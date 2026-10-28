I'm a huge fan of organic latex mattresses, and it's not just for environmental reasons. Latex mattresses are supportive, long-lasting, and naturally cooling, and the Avocado Green Mattress, now $1,919 in a queen at Avocado, is a prime example of that.

The Avocado Green is one of the best mattresses for eco-conscious shoppers, and has been for a while. It's made with multiple layers of quality organic materials — wool, cotton, latex and springs — and because it's hand-tufted, it'll keep its shape and condition longer than non-tufted beds.

And while at this time of year I'd usually be quietly suggesting that you hang on until nearer the Black Friday mattress sales, but this 20% discount outshines last week's 15% off sale (where a queen Avocado Green Mattress was $1,999), so you can buy it right now and beat the Black Friday rush without worrying about missing a better deal.

Why the Avocado Green Mattress is an excellent organic pick

We rate the Avocado Green Mattress because it's really well made, using multiple layers of environmentally-friendly materials, and comes with all the organic mattress certifications that you could possibly ask for. And whatever your sleep preferences, there's now an option for you.

Our main bugbear with the Avocado Green used to be that it was a little to firm for comfortable side sleeping, but now it comes in options for just about every sleep preference.

(Image credit: Michele Ross)

The standard model comes in firm, medium and plush feels, and now Avocado has added two other options: an Extra Firm Mattress that supports up to 550lbs per person, and an Ultra Plush Mattress featuring six inches of Talalay and Dunlop latex for ultimate luxury. With 20% off, a king size Ultra Plush Mattress is down to $3,999 from $4,999, saving you $1,000.

There's also a vegan option available that's made without wool, and which comes in at the same price as the standard Green Mattress. But if the price of Avocado's eco-conscious beds is a turn-off for you, there's another organic option available at a more budget-friendly price...

Want a cheaper latex mattress? Take a look at this deal...