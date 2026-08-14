There's only one mattress that's earned a full five stars from our experienced testing team, and that's the Saatva Classic. The Saatva Classic, now $400 off at Saatva in the early Labor Day sales, is the kind of bed you dream is waiting for you at the end of a long day.

To put it simply, the Saatva Classic is the best mattress we've tested. It's hugely supportive from head to toe and the cushioned top helped ease the hip pain of our lead tester. We put it through our in-depth mattress testing and every inch of this luxury handcrafted build impressed.

The Labor Day mattress sales are just getting underway but with this Saatva deal already live, there's no need to wait to shop — I'll explain why below.

Why you should buy the Saatva Classic now — don't wait for Black Friday

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury mattress you can buy online and this handcrafted design doesn't come cheap. But while Black Friday is traditionally the biggest mattress sale of they year, if you have your eye on the Classic, I recommend shopping now.

I've been tracking Saatva mattress prices for nearly three years. During that time, I've noticed Saatva tends to employ small price hikes every couple of months. The last one I spotted followed the Memorial Day mattress sale in May, when the cost of the Classic rose by roughly $50.

(Image credit: Future)

Based on these trends, I'm predicting another price hike before Black Friday. However, I don't expect a better sale. That means the MSRP goes up but the discount remains the same.

Shopping now can get you potentially the lowest price moving forward on the Classic, which we consider the best hybrid mattress you can buy online.

And we think it's worth the splurge. Not only does the luxurious build mirror the best hotel mattresses, but the choice of three firmness levels means there's an option for nearly every sleeper. (If you weight over 230lbs, we recommend the WinkBed mattress in Plus instead.)

Looking for something cheaper? Try this...

Our favorite mattress in a box, the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid isn't quite as versatile as the Saatva Classic (it only comes in one feel). However, it's among the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested and the quality build makes it fantastic value for money.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.