We're barreling towards November and the long, excruciatingly hot summer we endured is now a distant memory. But while record-breaking heatwaves are no longer turning your bedroom into a sauna, your mattress is still feeling the impact of those sweaty nights.

In collaboration with retailer M&S, Dr. Gareth Nye, Biomedical Sciences lecturer at the University of Salford, has shared why this weekend is your final chance to give your pillows, duvets, and blankets a thorough clean.

"The changing of the seasons is the perfect trigger for this chore. I highly recommend washing your duvet at the end of the summer," he urges. Here's how to give your bedding a fall reset plus the health risks that can occur when you leave summer sweat festering in your winter sleep space.

Why your bedding needs to be washed this weekend

We all know that our bed sheets and pillowcases need to be washed often to maintain good sleep hygiene, but our duvets, pillow inserts, and blankets are often overlooked on laundry day.

It's true that these bulkier bedding items don't need to be washed as frequently as sheet sets, but Dr. Nye still recommends washing them at least twice a year.

“A good rule of thumb is to wash pillow inserts every 3 to 6 months and duvet inserts every 6 to 12 months," he advises.

But why is the end of summer such as a good time to wash them?

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"Washing your bedding in the autumn months strips out the accumulated summer sweat and dead skin before it sits in storage or on your bed for the winter," shares the health expert.

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Dr. Nye describes your bed as a "micro-ecosystem", and if pillows and duvets aren't washed after summer sweat, oils, dead skin cells, and bacteria have built up, it can pose risks to sleep and overall health.

"If duvet and pillow inserts are not washed, there are many things that can grow,” he warns.

The microscopic life forms using sweat-filled bedding as a "warm, nutrient-rich environment" include dust mites, fungi and mold. In fact, research shows that a typical pillow can harbor up to 16 different species of fungi.

And it's not just gross to think about — it directly impacts your health. "The inhalation of dust mite droppings and fungal spores triggers allergic rhinitis and asthma, leading to interrupted sleep, morning congestion, and chronic coughing," warns Dr. Nye.

Plus, drying duvets and pillows is notoriously time consuming. Get them washed now before the coldest, dampest weather sets in.

How to wash pillows, duvets, and blankets

If you're wondering how you can prevent germs from building up on your bedding, there are plenty of simple ways to keep things clean.

"Some advice which may prevent build-up is flipping duvets and pillows regularly and holding off making the bed first thing in the morning to prevent moisture retention,” suggests Dr. Nye.

However, before preventing further build-up, the first thing to do is get rid of the allergens that have already accumulated on your pillows, duvets, and blankets. Here's how...

1. How to wash a pillow

When washing a pillow, the first things you should do is check its care label. Following its care label will ensure you aren't trying any cleaning methods that will damage the inner materials.

For example, while synthetic and feather pillows can be put in the washing machine, pillows made of foam should be hand washed. To find out how to properly care for your pillow, visit our how to wash a pillow guide. Alternatively, you can read our more specific guides on how to wash a memory foam pillow or how to wash a down pillow.

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To remove yellow pillow stains, you can also try the hydrogen peroxide pillow cleaning method. I use a simple 3% hydrogen peroxide mix, spray it on the pillow stain, leave it set for 30 minutes, scrub with an old toothbrush, and then wash following the pillow's care instructions.

2. How to wash a duvet

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Let's face it: washing a duvet (or any kind of big comforter) is hard. Duvets are bulky things which is why it's a relief that we don't have to wash them as often as our other bedding. But they still need a deep clean every fall.

A good rule of thumb is to put it in the washing machine separately from other bedding and on a cold wash cycle. Remember to check the care label to see if it can be put in the washing machine first, however. You can find out more with our guide on how to wash comforters and duvets.

3. How to wash a blanket

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Blankets are much thinner than duvets and pillows, so tend to be easier to clean. Simply check the care label for the most effective way to clean your blanket.

That being said, weighted blankets are a whole different ball game. They're much bulkier than lightweight blankets used in the summer, so if you want to give your weighted blanket a refresh after being stored away for a year, read our guide on how to wash a weighted blanket to keep it in top condition.

The one step you shouldn't miss...

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No matter which method you choose to wash your bedding, there's one step you can't skip: making sure your bedding is thoroughly dry before using it (or putting it away for winter). This is essential as fungi and mold "thrives in damp, dark environments", according to Dr. Nye.

If your bedding item is dryer-friendly, use a hot spin and ensure it's fully dry. If not, repeat this step.

If you can't place it in the dryer, use a dehumidifier or place it on a clothesline during warmer and dryer autumnal days. That's why this weekend is the perfect time; before the clock change when we still have some daylight in the afternoon.

How often do you need to wash your sheets in winter?

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You need to wash your bed sheets at least once a week, and that's no different in the wintertime. You're still sweating and shedding skin, even when it's cold.

Plus, winter is prime cold and flu season, so you may actually have to wash your bedding more often. In fact, you need to wash bedding every one to two days when you're sick.

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