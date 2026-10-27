In the era of folding glass and endless feeds, Apple's iPod easter egg hits differently
25 years later, Apple’s brilliant new easter egg proves the iPod was its peak
To mark the 25th anniversary of Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPod on October 23, 2001, Apple slipped a brilliant, nostalgic easter egg onto its website.
Instead of serving a generic "Page Not Found" screen, the web version of Apple Music now hosts a fully interactive, functional replica of the original 2001 monochrome breakthrough, complete with its iconic mechanical scroll wheel.
It makes for a fun slice of early-noughties nostalgia, but it also highlights just how far hardware has drifted from doing one thing beautifully.
How to find Apple’s iPod easter egg
Accessing it is simple: open a desktop browser and head to music.apple.com/tomsguide.
Sitting on the screen is a functioning monochrome model from 2001.
Doubling as a digital time capsule, you can click around the mechanical scroll wheel, the physical menu buttons, and spin through nostalgic staples from Gorillaz to The Ting Tings and Daft Punk, with 90-second audio previews playing right in your browser.
It is a clever tribute, and it was hard not to lose time absent-mindedly clicking through the virtual iPod. But the novelty also serves as a revealing mirror for how consumer technology has evolved over the past quarter of a century.
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The case for single-purpose hardware
Today, we live squarely in an era of bottomless hardware complexity. Between multi-screen designs like the iPhone Duo and annual iOS updates (like iOS 27) that pile on new feature after feature, today's devices exist to capture every spare second of human attention.
Every device is an omni-tool designed to blur boundaries: work, streaming, social media, messaging, and finance all collapse onto a single pane of glass. The iPod came from a radically different school of design, one that mastered a single purpose rather than chasing every conceivable distraction.
Syncing an iPod was about curating a finite collection rather than scrolling a bottomless stream. It carried no notifications, nudges, or background tracking — it played your music and left you alone. That is, I think, what I miss about hardware from that era.
There is obviously a place for the mini-computers in our pockets, and most of us couldn't get through a day without them. But there is also a genuine appetite for hardware that isn't engineered to keep your thumb moving.
Stumbling across its virtual ghost on an Apple 404 page is a reminder that the iPod's real magic was doing one job so well it never needed your attention for anything else.
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Kaycee is Tom's Guide's How-To Editor, known for tutorials that get straight to what works. She writes across phones, homes, TVs and everything in between — because life doesn't stick to categories and neither should good advice. She's spent years in content creation doing one thing really well: making complicated things click. Kaycee is also an award-winning poet and co-editor at Fox and Star Books.
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