100,000 Amazon mattresses recalled due to fire risk — what you need to know

Approximately 100,000 mattresses sold via Amazon have been recalled after failing to meet fire safety requirements.

The mattresses, manufactured by brand Crayan, have been found in "violation of federal safety standard for mattresses" and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice warns they pose a deadly fire hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Customers are advised to stop using affected mattresses immediately and to contact Crayan for a full refund.

How to identify an affected mattress

The affected mattresses were sold exclusively on Amazon.com between July 2022 through to June 2024 by retailer Foshanshi Liyue Jiaju Youxian Gongsi, dba Crayan Inc., of China and cost from $100 to $220.

The recall has impacted 10-inch and 12-inch mattresses in twin, full, queen and king sizes. The Crayan mattresses are boxed beds and originally came compressed, expanding to size once out of the packaging.

Image 1 of 4 The recalled Crayan mattresses have a white knit top, gray sides and Crayan branding (Image credit: Crayan / US Consumer Product Safety Commission) This blue label should be sewn into the side of the mattress (Image credit: Crayan Mattress / US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Look for these white labels as well. which are sewn into the grey paneling (Image credit: Crayan Mattress / US Consumer Product Safety Commission) (Image credit: Crayan / US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Known purchasers are being contacted directly by the brand but if you're worried your mattress is affected by the recall, these are the features to look for:

A white knit quilted top

Gray side paneling

The brand name 'Crayan' printed on the gray panel

A white label sewn into the mattress cover detailing fiber content, size and "WG/P Founation"

10 or 12 inches tall (roughly)

Twin, full, queen or king size

What to do if you've purchased a recalled mattress

The recalled mattresses aren't suitable for use and should be disposed of safely and immediately. Crayan is offering a full refund to all consumers who purchased an affected mattress.

If you've identified your mattress as part of the recall, Crayan asks you to follow these steps:

Mark the mattress permanently with 'Recalled' in large writing on the top panel

Send a photo of the marked mattress to crayan_service@hotmail.com

Dispose of your mattress through appropriate channels

While we often advise donating or recycling old mattresses, as this product has been recalled we suggest contacting your local waste disposal services to identify the correct solution.

For further information, Crayan advises you to contact them via email at crayan_service@hotmail.com or call collect at 779-605-4458 from 5 pm to 11 pm PT Monday through Friday.

We often recommend Amazon mattresses here at Tom's Guide as this convenient marketplace features a variety of beds for a range of price brackets.

Mattress recalls are relatively infrequent (and rarely on this scale.) However, before purchasing any mattress online or in-store, we advise familiarizing yourself with the brand and reviews.