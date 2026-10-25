After spending three months testing iOS 27, these 5 features are my absolute favorite

I've spent the last 90 days testing every single feature, shortcut, and hidden setting iOS 27 has to offer on my iPhone. Beyond the initial hype, the real test of any new software comes down to what actually improves your daily routine once the novelty wears off.

From privacy-first security shields to photo fixes and simple keyboard hacks, these are the five standout iOS 27 features.

1. Generative photo fixes with Reframe and Extend This is one feature I’ve come to rely on so much, and it has made all the difference when going through my camera roll. The Photos app includes two tools under the Apple Intelligence edit menu that let you fix shot perspective long after taking the picture. Selecting Reframe lets you touch and drag a photo to adjust its camera angle as if you had physically moved before shooting. If an image is cropped too tightly, tapping Extend and pulling outward on the borders prompts the software to fill in surrounding textures, lighting, and colors, building out new background detail to fill the frame.

2. The instant quick-paste keyboard bar While major features get all the press, the single tweak I use dozens of times a day is the new dedicated paste shortcut built directly into the keyboard. Instead of copying text, tapping a blank field, and waiting for a pop-up menu, iOS 27 automatically displays a smart suggestion bar above the top row of your keyboard whenever an item is saved to your clipboard. The bar even shows a live preview thumbnail of copied text, URLs, or photos before you hit send, making copying and pasting more effortless.

3. Anti-scam protection To combat social engineering scams, iOS 27 adds a built-in safety net called Impersonation Risk Detection. Operating entirely on your phone to protect your privacy, it checks behavioral patterns and sensor data whenever you attempt sensitive actions. Apple never reads your private messages or emails; it simply calculates an on-device risk score so apps can display warnings or request extra verification before you hand over money. Because it shares limited event signals with diagnostic servers, Apple leaves this feature off by default. You can turn it on under Settings, Privacy & Security, Impersonation Risk Detection, and toggling on. Protection signals can take up to 24 hours to fully activate across supported apps, after which you can return to this menu to view a log of recent risk checks.

4. Video frame extraction Pulling a clean freeze-frame photo out of a video clip used to require a clunky workaround: pausing playback, taking a screenshot, and manually cropping away black bars. On iOS 27, you can extract full-resolution image stills directly from any video file without losing quality. While watching a video clip, simply pause on the exact millisecond you want to keep, tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner, and select the option to save the frame as a photo. Your iPhone exports a crisp, standalone image straight to your main photo library in its original resolution and aspect ratio.

5. Liquid Glass opacity controls Apple’s translucent Liquid Glass design receives a usability update in iOS 27, replacing fixed system looks with a simple customization slider. While real-time transparency looks clean, it can sometimes make text hard to read over busy wallpapers. By heading to Settings, Appearance, and Liquid Glass, you can drag an opacity slider — pulling it left for transparent menu blurs, or sliding it right to flatten out background reflections for maximum text contrast across notification banners and system menus.

(Image credit: Future)

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