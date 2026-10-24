Too hot to sleep? Tempur-Pedic's best cooling mattress topper is up to $160 off with this secret discount code
You won't find this code in the general Tempur-Pedic mattress topper sale
If you're a side sleeper prone to overheating, and who needs to soften up a hard bed, a soft and cooling mattress topper is the ideal solution. Our favorite is the Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling Topper, up to $160 off at Tempur-Pedic when you use the code TOPPERS at checkout.
The Tempur-Adapt + Cooling is the best mattress topper we've ever tested, which isn't surprising considering it's made by the brand behind some of the best mattresses for all sleepers. This secret discount code drops the price of a queen size Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling Topper to $319 (was $439), making it a cost-effective way to experience the signature cooling comfort of a Temur-Pedic bed for less.
While this month's mattress sales aren't bringing the big savings that we'll likely see in next month's holiday sales, this new Tempur-Pedic deal is excellent value.
Catching a Tempur-Pedic mattress sale on the brand's toppers isn't always a given, so the up-to-30% off discount code TOPPERS offers excellent value for money and takes a queen from $439 to $319. The biggest saving occurs when you buy a king, saving you up to $160. Unfortunately, Tempur-Pedic doesn't offer a sleep trial (meaning you can't return once you've slept on it), but they do offer a generous a 10-year limited warranty.
Our Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Topper review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (4100+ reviews)
Cool and comfy for side sleepers
The Tempur+ Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper's cooling cover was added to fix the heat-trapping issues of the original Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper.
In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review, our lead tester praised the temperature-regulating cover for successfully preventing heat build-up, keeping her sweat-free throughout the night.
In addition to its cooling properties, the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling also offers great pressure relief to side sleepers.
It provides a body-hugging feel that softens harder beds, saving you from buying one of the best mattress for side sleepers.
As for the design, the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling features a removable, machine-washable cover and anchor straps to prevent shifting on the mattress.
As for who the topper isn't for, we wouldn't reccomend the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling to stomach sleepers as its soft profile lacks the necessary firmness to keep stomach sleepers' spines properly aligned.
Smaller budget? Try this...
A 25% off deal on the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper may be typical, but it still means it's over $100 cheaper than the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper in every size (and that's when the Tempur-Adapt is on sale. The 3" version is $199.95 for a queen, but upgrade to a 4" version for $209.95 for extra plushness. Plus, ViscoSoft do offers a 90-night sleep trial and a five-year warranty.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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