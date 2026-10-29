If you're regularly waking up with a sore neck then it's time to think about upgrading to a better pillow. And if you spent the summer fruitlessly searching for the cold side, I've found the perfect deal for you: a pair of Casper Hybrid Snow Pillows for $322.20, down from $358.

I know what you're thinking. Over $300 for a pair of pillows? Are they some kind of magic pillows with supernatural cooling powers? And honestly, the answer's yes. They're our top-rated cooling pick in our best pillows guide. And not only do they keep temperatures down at night, they're also incredibly comfortable in just about every sleeping position.

With the Black Friday mattress sales coming soon we're bound to see some great deals on all kinds of pillows. But if you want the best cooling option I don't think this deal is likely to be bettered. Here's what you need to know:

What's so special about the Casper Snow Hybrid Pillow?

This isn't a cheap pillow, but in our Casper Hybrid Snow Pillow review our tester absolutely raved about its cooling prowess as well as the comfort and support it offered.

She found that the pillow was cool to the touch, and that its combination of AirScape foam and HeatDelete bands enabled heat to escape rather than building up during the night. It earned 5.5 out of 5 stars for cooling — a rating not seen before or since.

(Image credit: Future)

She was also impressed that despite being less lofty than other pillows she's tested, the Casper Hybrid Snow Pillow delivered a near-perfect mix of luxurious comfort and squishy support.

In short, she described it as one of the best pillows she's ever tested. That said, though, if the price is still a little high for you and you're not sure you really need all that cooling technology, there's another option that'll give you all that dreamy comfort and support for less money...

Save 10% Casper Hybrid Pillow Double Pack (standard): was $258 now $232.20 at Casper Don't need high-end cooling technology in your pillow? The Casper Hybrid Pillow offers all the comfort and support of the Hybrid Snow without the cooling tech, at a more affordable price point. The same 10% off deal for a double pack is available right now, and a pair of standard pillow will cost you $232.20, while a king size pack is down to $286.20 from $318. It's still a premium buy, but your head and neck will love you for it. User score: ★★★★ (490+ reviews)

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