I drove the $44,000 Mazda MX-5 Miata for a week and it's my favorite drive all year — here’s why

So far this year, I’ve been behind the wheel of more than 80 vehicles — ranging from practical family crossovers like the Toyota RAV4 all the way to supercars like the Chevrolet Corvette. There are also a dozen electric cars that continue to impress me with their ridiculous performance, such as the Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan. Yet, out of everything I’ve tested, the keys I was most reluctant to hand back belonged to none other than the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

On paper, there’s a lot to love about this featherweight roadster. From its $43,135 as-tested price tag to the cool factor of dropping the roof for an open-air cruise, it commands attention everywhere it goes. But there’s far more to the 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 6MT — and after spending a solid week with it, I regret not buying one years ago. Here’s why.

2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 6MT Price Tested $43,135 MSRP $41,900 Engine SKYACTIV-G 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine (RWD) Fuel Economy 26 mpg city / 34 mpg highway / 29 mpg combined Fuel Capacity 11.9 gallons Horsepower 181 hp Wheels 17-inches

Available in both automatic and manual

Arguably, the biggest reason the Mazda MX-5 Miata is my favorite drive of the year comes down to the gearbox: it’s only the second manual car I’ve ever tested. I locked down the basics with the Toyota GR Corolla a few months back, so the learning curve wasn’t nearly as steep this time around.

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While the GR Corolla was an exhilarating trial by fire, I had a noticeably easier time working the Miata’s clutch. Finding the bite point in first gear felt intuitive, and subsequent shifts grabbed onto each gear with confidence. Unlike my past experience sweating bullets trying to launch on a steep incline, hills were a total breeze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 6MT Price tested $43,135 Total miles driven 93.7 miles Average Fuel Economy 32.9 mpg

Crucially, Mazda doesn't gatekeep the roadster experience, offering drivers a choice between a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters and a traditional six-speed manual gearbox. With stick shifts becoming increasingly rare, keeping both options available broadens the Miata's appeal to hardcore enthusiasts and casual cruisers alike. Equally as impressive, I average 32.9 mpg in my week's worth of testing, which beats its 29 mpg combined EPA-estimated rating.

A fun open-air driving experience

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

Since it’s a convertible, it’s no surprise that it gets plenty of attention when the top drops. Dropping the roof on the MX-5 Miata RF couldn’t be more effortless: there are no manual latches to wrestle with, and a simple flip of a console switch automatically folds away the three-piece hardtop in roughly 13 seconds.

Heading into it, I anticipated the drive would be noisy and windy with the roof down, but that was far from the case. To my surprise, airflow around the cockpit is remarkably well-managed. It felt like cruising inside an invisible bubble — calm enough to easily hold a normal conversation with a passenger at cruising speed.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Best of all, the roof tucks itself into a dedicated stowage bay rather than eating into the cargo hold, leaving trunk capacity completely unaffected. While it’s certainly among the smallest trunks I’ve tested all year, the space is deep enough to handle luggage or a modest grocery run without compromise.

It’s remarkably affordable — for a convertible

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

In an era where the average new vehicle easily surpasses $48,000 and well-equipped daily drivers routinely push past $30,000, finding a dedicated sports car that won’t break the bank is a breath of fresh air. Even the fully loaded 2026 RF Club trim I drove topped out at an as-tested $43,135. For perspective, everyday commuters like the Honda Civic Hybrid, Nissan Sentra, and Hyundai Elantra can easily approach that $30,000 mark — yet none of them come close to the curb appeal and fun the Miata brings to the table.

If you want to stretch your budget even further, opting for the classic Soft Top (ST) is an easy way to save serious cash. Bypassing the power hardtop shaves roughly $3,000 off equivalent trims and opens the door to an entry-level Sport model starting right around $31,000. That still gets you the exact same responsive chassis, energetic 181-hp engine, and top-down driving thrill for thousands less.

Bottom Line

At the end of the day, picking a sports car over a sensible crossover boils down to intent. The Mazda MX-5 Miata clearly lacks the cargo room and five-passenger utility families count on, but it trades practicality for pure fun.

If you're shopping for an unbeatable weekend toy, a charming second car, or simply want head-turning sports car theatrics without spending a fortune, the Miata stands in a league of its own. My only true regret is that I didn't try driving stick shift much earlier — especially since the Miata is one of the easiest manuals to learn on, all while remaining remarkably affordable by today’s standards.

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