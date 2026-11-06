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Amazon, The Home Depot, and Best Buy are quietly dropping epic early Black Friday deals — here's what I'd buy
Get a jump start on your holiday shopping
The first Black Friday sales of 2026 are now live. Sure, it may feel like we just celebrated Halloween, but Thanksgiving is roughly 20 days out and the Black Friday creep is starting earlier than ever.
I've been tracking Black Friday deals for 19 years and November is hands-down the best time of year to buy just about anything. 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, running sneakers, and tablets are just a handful of the items you'll find discounted this month. The best part is that you don't have to wait till Black Friday proper to start saving.
Major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon have started their Black Friday tease with deals even I didn't expect to see this early. For example, Amazon devices are on sale from $23 right now. The sale includes lowest prices of the year on Blink, Fire TV Sticks, and even Amazon's new line of Ember 4K TVs.
Below I'm rounding up all of my favorite deals on devices we've tested, recommend, or personally own. For more discounts, check out our Black Friday deals guide.
Quick Links
- Amazon devices: from $23 @ Amazon
- iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off @ T-Mobile
- Home decor: up to 45% off sitewide @ The Home Depot
- KitchenAid Deluxe Mixer: was $449 now $299 @ Walmart
- BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells: was $479 now $399 @ BowFlex
- OLED TVs: deals from $599 @ Best Buy
- Laptops: deals from $699 @ Dell
- Nectar: up to 50% off top-rated mattresses @ Nectar
- Furniture: up to 70% off @ Wayfair
Best Early Deals
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A 65-inch OLED TV for just $899...
This Samsung 65-inch OLED TV just crashed to $899 at Best Buy. That's a great price — for comparison, the LG B6 OLED is already on the more affordable end of OLED TVs, and a 65-inch LG B6 goes for $1,299 right now. While we haven't reviewed the S84H model yet, Samsung consistently makes some of the best OLED TVs on the market, so I feel confident recommending this one.
- Samsung 65" S84H 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
Thanksgiving prep made simple with Ninja kitchen knives...
I am a terrible cook, but even I could prep a great Thanksgiving dinner with these knives. (Probably.) Ninja's NeverDull knife set has a built-in sharpener — hence the name! It includes a paring knife, steak knives, shears and more. My colleague Camilla Sharman shares more about why this is a great deal in her article linked below.
40% off Yankee Candle...
There's no debate: Yankee Candle is one of the best holiday gift options around. Who wouldn't want to liven up their home with a new fragrance? Several Yankee Candles are 40% off in these early Black Friday sales, including Balsam & Cedar, Sparkling Cinnamon and French Vanilla.
- Yankee Candle: up to 40% off @ Amazon
The best Black Friday mattress deals...
Need a new bed? You don't have to wait for Black Friday — which is a great relief if you need a mattress in time to host guests for Thanksgiving. Several brands have already started their Black Friday sales, including Helix and Saatva. Check out all the best mattress deals available now in the article linked below.
32% off a MicroSD card for more Switch 2 game storage...
This Samsung MicroSDXC card gets you more storage — and since it's compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, it's handy if you want more space for your digital games. Right now you can get a 512GB card for $99. The lowest price ever for this one is $74, but since prices for storage devices are generally on the rise, this deal isn't bad. I'm a Switch 2 gamer myself, so I'm very tempted.
- Samsung P9 Express MicroSDXC 512GB: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
A smart light bulb and smart speaker in one?!
Here's a fun early Black Friday deal that makes for a great gift. This gadget from GE combines a smart light bulb with a smart speaker — meaning you can jam out to your favorite tunes while enjoying a colored light show, all without getting out of bed.
The best Ninja air fryer we've tested just crashed to its lowest price ever...
The best air fryer we've ever tested — the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 — is on sale for its lowest price ever. It's incredibly easy to use, cooks fast and delivered delicious results every time in our tests. It'll be especially handy on Thanksgiving if you want to make crispy roasted veg or serve snacks like wings and fries.
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
Up to 50% off Patagonia...
Looking for gear that's all-weather ready? My colleague Olivia Halevy has shared her favorite deals on Patagonia apparel, with up to 50% off beanies, jackets, parkas and more. Perfect to keep you cozy and dry no matter what the conditions. Or, if (like me) you're planning to hole up indoors for the rest of the winter, these make for good gifts for the outdoorsperson in your life.
53% off the Bose QuietComfort Headphones...
Travelling for the holidays? Whether you're flying or road tripping, your journey will be sweeter with your favorite music or podcast — and without annoying distractions. These Bose QuietComfort headphones offer some of the best active noise canceling of any model we've tested, and you can get them for a huge 53% discount right now. The newer Bose QuietComfort (2nd Gen) are out now, but the older headphones do basically the same thing for less.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 @ Amazon
The Ring Doorbell 2K is 60% off...
Here's a great saving to start us off. The Ring Battery Doorbell 2K is on sale for 60% off — its lowest price ever. Whether you're gifting it to a loved one or using it to keep an eye on the rest of the packages you're going to order this Black Friday, now is a great time to pick one up!
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
Welcome!
Hello, everyone! This is Millie Davis-Williams, Tom's Guide's Deal Editor. In case you didn't know, Black Friday is only three weeks away! However, retailers across the web are already offering Black Friday-worthy deals on pretty much everything. Now's a great time to start your holiday shopping and beat the rush!
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