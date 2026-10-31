I’ve been working as a mattress tester for three years now and in that time I’ve tested a lot of beds. But only one of them, the Nolah Natural 11, now $1,364 (was $2,099) in a queen at Nolah, has used natural latex. This naturally cooling foam is a sustainable alternative to the memory foam found in almost every bed in a box nowadays.

You can find non-toxic materials like latex and wool in many of the year's best mattresses, but the Nolah Natural comes crammed with eco-credentials. GOLS-certified latex, an organic cotton cover, and recycled steel coils result in a long-lasting bed with enhanced breathability for a cooler, cleaner night's sleep.

I've been tracking the monthly mattress deals, so I know that at the beginning of the week, there was just 30% off at Nolah. That makes this weekend's 35% off deal one you don't want to miss. Especially as I don't think it's going to get any better come Black Friday...

Naturally cooling and comfortable latex

The best organic mattresses are known for their non-toxic support and breathability. The Nolah Natural is no different.

As the lead tester of the Nolah Natural 11 Mattress review, I was thoroughly impressed with this organic latex bed's flexible feel which perfectly contoured side sleeper pressure points (that's the knee, hip and shoulder).

(Image credit: Future)

I slept on the Nolah Natural for a month and found it to be ultra-responsive. It's a great choice for those who prefer a springy mattress and dislike the sink-in feel of memory foam.

But while the flexibility does help cushion the pressure points for side sleepers, I found it lacked the 'hug' you get from traditional foams. It won't be the best choice for those who like a plush, pillow-top surface (try the Helix Sunset Luxe mattress instead).

However, I was impressed by how cool the Nolah Natural slept thanks to its naturally breathable materials, such as temperature-regulating wool, a moisture-wicking cotton cover, and airflow-boosting coils. The mattress also features a premium design, including a bottom cover with handles for easy moving.

Looking for a cheaper organic mattress? Look at this deal...

Awara Classic Hybrid Mattress (queen): $899 at Awara Sleep Like the Nolah Natural, the Awara Classic Hybrid boasts high-quality materials like natural latex and organic wool, but it's actually sold at a mid-range price instead of premium (which is highly unusual for organic mattresses, as sustainable materials are harder to source). This means that a queen is just $899, plus you’ll get industry-leading benefits like a lifetime warranty, free shipping and returns and a 365-night sleep trial.

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