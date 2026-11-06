37 Amazon deals worth shopping before Black Friday — holiday gifts, running shoes, smart home devices and more
Here's everything on my weekend shopping list
The countdown to Black Friday is officially on, and Amazon is giving shoppers a head start on the savings. You don't have to wait for the big event to score major deals, with early markdowns already rolling in on best-sellers from top brands like YETI, Apple, ASICS, Ring, Ninja and more.
One of my personal favorite sales of the weekend is on Amazon devices, which are currently up to 60% off. You can shop Blink security cameras, Ring Video Doorbells and Fire TV Sticks from $16. For instance, this Blink Mini 2K+ is bundled with the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ for just $31.
If you're already in the holiday spirit, now's a great time to get started on the festivities. LEGO Advent calendars featuring favorites like Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and more are on sale for as little as $26. And if a new Christmas tree is on your holiday shopping list, I recommend snagging this 7.5-foot Best Choice Products tree for just $99.
If you're ready to indulge in a little retail therapy this weekend, keep scrolling to find the rest of my favorite Amazon deals worth shopping before Black Friday.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon's weekend deals
- Lego advent calendars: deals from $30
- YETI sale: deals from $17
- Skechers sale: deals from $24
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21
- Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24
- Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $69 now $39
- Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $85
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199
- Apple 13" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,299 now $1,099
My Favorite Deals
YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon
If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!
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Lego advent calendars: deals from $30 @ Amazon
It's no secret that the best Lego deals are typically found closer to the holidays. However, Amazon has multiple Lego Advent Calendars on sale right now. Save on Lego calendars from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and more. For example, you can get the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 for just $25 (pictured, was $30).
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Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon
Not only are Skechers super comfortable, they're also affordable thanks to Amazon's sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children, so you can find the perfect style for just about anyone.
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If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair!
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This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.
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This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered.
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Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection. This deal is bundled with the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+, which stays always-on through your existing doorbell wiring. It offers a weather-resistant IP65 design and records 2K video with Night Vision and audio.
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Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.
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Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
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In my opinion, this pre-decorated tree looks like the real deal, standing 7.5 feet high and mimicking the color and texture of an authentic pine tree. It's also adorned with dispersed pine cones and flocked branches for some extra festive flair. The tree simply sets up in just three easy steps.
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In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $190 less, these are nearly perfect.
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iPad mini 8: from $699 @ Amazon
iPad mini 8 sales are live at Amazon! The perfect powerful tablet in a portable package. The latest iPad mini is powered by the Apple A20 Pro chip (the same chip that's in the iPhone 18 Pro,) and features an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. The base model has 128GB storage. Grab your tablet while you can.
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Amazon Devices
On sale for $24, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up.
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This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing.
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The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells.
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Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is the fastest Fire TV device, combining a streaming box with built-in Alexa for hands-free control. It delivers 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-smooth performance for quick app launches.
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This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun.
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Apple
Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags.
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The AirPods Pro 3 are the headphones to buy for Apple owners. They're incredibly popular, but that's for good reason — they offer 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we could only knock them for the fact that they don't come with a charging cable, and the fact that you need an iPhone with Apple Intelligence to use the new Live Translate feature.
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$10 off! Apple's latest flagship watch is officially available for purchase at Amazon. Apple Watch Series 12 will deliver "the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable," alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features set to arrive later this year.
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The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Note: Apple increased its price to $449 in June.
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The MacBook Air has been upgraded with Apple's newest M5 chipset. The new laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Although it sports a $100 price increase, the base model now comes with a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost.
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Outdoors
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor.
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Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.
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This Birdfy is a great smart bird feeder for birding enthusiasts on a budget. Its AI features identify birds for you and and notifies you of movement, even in low-light conditions. With 1080p video quality, you can watch your favorite birds feast from a safe distance.
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Amazon is taking $20 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $89, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal.
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Running Sneakers
These casual Nike sneakers have a super-soft textile upper and plush foam cushioning that'll support your feet through their toughest journeys. They're well-loved by Amazon shoppers, too, earning a 4.5-star rating based on over 500 reviews.
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Packed with Amplifoam+ cushioning, the Asics Versablast 4 are built to be both soft and responsive — and are now a steal with this discount.
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well.
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If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.
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Appliances
This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.
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This ultra-capable Keurig machine is now just $129 thanks to a $90 saving. When we tested the K-Duo Hot & Iced, it got top marks for versatility thanks to its three brewing options, but it also features MultiStream technology which guarantees a tastier brew from every K-Cup.
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Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes.
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The Ninja Flip stainless steel model is also on sale. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. When you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.
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Boasting power and efficiency, the Shark Stratos AZ3002 features two brushrolls for extra pickup. If you can’t stand a smelly vacuum, the Odor Neutralizer Technology will keep this problem contained. The Lift-Away function gives it added maneuverability and accessibility, and the LED headlights are a nice touch. We rank it as one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy right now.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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