Black Friday is bearing down on us, but the sales have already begun! Best Buy in particular has a huge one at the moment, offering 50% off a huge slew of TVs, air fryers, fridges and much, much more.

For this article I've selected 12 of my favorite deals from the thousands on offer right now. The savings are absolutely massive here, with 50% being the starting offer — some of these products have even more off! Check out my picks below, then take a look at the huge range of other products also available at Best Buy.

These deals won't stick around forever, so take a look now and bag yourself a massive pre-Black Friday deal while you can!

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