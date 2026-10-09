3Z brands launches 1-year sleep trial for Helix, Bear, Leesa mattresses — why it’s a red flag if your bed doesn’t come with a trial
What the extended testing period means for online mattress shoppers
Shopping for a new mattress just got a whole lot more relaxing, as 3Z brands introduces a year-long sleep trial across its line-up. This extended trial covers some of the best mattresses we've tested, such as the side sleeper favorite Helix Midnight Luxe and the cooling comfort of the Bear Elite Hybrid.
A mattress trial is essential when buying a new bed. The at-home testing period gives you a chance to break in the mattress and see what it's like — it's the boxed mattress equivalent of lying on a bed in a store. Only better, because you get to test in real-world circumstances.
With the new 365-night trial, 3Z brands matches industry leading sleep trials from the likes of Saatva, Nectar and DreamCloud. The new benefit covers all beds in the 3Z brands portfolio; Helix, Bear, Leesa, Nolah, Brooklyn Bedding and Birch.
The best deals to shop with 3Z's new 365-night trial
The best mattress for side sleepers we've tested, the Helix Midnight Luxe has a plush pillow top that cushions the shoulder and hips. The 25% off Helix mattress sale is among the best from the brand and reduces a queen to $1,874 (was $2,498). With the new 365-night trial and a limited lifetime warranty, this bed finally has the premium extras to match its luxury price point.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,700+ reviews)
The CopperFlex Pro Hybrid has a look and feel akin to the best hotel mattresses but comes at a mid-range price. This excellent value for money mattress is now just $932.40 for a queen (was $1,332) in the Brooklyn Bedding anniversary sale. You're unlikely to see a bigger price drop than this in 2026, so don't hesitate to buy.
Our Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (800+ reviews)
Summer might be over but that doesn't mean uncomfortably hot nights are a thing of the past. Everything from hormone changes to the thermostat can have you waking up in a sweat. But the Bear Elite Hybrid, our favorite cooling mattress, uses clever heat-dispersion materials to keep you a comfortable temperature all night. The 35% off flash sale is a good deal from Bear, with a queen now just $1,484.60 (was $2,284).
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (4,200+ reviews)
Why no trial is a mattress red flag
Trial periods are considered standard for all the best mattresses in a box but that doesn't mean every bed online comes with one.
Mattresses from third-party retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart, are often sold without a trial. They might include a returns period but this comes with a big caveat — you typically can't return the mattress if it's been taken out of the box.
So if you purchase a mattress without a trial period and find the feel doesn't match the reviews (or you thought you wanted soft but it turns out you need firm), you're stuck with a bad bed. Or you have to shell out for a new one.
There are some occasions when you might feel comfortable ditching the trial. For example, Tempur-Pedic outlet mattresses don't come with a trial but do come with mega price cuts. Forgoing a sleep trial might be worth the trade-off.
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And many of the mattresses used in hotels are sold without a trial. If you want to test before you buy, you need to book a night's stay in your chosen resort.
Westin's Heavenly Bed is a quintessential hotel mattress, a luxury hybrid innerspring with a plush top and a feel that should suit almost every sleeper. There is no sleep trial (and no returns) but if you've spent a night in a Westin Hotel, you should have a good idea what you're getting. There's currently 'a spend more to save more' sale at Shop Marriott, offering a compelling reason to treat yourself. You'll save 35% when indulging in a queen size Heavenly Bed, now only $1,621 (was $2,495).
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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