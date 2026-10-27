My weighted blanket changed my sleep routine — 3 to shop today from $35
And cozying up with a weighted blanket can help you save on your heating bills
Right now all I want to do at any one moment is wrap myself up in a blanket. Which is why my Oodie weighted blanket, from $159 at Oodie, has been my go-to. It's cozy and comforting, plus it keeps me warm without having to turn the thermostat up.
Because the nights are getting cold. I've been curling up in bed (on one of the best mattresses we've tested FYI), and shivering away until my body heat has warmed up the sheets. I could turn the heating up but it's a long way until spring and fuel prices are high right now.
The best weighted blankets have become my all-round solution. They keep me warm and the Deep Touch Pressure they provide helps lower stress. I expect weighted blankets discounted in the Black Friday mattress and sleep sales but you don't have to wait to save — enjoy coziness now with these offers.
Oodie's weighted blanket is so plush I can't resist snuggling up in it. It comes in three weights (10lbs, 15lbs and 20lbs — pick the weighted blanket closest to roughly 10% of your body weight) and measures 78" x 48" which means you can easily create a blanket cocoon. The Oodie comes in a variety of sizes and prices start at $159 — but sign up for the mailing list and you might get a saving.
The Yescool weighted blanket comes in so many weights and colors there's almost certainly a choice for everyone (and gift season's coming *hint hint*). The discounts vary by design but you can save as much as 31%. Although don't just go for the best price drop, pick the weight that works best for you. It should be roughly 10% of your body weight, as too heavy can cause discomfort.
This weighted blanket from Wemore features a Sherpa fleece lining to ramp up the coziness (and the warmth — you'll want this on the coldest winter nights). There are quite a few options to choose from but this gray option has an impressive price ($42.99 for 15lbs) and a neutral look to suit most decors.
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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