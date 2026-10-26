Walmart has just dropped an amazing flash mattress deal, and it saves you up to $331 on the most cooling bed I've ever tested. The SweetNight CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress, now down to $339.99 in a queen size at Walmart, delivers cool-to-the-touch comfort for side sleepers at a budget-friendly price.

The CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress may be a low-cost, all-foam bed, but it rivals some of the best mattresses on the market in terms of temperature control and value for money. At SweetNight, the typical sale price of a queen CoolNest is $399.99. so this great Walmart discount saves you an extra $60.

This is one of the best mattress deals I've seen this month, as the SweetNight CoolNest rarely strays from its typical sale price. However, there's no saying how long this deal will last, so I suggest you grab this great saving on a high-quality cooling bed while you can.

Here's why Walmart's flash SweetNight deal is so impressive

(Image credit: Future)

One of the main draws of the SweetNight CoolNest is its low price, especially as it's one of the best cooling mattresses on the market.

I've been tracking the SweetNight mattress sales for a while now, so I know that even during big sale events, such as the upcoming Black Friday mattress sales and Cyber Monday mattress sales), a queen-sized CoolNest rarely goes under $399.99. However, sometimes you can get a free pair of pillows thrown in for good measure.

That's why was so impressed with this deal from Walmart, which takes a queen size down to $339.99 ($60 off the typical sale price and $297 off the MSRP).

If you're wondering whether the mattress is worth it or not, I can tell you that I loved testing this bed throughout the summer for my SweetNight CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress review. It provided cool-to-the-touch comfort for side sleeping while supporting me while back sleeping. Stomach sleepers, should look below for a deal that's more suitable for their sleep position...

Not a side sleeper? Here's another budget cooling mattress deal