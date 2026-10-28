When you settle down to binge-watch some television on Prime Video, the last thing you want to do is waste time scrolling through the platform’s near-endless library. That’s where the Prime Video top 10 list comes into play. It gives you a snapshot look at the shows that are currently drawing the most interest from your fellow subscribers.

However, it’s not uncommon for subpar series to find a spot on the ranking. Heck, I’ve seen shows I’d firmly label a “skip” manage to hold down the No. 1 spot. Which is why I’m combing through today’s Prime Video top 10 shows list to pick out three series actually worth watching.

My picks are based on the Prime Video top 10 as of Wednesday, October 28, and include action, horror and romance. There’s a pick for (nearly) all tastes, so let’s dive into them…

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Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Terminal List’

The Terminal List - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“The Terminal List” season 2 wrapped up last week, so while weekly watchers will no doubt be disappointed not to find a new episode on Prime Video this week, if you’ve been holding fire to binge-watch the entire sophomore run, it's time to pull the trigger. The show is based on the novel “True Believer” by Jack Carr, a follow-up to the book "The Terminal List", which was adapted for the show's first season. In short, this action-thriller original is made for fans of “Reacher.”

I won’t delve into season 2 spoilers, in case you’re totally fresh to the series, but in season 1, it follows James Reece (spot the same initials as a certain Lee Child literary creation…), played by Chris Pratt. Reece is a US Navy SEAL who returns home from war after his platoon is ambushed on the front lines. Once back on U.S. soil, he faces survivor's guilt, unreliable memories, and dark forces working against him that could threaten the lives of everybody he holds dear.

Watch "The Terminal List" on Prime Video now

‘Carrie’

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s television take on Stephen King’s debut novel, previously adapted into a chilling horror movie starring Sissy Spacek, is the show you need for Halloween week. I was a skeptic, unsure how showrunner Mike Flanagan could stretch a relatively short novel across roughly eight hours of TV, but consider me a total convert. It might not quite top the 1976 film, but it comes a heck of a lot closer than I ever imagined.

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The setup is simple: Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) is a young outcast, tormented at school by a mean girl who makes Regina George look friendly, and terrorized at home by her religious mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). When she discovers she possesses telekinetic powers, she’s set on a path to a terrifying rampage. What 2026’s “Carrie” does so well is expand the story, bringing in modern elements such as social media bullying to great effect. Mike Flanagan has done it again!

Watch "Carrie" on Prime Video now

‘Off Campus’

Off Campus S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Part of the en vogue sports-based romantic drama subgenre, “Off Campus” followed in the footsteps of last year’s breakout hit “Heated Rivalry.” It premiered back in May, and yet all these months later it's a constant on Prime Video's top 10 most-watched list, proving this romance is no flash in the pan. A second season is on the way, so get caught up if you somehow missed the almost unavoidable buzz in the spring.

Like its aforementioned contemporary, “Off Campus” presents a steamy romance on the ice rink. It follows music major Hannah Wells (Ella Bright), who falls for the college’s star hockey player, Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). But naturally, their romance isn’t smooth skating, and plenty of hurdles are thrown in their path. It’s not afraid of melodrama, embracing the genre’s cheesy tropes, and the chemistry between Bright and Cameli glues it all together.

Watch "Off Campus" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

"The Terminal List" "Carrie" "Neagley" "Reacher" "The Rainmaker" "Off Campus" "Wild Cards" "Seeking Persephone" "Sterling Point" "Blue Ridge"

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