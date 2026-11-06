Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is now just $949 ahead of Black Friday — save $450 right now

This time of year is the perfect opportunity to buy a brand new phone. Sure some of the devices may be a little older, and set to be replaced in just a few months, but they're also experiencing some of the best discounts you're likely to see over the next 12 months.

Case in point, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is now $949 over at Best Buy. We have seen the flagship drop to this price before, but not since Samsung raised the MSRP to $1,399. This means you're saving $450 on one of the best phones money can buy right now.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the best phones you can buy right now. While it's debatable as to whether it's better than an iPhone 18 Pro Max there's no doubt that it is the best Android phone currently on sale.

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Why? Well plenty of reasons. The main one is that it has one of the best cameras of any smartphone, complete with a 200MP main camera, which is teamed up with 50MP ultrawide and telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a secondary 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, which isn't something you see on many phones.

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You also get a large 6.9-inch display with a built-in Privacy Display. When active, this feature cuts off the side viewing angles, and stops people from trying to subtly spy on your phone screen. It doesn't just do it to the whole screen either, and can operate on an app-by-app basis, censoring sensitive areas of your screen without blocking the whole thing.

Other benefits to the S26 Ultra include the built-in S Pen, a large 5,000 mAh battery with 16 hours and 10 minutes of battery life (per our testing). Plus there's a whole suite of Galaxy AI features, including the upgraded Circle to Search, Automated App Actions, the Horizon Lock camera feature, and upgraded 60W wired charging.

How Long Does Galaxy S26 Ultra Last? (Battery Life Tested!) - YouTube Watch On

The Galaxy S27 Ultra may be coming in early 2027, with a bunch of upgrades, but rumor has it we may see another price hike. With that in mind, it's certainly worth taking the plunge now and swapping out your current handset for an S26 Ultra — and the (relatively) low price of $949. Because you likely won't see S27 Ultra deals like this until next November.

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