Make Thanksgiving prep effortless: Ninja’s Premium Knives are 26% off
Slice, dice and carve like a pro
Hosting Thanksgiving is a hectic time. Between menu planning, juggling dietary needs, and keeping guests entertained, things can get overwhelming fast — especially if you aren’t prepared before the big day.
Getting the prep right and using the best kitchen tools make all the difference in keeping you calm. That’s why I always recommend investing in the best kitchen knives. What’s more, I’ve just spotted an early Black Friday deal on Ninja’s Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System, now $219 at Amazon, that’s a 26% saving, meaning you can now slice, dice and carve like a pro.
Ninja's 12-piece knife set has a built-in sharpener, so you never have to use a dull knife again. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, a 5-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife, plus 6 steak knives with a 4.5 inch blade. A pair of shears completes the set.
Sharpen up ahead of Thanksgiving
Blunt knives aren’t just frustrating; they take the joy out of meal prep, waste time and can be dangerous. If your kitchen knives have seen better days, now is a great time to invest in some premium blades ahead of the Black Friday sales, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Ninja’s Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System is forged from German stainless steel and is rust-resistant and strong enough for any kitchen task. Apart from the strong blades, the handles are designed with an ergonomic grip to provide comfort and balance while using.
Plus, you never have to worry about using a blunt knife again, as the unit includes a built-in sharpener. Place the knife in the sharpening slot and pull down the lever on the outside to work the ceramic sharpening wheel. Remove the knife for a razor-sharp blade.
For $219, the set includes a chef, santoku, utility, and pairing knife, plus 6 steak knives and a pair of shears. If you want to make your Thanksgiving prep a little bit easier, this is one deal worth swiping up.
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Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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