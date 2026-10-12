How do mattress warranties work?

Buying a new mattress is a big investment, so it’s important to know to what extent your purchase is protected by your warranty. The best mattresses of the year are all sold with a warranty, but they vary in length and specific level of cover.



Regardless of how much you spend on a new mattress, it’s important to know what your rights are as a consumer when it comes to any faults or defects you might encounter. Mattress warranties tend to range from 10 years to a lifetime, but the fine print differs from brand to brand.



Below, we’ll dig into what mattress a mattress warranty is, what most mattress warranties do and don’t cover, as well as the 10 actions that can accidentally void your warranty.

What is a mattress warranty?

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A mattress warranty is a term to describe a brand's guarantee that it will replace, repair or refund a faulty product. This will likely be a structural defect incurred during the manufacturing process, either as a result of workmanship error or damaged materials.



Most mattress warranties are limited warranties that only cover select defects or components. Full warranties protect against all defects in a mattress.



Each brand has its own terms and conditions regarding what's covered. The typical length of a mattress warranty is 10 years, which is within the average lifespan of a mattress.



Mattress warranties are split into three different types:

Prorated mattress warranty: You may have to foot some of the cost of replacing or repairing the mattress. This is likely to be a small percentage initially and then increase the longer you own the mattress.

You may have to foot some of the cost of replacing or repairing the mattress. This is likely to be a small percentage initially and then increase the longer you own the mattress. Non-prorated mattress warranty: The company will cover the cost of a replacement or repair for as long as you have the mattress. At most, you may only need to pay for delivery costs.

The company will cover the cost of a replacement or repair for as long as you have the mattress. At most, you may only need to pay for delivery costs. Combination mattress warranty: In this case, the mattress warranty will be non-prorated up to a certain point, after which it'll become prorated. This is common with lifetime mattress warranties.

What do mattress warranties cover?

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While terms vary from brand to brand, most mattress warranties cover the following manufacturing problems:

Excessive sagging or indentations (check the brand’s website for precise measurements)

Broken coils or coils protruding through the mattress

Material defects (including splits, cracks or bunching of foams)

Seams coming undone

Faulty handles

Faulty zips

Manufacturing flaws in the mattress cover

Sizing inconsistencies

9 actions that can void mattress warranties

A mattress warranty offers protection against manufacturing faults or defects. However, there are certain actions that can accidentally void your warranty.

1. Improper support

Not having your mattress on a suitable bed frame or slat setup can result in premature wear and tear, which will void your warranty. That includes placing your mattress on the floor.

2. Removing the law tag

Some US mattress brands, such as Beautyrest, stipulate that removing the white law tag or label from your mattress voids its warranty. These tags include factory codes, which stipulate when and where the mattress was made.



In the UK, the equivalent is the sewn-in British Standard fire safety tag (BS 7177). This label also includes crucial product identification and removing it can often render your warranty void.

3. Stains or soiling

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Evidence of stains, spills or soiling will deem your mattress a sanitary risk and the warranty will be void, even if the stain is unrelated to your claim. Attempting to return a stained mattress violates health and safety laws.

4. Exceeding advertised weight capacity

All mattresses come with a weight capacity. For example, the Saatva Classic, the best hybrid mattress we've tested, has a maximum weight capacity of 600lbs (300lbs per person). Exceeding this weight capacity can compromise the mattress's internal support and lead to excessive sagging and dipping.

5. Not having proof of purchase

Whether you've lost your proof of purchase or you bought your mattress second hand, not having a receipt to show exactly when you bought your mattress will render your warranty ineffective.

6. Ignoring care recommendations

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All mattresses come with care recommendations, depending on its materials and bed type and not adhering to them can void your mattress warranty.



For example, mattresses with delicate wool or cashmere blend covers should avoid harsh cleaning products that could bleach and damage their cover. Meanwhile, memory foam mattresses can become irreversibly damaged by extreme heat and excessive saturation.

7. Physical abuse or misuse

Essentially, this means using your mattress for anything other than its intended purpose and damaging it in the process. That includes jumping or standing on the mattress. It also includes folding or bending the mattress, which can damage its internal structure.

8. Attempting to return a damaged mattress

Attempting to return a stained or damaged mattress during your sleep trial will often result in automatic disqualification of your warranty. Evidence of damage suggests that the mattress has been subjected to physical misuse or abuse.

9. Leaving a mattress boxed for too long

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The best mattresses in a box are factory compressed, rolled and packed up for delivery. Most brands recommend unpacking your new mattress within 30 days of receipt.



Leaving the mattress compressed in the box for too long can result in permanent damage to the structure of the mattress, which can cause slow or incomplete expansion. Exceeding the brand recommended unboxing window will mean your mattress warranty will be void.

10. Removing the mattress cover

While there are some mattress covers that are removable, most warranties become void if you remove or attempt to remove the cover (yes, even if it has a zip). That's because removal of the cover can leave the mattress vulnerable to damage.

Warranty terms at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Warranty type Warranty length What is covered? Saatva Free replacement (2 years), Fairness Replacement Option (3+ years) Lifetime of mattress Defects in workmanship and materials Helix Non-prorated repair (10 years), prorated repair (11+ years) Lifetime of mattress Defects in workmanship and materials DreamCloud Free replacement (10 years), non-prorated repair or replacement (11+) Lifetime of mattress Defects in workmanship and materials Nectar Free replacement (10 years), non-prorated repair or replacement (11+) Lifetime of mattress Defects in workmanship and materials Tempur-Pedic Free replacement 10 years Defects in workmanship and materials

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Warranty terms at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Warranty type(s) Warranty length What is covered? Simba Free replacement 10 years Defects in workmanship and materials Emma Sleep Non-prorated repair or replacement 10 years Defects in workmanship and materials Panda Non-prorated repair or replacement 10 years Defects in workmanship and materials DreamCloud Free replacement (up to 10 years), non-prorated repair (11+ years) Lifetime of mattress Defects in workmanship and materials Nectar Free replacement (up to 10 years), non-prorated repair (11+ years) Lifetime of mattress Defects in workmanship and materials

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