If you're a side sleeper prone to overheating, and who needs to soften up a hard bed, a soft and cooling mattress topper is the ideal solution. Our favorite is the Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling Topper, up to $160 off at Tempur-Pedic when you use the code TOPPERS at checkout.

The Tempur-Adapt + Cooling is the best mattress topper we've ever tested, which isn't surprising considering it's made by the brand behind some of the best mattresses for all sleepers. This secret discount code drops the price of a queen size Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling Topper to $319 (was $439), making it a cost-effective way to experience the signature cooling comfort of a Temur-Pedic bed for less.

While this month's mattress sales aren't bringing the big savings that we'll likely see in next month's holiday sales, this new Tempur-Pedic deal is excellent value.

Cool and comfy for side sleepers

The Tempur+ Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper's cooling cover was added to fix the heat-trapping issues of the original Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper.

In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review, our lead tester praised the temperature-regulating cover for successfully preventing heat build-up, keeping her sweat-free throughout the night.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

In addition to its cooling properties, the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling also offers great pressure relief to side sleepers.

It provides a body-hugging feel that softens harder beds, saving you from buying one of the best mattress for side sleepers.

As for the design, the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling features a removable, machine-washable cover and anchor straps to prevent shifting on the mattress.

As for who the topper isn't for, we wouldn't reccomend the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling to stomach sleepers as its soft profile lacks the necessary firmness to keep stomach sleepers' spines properly aligned.

Smaller budget? Try this...

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