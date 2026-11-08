Why are my hydrangea flowers green? I asked an expert

Nothing brightens a home quite like a vibrant bunch of hydrangeas. With their colorful blooms and distinctive cone-shaped clusters, it can be disappointing to watch them droop and lose their hue.

But what does it mean when those beautiful flowers start turning green?

I called on a gardening expert to reveal the reasons why your hydrangeas are fading to green — and top tips to help your blooms last longer throughout the season.

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Why do hydrangea flowers turn green?

Hydrangeas turning green (Image credit: Shutterstock)

So if hydrangeas are known for their vibrant blooms, what's causing them to (surprisingly) turn green?

"As many hydrangea blooms mature, they naturally develop green tones,” states Paul Parker, plants and bulbs specialist at J. Parker’s. “This is part of the normal ageing process and often adds interest late in the season, particularly in autumn arrangements.

“Green tones are a natural stage in the life cycle of many hydrangea blooms, although the timing and extent of this colour change can vary depending on the variety and growing conditions.”

Parker also notes that while hydrangeas are generally reliable shrubs, a few routine factors can influence their growth and blooming performance.

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”Factors such as extreme weather conditions and incorrect pruning can lead to poor flowering. Proper care helps them perform at their best rather than keeping them alive.”

Luckily, there are some top care tips you can follow to protect your hydrangeas during the harsh winter months.

Top hydrangea care tips this winter

Laying mulch around a plant (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Harsh temperatures can often take their toll on your plants, and so you’ll need to safeguard hydrangeas against cold and frost ahead of time.

“To safeguard your hydrangeas from harsh weather, apply a layer of organic mulch around their base,” advises Parker.

“This will help retain moisture, provide some protection against cold temperatures, and suppress weeds. Organic mulches include composted bark, woodchip, straw, or leaves. These materials decompose over time, adding extra nutrients to the soil.”

Additionally, you’ll need to protect plants from heavy snowfall. “After a period of heavy snow, gently brush excess snow from branches using a broom to reduce the risk of damage caused by its weight, particularly during prolonged periods of bad winter weather."

Other top tips include removing damaged or diseased stems to keep your plants healthy all season. And it's recommended to leave faded flower heads intact through winter. This can help protect developing buds for spring, while adding seasonal texture in the garden.

And if you want to double your hydrangea blooms, check out this simple hack to multiply your plants for free.

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