Transform your bedroom into a luxury retreat with these 6 Beckham Hotel Collection finds
Discover a range of luxurious bedding at affordable prices
If you want to add a touch of real luxury to your bedroom then check out the products below. The six items here are all from The Beckham Hotel Collection, a brand that was founded by Matt Beckham with the intention of making hotel-quality bedding products that will give your room that 5-star flair.
For this article I've picked out six items from the Collection, all of which will give you that luxury feeling. There's a range of different pillows here, including a memory foam option, plus pillow protectors and a feather down comforter.
Best of all is the price: all of these items are great value and some have money off right now. Check out the picks below and give your bedding the upgrade you deserve!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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