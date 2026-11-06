GTA 6's massive 212GB download can be finished in under 30 minutes with Spectrum's free Gig Speed Lift — eligible customers get upgraded to 1 Gbps through Thanksgiving

GTA 6 drops on November 19, and you can start pre-loading it on November 10. Rockstar’s upcoming open-world epic will have a huge 212GB install size, which could take a long time to download on a slow internet connection. However, Spectrum wants to give its customers the chance to download the game faster.

From November 9 through 30, Spectrum will give a free Gig Speed Lift to eligible customers. This boosts them to Spectrum Internet 1 Gig. Those who already have 1 Gig will get a bump up to 2 Gig. “With Spectrum Internet Gig, customers can start playing Grand Theft Auto VI in less than 30 minutes, so game day is for cruising, not downloading,” says Spectrum in a blog post.

Spectrum: free Gig Speed Lift @ Spectrum

Download GTA 6 in 30 minutes with Spectrum's Gig Speed Lift. Starting November 9 through November 30, customers with qualifying Internet plans and compatible equipment can activate the speed upgrade in one tap on the My Spectrum App. Gig Speed Lift starts on November 9, boosting customers to Spectrum Internet 1 Gig or 2 Gig (if they already have 1 Gig). Pre-loads for pre-ordered copies of GTA 6 begin on November 10, with the game launching on November 19. Gig Speed Lift ends after November 30.

Why does GTA 6 have a 212GB install size? As Rockstar Games confirmed to the New York Times and YouTuber TGG (via IGN), the game’s map is three times larger than the one from Red Dead Redemption 2. Compared to other GTA games, the new Vice City is twice the size of Los Santos from GTA 5. Vice City. That city, along with its surrounding suburbs and locales, is reportedly 11 times larger than Los Santos and its surroundings.

This is a generous offer from Spectrum, especially if you’ve just gotten home from work or school and want to play GTA 6 as soon as possible. With all the updates you'll need to install in addition to downloading the game, you can save even more time. And since the offer runs through November 30, you’ll have time to enjoy your favorite streaming content at much faster speeds.

You can opt in to this offer now through November 30. Customers can read more about Gig Speed Lift here. If you’re not married to your ISP and you want to download GTA 6 in 30 minutes, this is a deal worth checking out.

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