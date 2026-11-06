Tempur-Pedic launches Holiday sale on its top mattress for back pain — save $300 and get a free $300 VISA gift card

Many of the expert mattress reviewers on our team have experienced poor sleep because of hip and back pain. And one of the comfiest pressure relief beds we've tested is the Tempur-Adapt mattress, now up to $300 off plus you'll get a $300 VISA gift card at Tempur-Pedic thanks to the early Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale. That reduces the cost of a queen Tempur-Adapt to $2,099 (was $2,399).

Tempur-Pedic makes some of the best mattresses we've tested for relieving painful pressure points across the back, hips, shoulders and knees, and its famous NASA-inspired Tempur foam feels like a full-body hug. It also isolates excess motion for a more peaceful, undisturbed night's sleep if you share your bed with a restless sleeper.

Up to $300 off plus a $300 free VISA gift card makes this one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've tracked so far. We also know from monitoring the monthly Tempur-Pedic mattress sale that these type of deals can be short lived, so you might not have long here.

NASA inspired comfort

The stand out feature of any Tempur-Pedic mattress is the Tempur Material foam. This is the brand's signature material, a squishy comfort material that's often seen as the original memory foam.

Based on the foams used by NASA to cushion pilots during test flights, Tempur Material is known for its dense foam build. The tight foam cells are able to easily adapt to your body, cushioning every joint, bump and crease to deliver Tempur-Pedic's famous pressure relief.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Dense foam also helps limit motion transfer. When another person moves in bed, the foams absorb the excess vibrations before they get to you. As a result, you aren't woken up by your partner tossing and turning.

Tempur Material is used across Tempur-Pedic's top-rated luxury mattress line-up. We love how it 'hugs' the joints to relieve pressure, which can help reduce aches and pains in the morning. (No more getting out of bed with a creak.)

However, dense body-hugging foams do have a drawback. Tempur-Pedic beds are known for their heat retention. If you're typically a hot sleeper looking to avoid the night sweats, try these instead...

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