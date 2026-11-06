Make Thanksgiving prep effortless: Ninja’s Premium Knives are 26% off

Hosting Thanksgiving is a hectic time. Between menu planning, juggling dietary needs, and keeping guests entertained, things can get overwhelming fast — especially if you aren’t prepared before the big day.

Getting the prep right and using the best kitchen tools make all the difference in keeping you calm. That’s why I always recommend investing in the best kitchen knives. What’s more, I’ve just spotted an early Black Friday deal on Ninja’s Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System, now $219 at Amazon, that’s a 26% saving, meaning you can now slice, dice and carve like a pro.

Sharpen up ahead of Thanksgiving

(Image credit: Ninja)

Blunt knives aren’t just frustrating; they take the joy out of meal prep, waste time and can be dangerous. If your kitchen knives have seen better days, now is a great time to invest in some premium blades ahead of the Black Friday sales, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Ninja’s Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System is forged from German stainless steel and is rust-resistant and strong enough for any kitchen task. Apart from the strong blades, the handles are designed with an ergonomic grip to provide comfort and balance while using.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Plus, you never have to worry about using a blunt knife again, as the unit includes a built-in sharpener. Place the knife in the sharpening slot and pull down the lever on the outside to work the ceramic sharpening wheel. Remove the knife for a razor-sharp blade.

For $219, the set includes a chef, santoku, utility, and pairing knife, plus 6 steak knives and a pair of shears. If you want to make your Thanksgiving prep a little bit easier, this is one deal worth swiping up.

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