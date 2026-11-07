19 early Black Friday Apple deals to shop now — MacBook Air M5 hits all-time low, AirPods drop to $89, and more
Skip the wait
Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, but major retailers are already rolling out early discounts ahead of schedule. November is hands-down the best time of year to buy just about anything, and that includes Apple hardware.
We're already seeing huge deals on Apple smartwatches, laptops, and headphones, so you don't have to wait to get in on the savings. Between MacBook price drops and sub-$90 AirPods, the current crop of markdowns rivals what we typically see on Black Friday itself. To separate the genuine bargains from routine sticker cuts, we combed through price histories across Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Right now, you can score $200 off the latest MacBook Air M5 at Amazon. The Apple AirPods 4 with ANC are down to $119 (a $60 discount), while the iPad mini is currently on sale for $569. There's something for every Apple lover on your list, with prices starting at just $14.
Here are the 19 early Apple Black Friday deals that are genuinely worth your money. You’ll also find plenty of great deals on other AirPods models, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. Keep scrolling to see my favorite Apple deals to shop ahead of Black Friday.
Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals on Amazon
- Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15
- Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23
- Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $119
- Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $389
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $449
- Apple 15" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,499 now $1,299
Accessories
This is one of those essentials everyone needs, so you might as well buy one while it's on sale. It offers 20W fast charging for iPhone 8 and up.
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If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair!
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Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags.
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Another essential you don't want to go without. I have mostly USB-A to USB-C cables, so I definitely need to grab one of these for when a USB-A charging port isn't available — plus it's $5 off.
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If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet.
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Score a four-pack of Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) keyfinders with a discount. If you have a lot of stuff you need to keep track of, this deal is one of the best ways to do it! Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags.
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AirPods
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
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These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. It's a modest, but welcome price cut.
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The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears.
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These are some of the best headphones we've ever used. With seamless Apple ecosystem integration, well-balanced sound, and excellent comfort, the AirPods Max 2 will make you want to listen to music. You have to try them to believe them and at this price, it's almost a steal.
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Apple Watch
The Apple Watch SE 3 sports a lot of new features that redefine Apple's entry-level smartwatch. Among them, you'll find an always-on display, S10 processor, and better health features, such as support for Sleep Score and Workout Buddy. (The latter is powered by Apple Intelligence and requires an iPhone 15 Pro or higher). In our Apple Watch SE 3 review, we called it the best smartwatch value around. It's available in 40mm and 44mm designs.
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$10 off! Apple's latest flagship watch is officially available for purchase at Amazon. Apple Watch Series 12 will deliver "the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable," alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features set to arrive later this year.
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iPads
The iPad mini is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
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The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there.
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This larger size iPad Air sports the same M4 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. You also get Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The larger display and more potent CPU should make this a great tablet for gaming.
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MacBooks
It's a minor discount, but this is the only MacBook Neo deal we've seen. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck.
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Bring Apple's best MacBook back down to its pre-price-hike cost, with $200 off the MSRP. Complete with 16GB of RAM, a 512SSD, 12MP Center Stage camera and all the AI Apple has to offer, this is the best time to pick up a new MacBook Air if you haven't already.
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Save $200 on the larger MacBook Air M5, which has the benefit of a much larger display for you to enjoy. It has the same good battery life and performance as the 13-inch model, but if you need that screen space, the extra $200 is well worth it.
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This MacBook Pro features Apple's M5 chipset, with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It's designed to deliver a huge boost in AI and graphics performance for everyone from students to creatives. In our MacBook Pro M5 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is a fantastic option for power users who demand a powerful and portable notebook with epic (18 hour) battery life. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
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Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment. Before Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating. She's also a puzzle fan and can often be found contributing to the NYT Connections coverage on Tom's Guide
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