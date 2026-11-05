Heavy bags and hunching over laptops regularly leave me with sore shoulders, and sleeping on my side has only worsened the problem. That changed when I started sleeping on the Nectar Premier mattress, down to $908 (from $999) for a queen at Amazon. The dense foams cushion the shoulder so I can lie on my side without making my aching arm worse.

The Nectar Premier is among the best mattresses we've tested for cushioned comfort. I slept on this bed for months as part of the review process and it impressed me with its luxury cushioning. As well as delivering comfort for side sleepers, it's a great pick for couples.

This is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals I've spotted this week and I don't think it will stick around for long. Here's a closer look at this rival Nectar mattress sale offer and how to get a queen size Premier for the cheapest price online today

Is this a good deal from Nectar?

I watch the Nectar mattress sales year-round and I'll be honest, there's not much to see. Nectar prices remain steady throughout the year, meaning that for the majority of 2026 you will have paid $999 for a queen size Nectar Premier Memory Foam mattress.

And yes, this includes the major sales periods. Throughout Memorial Day, President's Day and Labor Day, Nectar stuck to its usual discounts.

(Image credit: Future)

That means I'm not expecting much of an offer over Black Friday, although we might see a flash sale in the weeks before the event. (DreamCloud, Nectar's sister brand, is currently offering a flash deal on memory foam mattresses.)

But I'm not holding my breath for a discount direct from Nectar. Which is why this Amazon sale has me so excited. It knocks $91 off the usual sale price of a queen Premier Memory Foam mattress and retains the same brilliant benefits that makes shopping direct from Nectar so desirable.

From experience, you won't see anything better this Black Friday at Nectar.

Luxurious cushioning for side sleepers

The Nectar Premier is one of the best memory foam mattresses you can buy online. It has the classic foam feel, with a slow-moving full-body hug that cushions the shoulders, hips and knees.

This softer pressure relief is why we love this mattress for side sleepers. The upper layers contour to your body as you sink into the bed, but there's enough support to keep your spine lifted and aligned. (However, back sleepers might find it too soft.)

(Image credit: Future)

I slept on the Nectar Premier Memory Foam mattress during a warm summer and I was impressed with the temperature regulation. Foam beds often hold onto heat but the cooling cover of the Nectar Premier helped dissipate excess heat.

The motion isolation and edge support are also good, although the combination of slippery cover and tall build (13") did make sitting on the side slightly precarious. But overall, the Nectar Premier packs the feel of a luxury mattress into a mid-range package.

Looking for something firmer? Try this...

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