This Nectar mattress eased my shoulder pain when side sleeping — and the queen size has a $91 price cut at Amazon today
Here's your chance to get one of this year's top memory foam beds-in-a-box, the Nectar Premier, for just over $900 ahead of Black Friday
Heavy bags and hunching over laptops regularly leave me with sore shoulders, and sleeping on my side has only worsened the problem. That changed when I started sleeping on the Nectar Premier mattress, down to $908 (from $999) for a queen at Amazon. The dense foams cushion the shoulder so I can lie on my side without making my aching arm worse.
The Nectar Premier is among the best mattresses we've tested for cushioned comfort. I slept on this bed for months as part of the review process and it impressed me with its luxury cushioning. As well as delivering comfort for side sleepers, it's a great pick for couples.
This is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals I've spotted this week and I don't think it will stick around for long. Here's a closer look at this rival Nectar mattress sale offer and how to get a queen size Premier for the cheapest price online today
The Nectar Premier is among the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested thanks to its dense foams that cushion the touch points. Nectar mattress sales run year-round but you'll typically pay $999 for a queen. This Amazon deal reduces it to $908 and you get Nectar's 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty. But based on past pricing history, we don't think this deal will last much longer.
Our Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★ (300+ reviews)
Is this a good deal from Nectar?
I watch the Nectar mattress sales year-round and I'll be honest, there's not much to see. Nectar prices remain steady throughout the year, meaning that for the majority of 2026 you will have paid $999 for a queen size Nectar Premier Memory Foam mattress.
And yes, this includes the major sales periods. Throughout Memorial Day, President's Day and Labor Day, Nectar stuck to its usual discounts.
That means I'm not expecting much of an offer over Black Friday, although we might see a flash sale in the weeks before the event. (DreamCloud, Nectar's sister brand, is currently offering a flash deal on memory foam mattresses.)
But I'm not holding my breath for a discount direct from Nectar. Which is why this Amazon sale has me so excited. It knocks $91 off the usual sale price of a queen Premier Memory Foam mattress and retains the same brilliant benefits that makes shopping direct from Nectar so desirable.
From experience, you won't see anything better this Black Friday at Nectar.
Luxurious cushioning for side sleepers
The Nectar Premier is one of the best memory foam mattresses you can buy online. It has the classic foam feel, with a slow-moving full-body hug that cushions the shoulders, hips and knees.
This softer pressure relief is why we love this mattress for side sleepers. The upper layers contour to your body as you sink into the bed, but there's enough support to keep your spine lifted and aligned. (However, back sleepers might find it too soft.)
I slept on the Nectar Premier Memory Foam mattress during a warm summer and I was impressed with the temperature regulation. Foam beds often hold onto heat but the cooling cover of the Nectar Premier helped dissipate excess heat.
The motion isolation and edge support are also good, although the combination of slippery cover and tall build (13") did make sitting on the side slightly precarious. But overall, the Nectar Premier packs the feel of a luxury mattress into a mid-range package.
Looking for something firmer? Try this...
DreamCloud makes some of the best mattresses in a box you can buy and this affordable all-foam bed delivers impressive support. That makes it a better choice for back and stomach sleepers than the softer Nectar Premier. A queen is now $699, which is $100 cheaper than the usual price of $799. This flash DreamCloud mattress sale is set to end soon, so don't miss out.
Our DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,300+ reviews)
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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