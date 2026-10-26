Don't wait for Black Friday! There's up to $940 off a 'blissful' mattress for side sleepers in Leesa's flash sale
We loved the body-hugging feel of the Legend Hybrid mattress, which is perfect for cozying up in
I've found the ultimate mattress for hibernating. The Leesa Legend Hybrid mattress, now 30% off at Leesa, is plush and luxurious with thick cushioning that you can't wait to curl up in. A queen is $1,889 (was $2,709) in this Black Friday-rivaling sale but the deal is set to end soon.
The best mattresses we've tested keep you comfortable year-round, and the Legend Hybrid should deliver body-hugging pressure relief for side sleepers in every season. But it's right now, as the weather turns colder and darker, that I'm most dreaming about curling up in the Legend's cushioning.
The Black Friday mattress sales are just around the corner but 30% off the Legend Hybrid is likely to be the best deal you get from Leesa. So shop now and while everyone else is stressing over the sales, you can sink back into your mattress and enjoy the post-Thanksgiving glow.
Leesa mattress sales happen semi-regularly but this 30% off deal is only reserved for special occasions. It takes as much as $940 off a king size Legend Hybrid, while a queen is down to $1,889 from $2,709 (that's an $820 price drop). Leesa also offers a 365-night trial and a limited lifetime warranty, which are the kind of benefits we expect from a top-rated luxury mattress.
Our Leesa Legend Hybrid mattress review: ★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (260+ reviews)
Why you should shop the Leesa Legend Hybrid...
I've been hands-on with the Leesa Legend Hybrid mattress. Or should I say hands-in? This is a plush mattress, allowing your body to sink into the foams so you're held in a pressure relieving hug. Our lead tester described it as 'blissful'.
This full-body embrace rivals some of the best mattresses for side sleepers. The Legend Hybrid cushions the touch points — that's the shoulders and hips — so weight is evenly distributed and you don't wake up to numb arms and sore legs.
Our lead tester did find the Legend Hybrid slept warm, so if you experience night sweats, you might want to upgrade to the Legend Hybrid Chill (it's an extra $170 for a queen at Leesa.) Or try the Bear Elite Hybrid, the best cooling mattress we've tested.
Looking for something cheaper? Try this...
The Original isn't quite as luxurious as the Legend Hybrid but our favorite memory foam mattress delivers exceptional pressure relief for side sleepers, and does so at a mid-range price. A queen is $1,059 in the current sale (down from $1,339), which I think is good value. However, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that for Black Friday Leesa's 30% off sale will cover the Original, netting you a bigger price drop.
Our Leesa Original Mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (20K+ reviews)
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.