Google just unveiled Genie 4 and it could change video games forever

Google DeepMind, the tech giant’s primary AI research and development laboratory, has played a major part in the development of Genie, a world model that’s capable of generating interactive virtual worlds.

The original Genie model launched back in March 2024 and was initially powerful enough to generate two-dimensional environments. Then in December 2024, Genie 2 came out and added the ability to generate three-dimensional worlds. Around August 2025, Genie 3 made its debut and gave users the ability to generate and modify both types of interactive worlds in real time.

This month marks the launch of Genie 4 in research preview mode, which is promised by Google to be able to generate the most photorealistic and interactive worlds to date. What makes it stand out from its predecessors is how it lets users type out prompts mid-simulation to change the scene. Also, Genie 4 can generate real-time audio that matches and syncs up with the simulated world that’s been created, which includes music, ambient sounds and interactive dialogue.

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With Genie 4’s expanded capabilities tied to its interactive worlds, it could have a major impact on the way video games are created by its talented developer community.

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Google has already explained how game developers have been utilizing Genie 4:

“Game developers and creative technologists are testing Genie 4 to go from an initial idea to an explorable prototype in seconds, testing visual styles, material aesthetics, and interactive mechanics through natural language prompts before writing a single line of engine code.”

Genie 4’s biggest promise is giving users the ability to generate the type of AI-generated worlds that they can actively experience, which could go a long way toward game developers creating instant mockups of what they're envisioning. And it could lead to a future where the most creative game developers could use Genie 4 to turn their fantastical ideas into playable prototypes in just a few seconds.

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I could envision a world where Genie 4’s mass availability leads to game developers experimenting with their environmental and character concepts through a simple prompt instead of having to create them themselves. For indie studios that don’t have the finances to create all those resources on their own, Genie 4 could give them the freedom to bring their standout ideas to life, tinkering with it and taking everything they learn from it to apply their development expertise to turning those ideas into commercial video game releases.

I could also see Genie 4 leading to game development cycles getting a bit shorter, as game developers can perform faster prototyping tasks just by prompting. For example, a developer could test unusual and out-of-the-box mechanics in Genie 4 to see how they interact with the world they’ve generated at large before fully investing in developing them for their game’s world. Experimenting with character interactions & dialogue and creating dynamic visual & audio scenes as proofs of concept could also be a huge boon to game makers if Genie 4’s capabilities expand to an even more impressive level.

Currently, Genie 4 has begun rolling out as a research preview tool specifically catered to professionals within the creative, journalism, education, gaming and engineering industries. Over time, it will become available for Google AI Ultra subscribers through Project Genie. Early access will come to users through the Gemini API and Google AI Studio tools. General availability for Genie 4 has not been announced yet, but you can sign up for access through its waitlist.

The takeaway

Game development engines such as Unreal Engine and Unity provide game makers with the tools they need to build and ship the games you regularly play.

If Genie 4’s power to quickly generate and modify interactive worlds takes off among the game development community, I could see a far-flung future where they use traditional game engines and Genie 4 in conjunction with each other to bring their playable concepts to life.

Generating and adapting interactive experiences on demand with Genie 4 sounds great. But it’ll need a lot more problems solved before it hopes to become a mainstream video game development tool, such as figuring out the best ways to use Genie 4 to produce consistency, control and performance for its world’s mechanics, characters and NPC interactions.

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