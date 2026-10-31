I'm a side sleeper, and I loved how this organic latex mattress kept me cool and comfortable — here's why I'd shop this early Black Friday sale
The Nolah Natural Mattress uses breathable, eco-friendly materials for cooling comfort, and it's now up to $1,189 off
I’ve been working as a mattress tester for three years now and in that time I’ve tested a lot of beds. But only one of them, the Nolah Natural 11, now $1,364 (was $2,099) in a queen at Nolah, has used natural latex. This naturally cooling foam is a sustainable alternative to the memory foam found in almost every bed in a box nowadays.
You can find non-toxic materials like latex and wool in many of the year's best mattresses, but the Nolah Natural comes crammed with eco-credentials. GOLS-certified latex, an organic cotton cover, and recycled steel coils result in a long-lasting bed with enhanced breathability for a cooler, cleaner night's sleep.
I've been tracking the monthly mattress deals, so I know that at the beginning of the week, there was just 30% off at Nolah. That makes this weekend's 35% off deal one you don't want to miss. Especially as I don't think it's going to get any better come Black Friday...
The Nolah Natural 11 may be a luxury spend, but you'll always find it discounted in the Nolah mattress sale. When it's 35% off, you know you're getting a good deal — I've never seen a bigger discount. With that in mind, I recommend buying this weekend instead of delaying for the Black Friday mattress sales and risking slow delivery. Extras include a 1-year sleep trial, free shipping, and a lifetime warranty (reflecting its long-lasting materials).
Our Nolah Natural mattress review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (181 reviews)
Naturally cooling and comfortable latex
The best organic mattresses are known for their non-toxic support and breathability. The Nolah Natural is no different.
As the lead tester of the Nolah Natural 11 Mattress review, I was thoroughly impressed with this organic latex bed's flexible feel which perfectly contoured side sleeper pressure points (that's the knee, hip and shoulder).
I slept on the Nolah Natural for a month and found it to be ultra-responsive. It's a great choice for those who prefer a springy mattress and dislike the sink-in feel of memory foam.
But while the flexibility does help cushion the pressure points for side sleepers, I found it lacked the 'hug' you get from traditional foams. It won't be the best choice for those who like a plush, pillow-top surface (try the Helix Sunset Luxe mattress instead).
However, I was impressed by how cool the Nolah Natural slept thanks to its naturally breathable materials, such as temperature-regulating wool, a moisture-wicking cotton cover, and airflow-boosting coils. The mattress also features a premium design, including a bottom cover with handles for easy moving.
Looking for a cheaper organic mattress? Look at this deal...
Like the Nolah Natural, the Awara Classic Hybrid boasts high-quality materials like natural latex and organic wool, but it's actually sold at a mid-range price instead of premium (which is highly unusual for organic mattresses, as sustainable materials are harder to source). This means that a queen is just $899, plus you’ll get industry-leading benefits like a lifetime warranty, free shipping and returns and a 365-night sleep trial.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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