): was $69 now $47 at REI This is such a great closet staple. Ideal for layering during fall or winter hikes, the super-soft super-light base layer can be worn under fleeces and coats for more warmth. Or you could even wear it alone on those mild days. This shirt also has odor control and is quick drying. The 60+ 5-star ratings on REI speak for themselves, really. But the best part? Thumb. Holes. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Baggies Shorts (Men’s): was $69 now $54 at REI Summer may be long gone, but Patagonia's Baggie shorts are suitable for both inside and out of the water. And as the brand clears out its end-of-season styles, you can get these shorts for as low as $54. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Hoody (Unisex): was $95 now $71 at REI This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's discounted in three colors. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Sunday Performance Joggers (Men's): was $110 now $87 at REI You'll never want to take these pants off! They feature premium knit fabric that wicks moisture and dries fast. There's also five functional pockets, including 3 with zippers, that will keep valuables secure. They're perfect for any casual occasion and will quickly become your go-to. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Half-zip: was $139 now $100 at REI The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Daily Snap-T Pullover (Men's): was $179 now $124 at REI This is the same as the deal listed above, except it's the men's version. It's available in nearly every single size in three different colors, so you'll be able to find your perfect fit. Read more Read less ▼

Women's REI Deals

Vuori Daydream Crew Top (Women's): was $68 now $53 at REI I have my eye on this Vuori crew top that's made with a high-performance stretch fabric that wicks moisture, dries fast and blocks the sun's harmful rays. It's perfect for workouts, running errands or just hanging out around the house. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants (Women's): was $99 now $68 at REI Although they look like sweatpants, the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants are ideal for hikes and outdoor activities. As they're wide-legged, they're super comfortable, and are even water-repellant. They're on sale in two different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Ahnya Pullover (Women's): was $135 now $93 at REI Nothing says fall apparel like a lightweight pullover. The sweatshirt is made with Regenerative Organic Certified cotton and recycled polyester fleece and spandex, with front pockets and rib-knit cuffs. It's perfect for throwing over a tee or wearing under a jacket. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Satoro Merino Wool Long-Sleeve Top (Women's): was $120 now $95 at REI This stylish long sleeve shirt is made with a soft, warm and breathable merino wool blend and it has a streamlined fit which layers easily. Its seams are also minimized to reduce irritation. It's the perfect shirt to help you move comfortably on hikes, runs and treks. Read more Read less ▼