Tempur-Pedic launches Holiday sale on its top mattress for back pain — save $300 and get a free $300 VISA gift card
Our testers loved the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress for easing hip and back pain while sleeping, and there's an excellent early Black Friday deal on it this weekend
Many of the expert mattress reviewers on our team have experienced poor sleep because of hip and back pain. And one of the comfiest pressure relief beds we've tested is the Tempur-Adapt mattress, now up to $300 off plus you'll get a $300 VISA gift card at Tempur-Pedic thanks to the early Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale. That reduces the cost of a queen Tempur-Adapt to $2,099 (was $2,399).
Tempur-Pedic makes some of the best mattresses we've tested for relieving painful pressure points across the back, hips, shoulders and knees, and its famous NASA-inspired Tempur foam feels like a full-body hug. It also isolates excess motion for a more peaceful, undisturbed night's sleep if you share your bed with a restless sleeper.
Up to $300 off plus a $300 free VISA gift card makes this one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've tracked so far. We also know from monitoring the monthly Tempur-Pedic mattress sale that these type of deals can be short lived, so you might not have long here.
One of the best memory foam mattresses we've tested, our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt review team found it offered "optimal pressure relief and all-over support" for back sleepers, making it a top-rated mattress for back pain. One of Tempur-Pedic's most affordable mattresses, with up to $300 off a queen Tempur-Adapt is now $2,099 (was $2,399). A 10-year warranty and 90-night trial are included.
Our Tempur-Adapt mattress review score: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½
NASA inspired comfort
The stand out feature of any Tempur-Pedic mattress is the Tempur Material foam. This is the brand's signature material, a squishy comfort material that's often seen as the original memory foam.
Based on the foams used by NASA to cushion pilots during test flights, Tempur Material is known for its dense foam build. The tight foam cells are able to easily adapt to your body, cushioning every joint, bump and crease to deliver Tempur-Pedic's famous pressure relief.
Dense foam also helps limit motion transfer. When another person moves in bed, the foams absorb the excess vibrations before they get to you. As a result, you aren't woken up by your partner tossing and turning.
Tempur Material is used across Tempur-Pedic's top-rated luxury mattress line-up. We love how it 'hugs' the joints to relieve pressure, which can help reduce aches and pains in the morning. (No more getting out of bed with a creak.)
However, dense body-hugging foams do have a drawback. Tempur-Pedic beds are known for their heat retention. If you're typically a hot sleeper looking to avoid the night sweats, try these instead...
The Tempur-Breeze collection features Tempur-Pedic's signature sink-in feel in a cooler finish — ideal for hot sleepers with aching joints. We've yet to try this model but we were impressed by the cooling upgrade of the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper and over 1,700 5-star reviews suggests the Tempur-Breeze does something right. $300 off reduces a queen to $4,199 (was $4,499) and free white glove delivery is included.
User score: ★★★★½ (2,300+ reviews)
The Bear Elite is the best cooling mattress we've tested and while it doesn't offer the full body hug of Tempur Material, the plush pillow top delivers ample pressure relief. Bear's kicked off its Black Friday sale with 35% off all mattresses, reducing a queen to $1,484 (was $2,284) and you get a bedding bundle thrown in for free.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (4,200+ reviews)
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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