Don’t pay full price for Patagonia: Shop these 17 early Black Friday deals with up to 50% off
Top deals on fall-ready Patagonia gear
As temperatures begin to dip, investing in some high-quality outerwear is a must. Luckily, Patagonia’s best-selling styles are up to 50% off just in time for Black Friday.
It’s no secret that Patagonia can be a bit pricey — but savvy shoppers know where to find the brand’s best deals: the Web Specials section, which is packed with deeply discounted styles from past seasons. Additionally, REI has incredible markdowns on Patagonia jackets, fleeces, hats, hoodies and more.
Patagonia doesn't come cheap, so you'll want to snap up these deals ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Patagonia styles that are on sale ahead of Black Friday. Keep scrolling to check out the deals that are actually worth shopping.
Quick Links
- shop REI Patagonia deals
- shop Patagonia's Web Specials
- Patagonia Everyday Beanie: was $39 now $22
- Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants (Women's): was $99 now $68
- Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68
- Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $109 now $82
- Patagonia Better Sweater Oversized Fleece (Women's): was $169 now $83
- Patagonia Daily Snap-T Pullover (Men's): was $179 now $124
- Patagonia Down Sweater Jacket (Women's): was $279 now $194
Top Patagonia Deals
This lightweight beanie is a must-have for fall. It boasts a classic style and is light enough to be worn all day, thanks to its breathable 100% recycled polyester material.
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If you want to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for you. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure.
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It's like Patagonia knows the exact features you want from a hip pack and they've put it into this one. Stuffable into its own pocket when you want to store it away, it features an adjustable strap and double pockets for bigger and smaller valuables. If you're after a waist fit or slung over the body, this will do both — all while sporting a trendy colorway.
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Summer may be long gone, but Patagonia's Baggie shorts are suitable for both inside and out of the water. And as the brand clears out its end-of-season styles, you can get these shorts for as low as $54.
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Although they look like sweatpants, the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants are ideal for hikes and outdoor activities. As they're wide-legged, they're super comfortable, and are even water-repellant. They're on sale in two different colors.
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This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere.
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This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's discounted in three colors. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet.
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Lightweight and compact enough to stuff into a back pocket, yet warm and weather-resistant enough to keep you dry and comfy in moderate rain and chilliness, the Patagonia Houdini really lives up to its magical name.
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This is a twist on the classic Patagonia Better Sweater. The oversized pullover is a super-warm, knit-aesthetic fleece with a half-zip and a marsupial pocket, ideal for daily wear or hikes. It's another well-respected piece in the outdoor sphere, and is available in two different color: Gray and Black.
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Nothing says fall apparel like a lightweight pullover. The sweatshirt is made with Regenerative Organic Certified cotton and recycled polyester fleece and spandex, with front pockets and rib-knit cuffs. It's perfect for throwing over a tee or wearing under a jacket.
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If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures.
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The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill.
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The Patagonia R1 Pullover is a midlayer, meaning it's intended to be worn between a thermal base layer and an outer waterproof or windproof jacket like the Patagonia Houdini.
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This fleece is perfect to wear at the campsite during chilly evenings, or on early morning trails. The Daily Snap-T Pullover is made from 100% regenerative organic cotton as well. It's available in nearly every single size in two different colors, so you'll be able to find your perfect fit.
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This cardigan is a remake of one of the brand's most iconic pieces to celebrate Patagonia's 50th anniversary. So, for just $173 you're getting vintage Patagonia at a fraction of the usual retail price.
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The Patagonia Down Sweater utilizes 800-fill goose down for maximum insulating power and is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to keep wind and light precipitation at bay. It's one of the best cold-weather puffers, that's now under $200. But hurry! Only a few sizes are left.
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The Patagonia Down With It Parka is an insulated jacket with 600-fill-power 100% recycled duck and goose down that’s been reclaimed from other down products.. This puffy, fluffy, extra-long jacket also features a three-panel insulated hood that cinches tight for extra warmth, a brushed tricot-lined collar for extra chin comfort, and storm flaps to seal out any drafts. The hood is also removable.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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