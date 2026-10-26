I've found the ultimate mattress for hibernating. The Leesa Legend Hybrid mattress, now 30% off at Leesa, is plush and luxurious with thick cushioning that you can't wait to curl up in. A queen is $1,889 (was $2,709) in this Black Friday-rivaling sale but the deal is set to end soon.

The best mattresses we've tested keep you comfortable year-round, and the Legend Hybrid should deliver body-hugging pressure relief for side sleepers in every season. But it's right now, as the weather turns colder and darker, that I'm most dreaming about curling up in the Legend's cushioning.

The Black Friday mattress sales are just around the corner but 30% off the Legend Hybrid is likely to be the best deal you get from Leesa. So shop now and while everyone else is stressing over the sales, you can sink back into your mattress and enjoy the post-Thanksgiving glow.

Why you should shop the Leesa Legend Hybrid...

I've been hands-on with the Leesa Legend Hybrid mattress. Or should I say hands-in? This is a plush mattress, allowing your body to sink into the foams so you're held in a pressure relieving hug. Our lead tester described it as 'blissful'.

(Image credit: Future)

This full-body embrace rivals some of the best mattresses for side sleepers. The Legend Hybrid cushions the touch points — that's the shoulders and hips — so weight is evenly distributed and you don't wake up to numb arms and sore legs.

Our lead tester did find the Legend Hybrid slept warm, so if you experience night sweats, you might want to upgrade to the Legend Hybrid Chill (it's an extra $170 for a queen at Leesa.) Or try the Bear Elite Hybrid, the best cooling mattress we've tested.

Looking for something cheaper? Try this...

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