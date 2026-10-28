Knowing how to return a mattress can make the process a whole lot smoother if your new bed doesn't deliver the comfort and support of the year's best mattresses. But how do you return a mattress?

The good news is that most mattresses can be returned for a refund or a replacement, and we're here to clue you up on the specifics of a mattress's return process. And with the Black Friday mattress sales fast approaching, what better time to learn how to return a mattress?

So, read on to learn more about mattress returns, including the five simple steps for returning a mattress quickly and efficiently, whether you bought your new from a retailer or direct from a sleep brand in this month's mattress sales.

How to return a mattress in 5 easy steps

1. Sleep on your mattress for at least 30 nights

(Image credit: Future)

If your new mattress doesn't feel right to you, our guide to on what to do if your brand new mattress is uncomfortable has some useful tips, including this one: sleep on it for at least 30 nights.

That might seem counterintuitive but trust us — it can take that long for your body to adjust to a new sleep surface (and for the materials in the mattress to adjust to you).

And even if you want to return your mattress straight away, many brands will insist you hang on until the end of this mattress break-in period before you instigate a return. So hang on in there, because it may well turn out that your new mattress may yet win you over and save you all the hassle of a return.

2. Check the trial and return policy

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If you've made it through the break-in period and you're adamant that your mattress has to go back, it's time to check the returns policy (although ideally you should check it before you buy).

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Most mattress vendors provide a sleep trial that enables you to try a mattress at home, decide whether it's right for you and return it if you're not getting on with it. It'll last anything from 30 nights to a whole year depending on where you buy, but 100 nights is the most common offer, giving you plenty of time to decide whether a mattress is right for you.

If you buy from a third-party retailer (such as Amazon or Walmart) you're less likely to get a sleep trial — more on that later. And obviously if you go beyond the length of your sleep trial you won't be able to return your mattress, but you could instead invest in one of the best mattress toppers to up the comfort levels, or see our guide on how to donate a mattress.

3. Fill out the form (and include a picture)

It can be helpful to attach an image of your mattress that illustrates why you want to return. (Image credit: Future)

Assuming your sleep trial is still ongoing and you're determined to return your mattress, it's time to start the returns process. Simply go to the sleep brand's support page and find the option to initiate a return. (As an example, here's Helix's request page).

Each brand's process is different, but as a rule you'll need to enter your contact details and explain why you want to return your mattress; you may also be asked to provide photos of your mattress to illustrate defects such as split seams or mattress sagging that dips deeper than 1.5 inches.

Most brands will also insist that you use one of the best mattress protectors during the trial period. This might all seem a bit like unnecessary hoops to jump through, but it can help speed up the returns process.

4. Wait for customer services to get in touch

Once you've provided all the necessary information and photos, you'll have to wait for customer services to get back to you. This could take anything between one and three business days, so don't expect an instant turnaround.

When customer services respond to your request, you'll likely need to confirm that you want to proceed with your return, and verify that you're still within the sleep trial period.

When that's all done, customer services will generally put you in touch with a third-party courier to arrange collection at a convenient date. If you bought a compressed mattress in a box, there's obviously no way it'll go back into the box but don't worry, they'll take it as-is.

5. Make sure your mattress is ready for collection

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Before anyone comes to collect your mattress you'll need to strip all the bedding, make sure it's not damaged and check it still has its fire safety labels as it'll probably be donated and require this tag for health and safety reasons. You'll also need to ensure that there's a clear path to your bedroom for the collection team.

After your mattress is collected, you should receive your refund between three and 14 business days later.

Mattress returns FAQs

Got a question that wasn't covered in the above steps? Take a look below to find the answer you're looking for.

Will I need to pay a return fee?

Lots of sleep brands in both the US and UK provide free returns. In the US, brands including Helix and DreamCloud provide free returns. DreamCloud does the same in the UK, as do popular brands such as Emma and Simba.

Some brands will charge a fee for returning your mattress, however. In the US, Saatva and Avocado Green charge a $99 return fee, while Tempur-Pedic charges a $175 return shipping fee. Similarly in the UK, Tempur will charge you £72 for a return, while Eve Sleep will collect for free within the first 40 nights of your trial, but charge a collection fee if you go beyond that.

How long do mattress returns take?

The length of a mattress return process varies, but filling out a form and receiving a return confirmation only takes around one to three business days.

However, a good chunk of time is taking up by the mattress pickup, which can take up to three weeks, and refund processing, which can take up to two weeks.

What mattresses aren’t returnable?

Many of Casper's discontinued mattresses, such as the Wave Hybrid Snow. above, are sold at final sale. (Image credit: Future)

Because returned mattresses are usually donated to charities rather than sent back to the factory, if your mattress is stained, damaged or is missing fire safety labels it'll be deemed unreturnable.

Also, if you bought your mattress from a third-party retailer and it didn't specifically come with a sleep trial, you might find that it can only be returned in its original packaging.

Finally, some mattresses from brands that offer sleep trials aren't covered by the standard return policy if they're marked as final sale. So if you bought the mattress in a clearance sale at, for example, Casper or Tempur-Pedic, it's likely to be classed as final sale and unreturnable.

Can I exchange my mattress instead?

If you've accidentally bought the wrong size mattress (it happens more often than you might think), or chosen the wrong firmness level or even the wrong model, you may well be able to exchange it for the right one. Most sleep brands offer exchanges, with a similar process to returning a mattress: you'll need to be within your trial period and you'll have to fill out a request form, but instead opt for exchange rather than return.

Once the customer service team has contacted you and put you in touch with a third-party logistics company, you can then arrange a pickup and delivery date. If you are exchanging the mattress for a larger size or a more expensive model, you'll pay the difference. If you're exchanging for a smaller size or cheaper model, the price difference will be refunded.

How do I return a mattress to Amazon?

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is a popular model at Amazon. (Image credit: Future)

Amazon is a popular option for buying the best mattresses in a box thanks to a wide range of brands and models, low prices and super-fast delivery.

However there are downsides to that: short return windows rather than long sleep trials, fuzzy return policies and fake reviews that make it hard to tell whether a mattress is really worth buying and if it'll be easy to return if you don't get on with it.

We always recommend buying directly from the mattress brand for more straightforward returns, but if you've already purchased an Amazon mattress and want to return, see our guide on how to return an Amazon mattress.

How do I return a mattress to Mattress Firm?

Mattress Firm sells many of best hybrid mattresses for all budgets, and it's worth knowing how to return a mattress there. Mattress Firm provides its customers with a 120-night trial period, starting from the date of delivery.

Trials are valid for one exchange and one return per purchase. Returns are not free, however: you'll have to pay a return processing charge of $249.99.

You can't return or exchange your mattress once the trial period is over, and the retailer is unable to exchange or refund mattresses that are stained, unsanitary, damaged or lacking the original law tag.

How do I return a mattress to Walmart?

The Allswell is one of Walmart's most well-known mattresses. (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

We're big fans of the Allswell Mattress at Walmart, and you'll also find beds from many big-name brands at this popular US retailer. While Walmart offers a 10-year warranty on its own mattresses, beds sold by third-party marketplace sellers are a different matter.

This means that if you're buying from a Walmart Marketplace seller, you should check its warranty and return policy. However, most mattresses sold and shipped by Walmart can be returned for free, as Walmart handles the delivery, returns, and customer service for these items.

How do I return a mattress to Costco?

In the US, Costco does not provide a trial period and we advise you to read its US return policy. Costco.com products can be returned to any of its warehouses worldwide, but used mattresses that are contaminated are not eligible for haulaway.

In the UK, Costco does not provide a trial period, and if you want to return a large item such as a mattress, you need to contact its Member Care team; see Costco’s UK return policy for more details.

How do I return a mattress to Saatva?

Saatva makes some of the best luxury mattresses in the business and there's usually a great deal in the Saatva mattress sale, but if you want peace of mind before you buy, here's what you need to know about its returns policy.

There's a generous 365-night trial when you buy from Saatva, and no mandatory trial period (although we'd recommend giving your new mattress a full 30 nights before committing to a return).

Returns aren't free at Saatva: with the exception of the Saatva Crib Mattress, which has a 45-day free return, you'll be charged a $99 processing fee. This is a little disappointing, but considering the quality of Saatva's beds and its competitive pricing, it's a pill we're prepared to take.

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You can either return your mattress for a refund (issued to to your original payment method) or opt for an exchange if you'd rather have a different firmness level or a different mattress altogether. Saatva doesn't resell returned mattresses. Rather, it donates them to veterans' shelters or offers them to employees and associates across its network of over 150 delivery centers.

For our take on the best Saatva mattress money can buy, read our official Saatva Classic mattress review.

How do I return a mattress to Nectar?

Nectar mattress returns are free, but you must have had your mattress for at least 30 days (this is the minimum recommended time to fully adjust to a new bed) and for no longer than 365 days. We look at this in detail in our Nectar mattress review.

The mattress also must have its fire safety tag intact, be unstained, and show no signs of wear and tear. All of that means the mattress can be donated. In the UK mainland, you must email a clear photograph of the mattress before the 365-night trial ends. The mattress is then picked up by Nectar’s collection partners, who can refuse pickup if they feel the condition of the mattress is unacceptable.

The exchange policy differs depending on whether you live in the US or UK. The US offers one exchange per purchase, while the UK does not offer exchanges unless the Nectar mattress arrived damaged or defective and needs to be replaced. For the latest Nectar offers, see our round-up of this month's best Nectar mattress deals.

The DreamCloud mattress returns policy covers you for up to a year (Image credit: Future)

How do I return a mattress to DreamCloud?

Like its sister company Nectar, Dreamcloud's returns policy says that mattresses can only be returned 30 days or more after delivery – and no later than 365 nights – but unopened mattresses can be returned earlier (although bear in mind that leaving a mattress unopened for more than 90 days after delivery is considered misuse of the product and makes it ineligible for warranty claims and returns.)

There’s no fee but to be eligible for a return, your mattress must be clean and undamaged and in a condition where it is suitable for donation. Take a look at our guide to this month's best DreamCloud mattress sales and deals for the latest savings, and if you're unsure which DreamCloud to go for, our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress review will walk you through our top pick.

How do I return a mattress to Purple?

There are regular Purple mattress sales shaving hundreds off these top-rated memory foam mattresses, so knowing how to return a Purple mattress is a must before you buy You have 100 nights, beginning on your delivery date, to return your Purple mattress. However, you also should have had the mattress for exactly three weeks before you can return it.

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You will need to send a photograph of the mattress to prove that it is in clean, undamaged condition. You are also required to prove that the mattress still has its law tag attached. Once you’ve provided proof, Purple (or its collection partners) will arrange a pick up date to collect the unwanted mattress.

Only one exchange is permitted per purchase, and the 100-night trial from the delivery date of the original mattress will continue. However, if the time remaining from the original trial is less than 30 days, Purple will allow you to have a new 30-night trial instead.

How do I return a mattress to Casper?

You can return or exchange your Casper mattress as long as you're not trying to return it before the 30-day adjustment period has ended or after the 100-night trial has ended. Both periods begin the day of delivery, and these terms apply whether you buy in the Casper mattress sale or from another retailer.

(Image credit: Future / Karen Freeman)

Returns are free and you’ll receive a full refund. Casper will arrange a pickup date to remove your mattress from your home. As the mattresses come in a box, the brand does not require you to fit it back into the original packaging. The company’s team also aims to donate the mattress or recycle it.

If you're looking for one of the best cooling mattresses from Casper, then check out our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress review and why we rate it so highly for hot sleepers.

How do I return a mattress to Emma?

Emma provides a 200-night trial for its mattresses, starting on the day your mattress is delivered, with free returns if the mattress doesn't live up to your expectations.

To return a mattress for a refund, simply head to Emma's portal and enter your order number and email address, then select the items you wish to return and hit Confirm. After that Emma's customer service team will get in touch to arrange a free pick-up through its courier service, who will contact you to schedule a collection date. Your refund should be issued within 14 days.

How do I return a mattress to Simba?

Like Emma, Simba provides a 200-night trial on mattresses (such as the top-rated Simba Hybrid Pro)bought from its website; if you purchased from an authorised retailer and want to return your mattress, you should contact the retailer.

To start a return within your trial period, go to Simba's returns page and enter your order number and email address. Simba's customer service team will get back to you within two days.

(Image credit: Future)

Be aware that Simba will request photos of your mattress as part of the returns process: you'll need to provide images of the mattress from above without bedding and from both long sides without bedding, as well as photos of your bed base demonstrating the measurement between the slats and, if you're returning the mattress because of a specific issue, a picture showing the issues as clearly as possible.

Returns are free, although Simba states that any delivery charges paid as part of the original purchase will be excluded from the refunded amount. Your refund will be processed once your mattress is on the way back to Simba, and paid within seven days.