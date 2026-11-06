Amazon, The Home Depot, and Best Buy are quietly dropping epic early Black Friday deals — here's what I'd buy

The first Black Friday sales of 2026 are now live. Sure, it may feel like we just celebrated Halloween, but Thanksgiving is roughly 20 days out and the Black Friday creep is starting earlier than ever.

I've been tracking Black Friday deals for 19 years and November is hands-down the best time of year to buy just about anything. 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, running sneakers, and tablets are just a handful of the items you'll find discounted this month. The best part is that you don't have to wait till Black Friday proper to start saving.

Major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon have started their Black Friday tease with deals even I didn't expect to see this early. For example, Amazon devices are on sale from $23 right now. The sale includes lowest prices of the year on Blink, Fire TV Sticks, and even Amazon's new line of Ember 4K TVs.

Below I'm rounding up all of my favorite deals on devices we've tested, recommend, or personally own. For more discounts, check out our Black Friday deals guide.