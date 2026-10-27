Transform your bedroom into a luxury retreat with these 6 Beckham Hotel Collection finds

If you want to add a touch of real luxury to your bedroom then check out the products below. The six items here are all from The Beckham Hotel Collection, a brand that was founded by Matt Beckham with the intention of making hotel-quality bedding products that will give your room that 5-star flair.

For this article I've picked out six items from the Collection, all of which will give you that luxury feeling. There's a range of different pillows here, including a memory foam option, plus pillow protectors and a feather down comforter.

Best of all is the price: all of these items are great value and some have money off right now. Check out the picks below and give your bedding the upgrade you deserve!

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