One of the most cooling organic mattress we've ever tested is up to $600 off — here's why I wouldn't wait for Black Friday
Avocado has launched its 20% off mattress sale, taking its signature mattress down to $1,919 in a queen
I'm a huge fan of organic latex mattresses, and it's not just for environmental reasons. Latex mattresses are supportive, long-lasting, and naturally cooling, and the Avocado Green Mattress, now $1,919 in a queen at Avocado, is a prime example of that.
The Avocado Green is one of the best mattresses for eco-conscious shoppers, and has been for a while. It's made with multiple layers of quality organic materials — wool, cotton, latex and springs — and because it's hand-tufted, it'll keep its shape and condition longer than non-tufted beds.
And while at this time of year I'd usually be quietly suggesting that you hang on until nearer the Black Friday mattress sales, but this 20% discount outshines last week's 15% off sale (where a queen Avocado Green Mattress was $1,999), so you can buy it right now and beat the Black Friday rush without worrying about missing a better deal.
The Avocado Green mattress is Avocado's leading model and one of the best organic mattresses on the market. It's available in five comfort levels at different price points, but the standard medium version is a good fit for most sleepers at a reasonable price. Avocado mattress sales vary throughout the year, but this 20% discount is typically the best we see (we saw the same deal for Labor Day's holiday sale), and it means you'll get a queen size with $480 off. Plus, you'll also get a 1-year trial, 25-year warranty and free shipping.
Our Avocado Green mattress review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (19K+ reviews)
Why the Avocado Green Mattress is an excellent organic pick
We rate the Avocado Green Mattress because it's really well made, using multiple layers of environmentally-friendly materials, and comes with all the organic mattress certifications that you could possibly ask for. And whatever your sleep preferences, there's now an option for you.
Our main bugbear with the Avocado Green used to be that it was a little to firm for comfortable side sleeping, but now it comes in options for just about every sleep preference.
The standard model comes in firm, medium and plush feels, and now Avocado has added two other options: an Extra Firm Mattress that supports up to 550lbs per person, and an Ultra Plush Mattress featuring six inches of Talalay and Dunlop latex for ultimate luxury. With 20% off, a king size Ultra Plush Mattress is down to $3,999 from $4,999, saving you $1,000.
There's also a vegan option available that's made without wool, and which comes in at the same price as the standard Green Mattress. But if the price of Avocado's eco-conscious beds is a turn-off for you, there's another organic option available at a more budget-friendly price...
Want a cheaper latex mattress? Take a look at this deal...
The Awara Classic Hybrid is pretty much always sold at $899 in a queen, which is exceptional value for money, especially when you consider it boasts high-quality materials like natural latex and organic wool. Plus, you’ll get industry-leading benefits like a lifetime warranty, free shipping and returns and a 365-night sleep trial.
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Jim is a freelance writer and performer based in Bath, UK, whose work can be found on sites including TechRadar, Tom's Guide, T3, PetsRadar and Creative Bloq. Jim started out over a quarter of a century ago, covering technology and video games, and they've been expanding their repertoire ever since. On any given week Jim's likely to be writing about design, sleep, wellness and even cats, and has learned an awful lot about the mattress industry over the past few years.
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