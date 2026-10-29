Some people love a soft bed you can sink into, but I'm all about firm support. That's why I'm excited to see sleep brand Plank has extended its line-up with three new firm mattresses, starting from just $674 (was 898.67). It even includes a firm bed designed for side sleepers.

The original Plank Firm and its Luxe Hybrid upgrade are among the best mattresses we've tested. They're unusual beds — being both double-sided and super firm — but they excel at what they set out to do. That's deliver a sleep surface that's firm all over to keep your entire body evenly supported.

The new collection plays around with that formula. The Essential and RX are both single-sided while the Luxe Zoned ditches non-stop firmness for targeted support. An exciting development ahead of the Black Friday sleep and mattress sales. Here's what you need to know...

Plank Mattress: was $898.67 now $674.01 at Plank Mattress Plank has introduced three new mattresses to its line-up: the affordable Plank Essential hybrid, the side sleeper friendly Plank Luxe Zoned and the back pain targeting Plank RX. There's currently 25% off all mattresses and every bed in the collection comes with a 365-night sleep trial and a limited lifetime warranty.

Plank mattress collection: Price & deals

(Image credit: Plank)

I've often praised Plank for offering unique mattresses at mid-range prices but with this new line-up Plank is dipping its toe into the luxury price bracket. The Plank Firm RX is the most expensive mattress from Plank and comes in six sizes (twin to Cal king).

Plank RX twin: $1,832 MSRP ($1,374 on sale)

$1,832 MSRP ($1,374 on sale) Plank RX queen: $2,599 MSRP ($1,949.25 on sale)

$2,599 MSRP ($1,949.25 on sale) Plank RX king: $3,299 MSRP ($2,474.25 on sale)

These are prices to compete with the best luxury mattresses. The Plank Luxe Zoned also sits at the higher-end of Plank's collection:

Plank Luxe Zoned twin: $1,465.33 MSRP ($1,099 on sale)

$1,465.33 MSRP ($1,099 on sale) Plank Luxe Zoned queen: $2,065.33 MSRP ($1,549 on sale)

$2,065.33 MSRP ($1,549 on sale) Plank Luxe Zoned king: $2,265.33 MSRP ($1,699 on sale)

The Plank Essential, on the other hand, is the brand's most affordable mattress so far. Both the Luxe Zoned and the Essential are available in a large size range, including RV sizes.

Plank Essential twin: $898.67 MSRP ($674.01 on sale)

$898.67 MSRP ($674.01 on sale) Plank Essential queen: $1,265.33 MSRP ($949 on sale)

$1,265.33 MSRP ($949 on sale) Plank Essential king: $1,565.33 MSRP ($1,174 on sale)

In comparison, the Plank Firm mattress is typically sold at $1,099 for a queen ($1,465.33 MSRP), while a queen Plank Firm Luxe is $1,198.50 (was $1,598).

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You can expect sales throughout the year at Plank, with 25% off the standard offer. But if you want to save a little extra, wait for a major sales event. Plank often introduces 30% off on occasions such as President's Day and Memorial Day, which can result in an impressive discount on the luxury designs.

Plank also offers a limited lifetime warranty and has recently introduced a 365-night sleep trial. This extended trial is a big bonus for these unusual beds, as it gives you plenty of time to decide if super firm is right for you.

Plank mattress collection: Features

Until now, the Plank mattress line-up has had two distinguishing features: firmness and a double-sided design. By playing around with these staples, Plank's opening up the collection for more sleepers.

Well, firmness remains (it wouldn't be a Plank mattress if it didn't push the upper ends of the firmness scale.) But the new Plank Luxe Zoned ditches the up-and-down hard feel of other Plank beds for more targeted support.

'Best firm mattress' and 'best mattress for side sleepers' don't normally occupy the same sentence, as side sleepers need cushioning at the hips and shoulders. But by concentrating the firmness in the central third of the bed, side sleepers can enjoy Plank's signature support without the shoulder ache.

We previously tested the Plank Firm mattress and while we loved its support, the firm feel was too hard for side sleeping (Image credit: Future)

While the Plank Luxe Zoned keeps the flippability of original Plank mattresses, the Essential and the RX only work one way up. For the Essential, this helps keep costs lower. Plank's entry-level hybrid, it's extra firmness without the extra cost.

But it's the RX that's most caught my eye. The Plank Firm Luxe is already among the best mattresses for back pain but this hybrid uses layers of micro coils, high density memory foam and gentle quilting to offer even more relief to the spine.

We'll be excited to see if these new beds can expand Plank's line-up while retaining what's drawn us this brand: firmness without compromise.

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