Shopping for a new mattress just got a whole lot more relaxing, as 3Z brands introduces a year-long sleep trial across its line-up. This extended trial covers some of the best mattresses we've tested, such as the side sleeper favorite Helix Midnight Luxe and the cooling comfort of the Bear Elite Hybrid.

A mattress trial is essential when buying a new bed. The at-home testing period gives you a chance to break in the mattress and see what it's like — it's the boxed mattress equivalent of lying on a bed in a store. Only better, because you get to test in real-world circumstances.

With the new 365-night trial, 3Z brands matches industry leading sleep trials from the likes of Saatva, Nectar and DreamCloud. The new benefit covers all beds in the 3Z brands portfolio; Helix, Bear, Leesa, Nolah, Brooklyn Bedding and Birch.

The best deals to shop with 3Z's new 365-night trial

Why no trial is a mattress red flag

Trial periods are considered standard for all the best mattresses in a box but that doesn't mean every bed online comes with one.

Mattresses from third-party retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart, are often sold without a trial. They might include a returns period but this comes with a big caveat — you typically can't return the mattress if it's been taken out of the box.

So if you purchase a mattress without a trial period and find the feel doesn't match the reviews (or you thought you wanted soft but it turns out you need firm), you're stuck with a bad bed. Or you have to shell out for a new one.

There are some occasions when you might feel comfortable ditching the trial. For example, Tempur-Pedic outlet mattresses don't come with a trial but do come with mega price cuts. Forgoing a sleep trial might be worth the trade-off.

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And many of the mattresses used in hotels are sold without a trial. If you want to test before you buy, you need to book a night's stay in your chosen resort.

Save 30% Westin Heavenly Bed (twin): was $1,645 now $1,151.50 at Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques Westin's Heavenly Bed is a quintessential hotel mattress, a luxury hybrid innerspring with a plush top and a feel that should suit almost every sleeper. There is no sleep trial (and no returns) but if you've spent a night in a Westin Hotel, you should have a good idea what you're getting. There's currently 'a spend more to save more' sale at Shop Marriott, offering a compelling reason to treat yourself. You'll save 35% when indulging in a queen size Heavenly Bed, now only $1,621 (was $2,495).

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