Some of the world's most famous hotels are running mattress sales — here's what we're buying in the Labor Day sales
Keep your vacation going with up to $965 off luxury mattresses from Westin, Ritz-Carlton and more
Missing the comfort and relaxation you enjoyed on vacation? With 25% off all mattresses and toppers from Marriott, you can bring luxury hotel-style sleep home with you. As a mattress tester and sleep writer, I think these premium Labor Day deals that are worth the splurge.
The best mattresses we've tested impressed us by delivering comfort night after night. The mattresses used by hotels have to provide that same service for every guest that passes through the door and, in many cases, offer a luxury feel to match the price you paid for the room.
Typically made with premium materials to ensure durability and all-round comfort, hotel mattresses are never cheap. But in the Labor Day mattress sales you can enjoy vacation-ready comfort for less. Just what you need as we wave goodbye to summer and get back to reality.
The Westin Hotel mattress, known as the 'Heavenly Bed' is a hybrid mattress designed to deliver luxury support from head to toe. We've been hands-on with the Heavenly Bed and found it a dreamy pick for back sleepers and couples. There's a rare 25% off sale at Westin right now, reducing a queen to $1,871.25 (was $2,495). That's a comparable price to some of the best hybrid mattresses we've tested and white glove delivery is included.
Ritz-Carlton's signature mattress has been designed exclusively for the hotel chain. It's 14" tall and features a dual comfort system with individually wrapped coils and a plush quilted top to provide cushioning. With 25% off a queen is $2,580 — that's pricey even for the best luxury mattresses but a significant drop from the $3,449 MSRP. Sales are rare at Ritz-Carlton so if you've had your eye on this premium bed, now is the time to buy.
The Four Seasons mattress is an indulgent looking hybrid that features cooling foam layers, targeted lumbar support and an antimicrobial surface. A queen is an investment at $3,850 and there's no discount but you can claim free pillows with your purchase (and pillows start at $140). We track Four Seasons sales throughout the year and you'll struggle to find a better deal than this.
Looking for something less expensive? Try this...
The best hotel mattresses typically command a high price tag. The CopperFlex Pro from Brooklyn Bedding offers hotel-style comfort for less. With 30% off this hybrid mattress is now only $932.40 for a queen (was $1,332) and the hybrid design, plush top and breathable finish emulate out favorite hotel beds. It's also one of the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested and comes with a 120-night trial and lifetime warranty.
Our Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (700+ reviews)
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.