Act fast! My favorite budget cooling mattress is under $340 for a queen in Walmart's flash sale
The SweetNight CoolNest Mattress impressed me with its cool-to-the-touch comfort for side sleepers
Walmart has just dropped an amazing flash mattress deal, and it saves you up to $331 on the most cooling bed I've ever tested. The SweetNight CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress, now down to $339.99 in a queen size at Walmart, delivers cool-to-the-touch comfort for side sleepers at a budget-friendly price.
The CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress may be a low-cost, all-foam bed, but it rivals some of the best mattresses on the market in terms of temperature control and value for money. At SweetNight, the typical sale price of a queen CoolNest is $399.99. so this great Walmart discount saves you an extra $60.
This is one of the best mattress deals I've seen this month, as the SweetNight CoolNest rarely strays from its typical sale price. However, there's no saying how long this deal will last, so I suggest you grab this great saving on a high-quality cooling bed while you can.
Walmart's SweetNight flash sale is a standout as you can usually find the CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress for $399.99. This is a great price on one of the best cheap mattresses I've ever tested, but this flash deal slashes an extra $60 off. A king size also gets the same treatment, with an extra $81 off the typical sale price, and is down to $368.99. The only thing to be aware of is that you're not guaranteed the same 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty you get when buying directly from SweetNight. However, as part of Walmart's extended holiday returns, the mattress is returnable until January 31st, 2027.
Our SweetNight CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (500+ reviews)
Here's why Walmart's flash SweetNight deal is so impressive
One of the main draws of the SweetNight CoolNest is its low price, especially as it's one of the best cooling mattresses on the market.
I've been tracking the SweetNight mattress sales for a while now, so I know that even during big sale events, such as the upcoming Black Friday mattress sales and Cyber Monday mattress sales), a queen-sized CoolNest rarely goes under $399.99. However, sometimes you can get a free pair of pillows thrown in for good measure.
That's why was so impressed with this deal from Walmart, which takes a queen size down to $339.99 ($60 off the typical sale price and $297 off the MSRP).
If you're wondering whether the mattress is worth it or not, I can tell you that I loved testing this bed throughout the summer for my SweetNight CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress review. It provided cool-to-the-touch comfort for side sleeping while supporting me while back sleeping. Stomach sleepers, should look below for a deal that's more suitable for their sleep position...
Not a side sleeper? Here's another budget cooling mattress deal
If you like the sound of the CoolNest's temperature regulation but fear that it'll be too soft for stomach sleeping, I can confidently reccomend the Siena Signature Mattress. While not a dedicated cooling model as such, the Siena Signature amazed us with its cooling properties during our extensive lab testing for the Siena Signature mattress review. Plus, a regular Siena mattress sale means a queen is always under $350 and a king is always under $400. Extras include a 180-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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