I'm a mattress expert and I'm tracking the best Black Friday deals of 2024

Latest news: Black Friday mattress deals 2024

Most major brands have launched their Black Friday mattress sales

It’s a good time to buy: prices match those we’ve seen during other big sales periods this year, and we don’t expect them to fall any further

Even though most of the deals aren’t unique for Black Friday, there are still a handful that offer real value for money - we’re highlighting them here

One brand that is offering one of its best deals of the year is Helix. You can get 27% off Helix mattresses plus $330 free gifts with code: TOMS27 . That makes a queen size $50 cheaper than Labor Day, and $166 lower than Black Friday last year.

The Saatva Classic is the best mattress we've ever tested. The cheapest way to get it is with our special deal, which gives you $400 off mattresses at Saatva

Elsewhere, Walmart’s Black Friday sale is live with cheap mattresses from $100; and Amazon is already selling out of some sizes of budget mattress

State of play: Mattress sales are notoriously hard to track. Most mattresses are never sold at full price, which makes the advertised ‘discount’ meaningless. And while the discounts change slightly from sale to sale, often the MSRP does, too. That means a mattress can be given a bigger discount - but still cost the same as it did before, so you’re not actually saving anything.

So far, I’ve only seen one new mattress sale for Black Friday (Helix) - the rest are repeats of offers I’ve seen at various times over the last year. That doesn’t mean they aren’t good, though: some are fantastic value for money. Here, I’m listing the mattress deals I think are worth buying now - starting with the best mattresses we’ve tested, and I’ll continue to add more deals as I see them.

Black Friday mattress deals

Unbeatable value 1. The DreamCloud Mattress (queen): $665 at DreamCloud

Price last month: $665

Lowest this year: $665

Last year: $665

Likelihood of new discount: Low Review score: ★★★★1/2

Firmness: 8/10

Best for: Most people; hot sleepers; back and hip pain; heavier bodies The bottom line: DreamCloud's flagship mattress hasn't changed price in a year now, but it's outstanding value for money, and we highly recommend it for most people. This mid-range hybrid aced our tests and sits at number two in our best mattress guide. It's at the firmer end of medium-firm, and delivers excellent back support and pressure relief for hundreds of dollars less than its higher-end hybrid rivals, such as the Saatva Classic or Winkbed. If you’re looking for an extremely comfortable and supportive mattress for under $1,000, it's the best you can buy. It also has a one-year trial, so you can make sure it’s right, and a forever warranty.

Highly rated 2. Nectar Classic Memory Foam (queen): $649 at Nectar

Price last month: $649

Lowest this year: $599

Last year: $659

Likelihood of new discount: Low Review score: ★★★★1/2

Firmness: 6.5-7/10

Best for: side sleepers, couples The bottom line: If you're looking for outstanding value at an affordable price, the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is a top choice all year round. It isn’t cheaper for Black Friday: you can buy a twin for $349 or a queen for $649 most months. But like DreamCloud, these are extremely competitive prices for a high-quality, mid-range mattress, which performed well in all our tests. We think it’s the best memory foam mattress under $1,000: you get the the hug-like, cushioned comfort you expect from memory foam, with excellent pressure relief and full-body support, plus good cooling capabilities - and it’s more affordable than most of its closest rivals (with a huge 365-night trial and lifetime warranty). Could the price drop further for Black Friday? There was a flash sale at the start of November that took an extra $50 off a queen… but we don’t expect this to happen again.

Best on test 3. Saatva Classic mattress (queen): $2,095 $1,695 at Saatva

Price last month: $1,795

Lowest this year: $1,695

Last year: $1,595

Likelihood of new discount: Low Review score: ★★★★1/2

Firmness: 3/10, 7/10, 8/10

Best for: All sleepers; back pain; couples; hot sleepers; heavier bodies



The bottom line: Saatva’s superb luxury, hybrid innerspring mattress is the best mattress we’ve ever tested. It looks and feels like a high-end hotel bed, with its handcrafted finish, and got a near-perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review, beating the other mattresses in our rankings on comfort, support and quality. But don’t buy it in Saatva’s current bundle sale because it’s $400 more expensive than it was on Memorial Day (albeit you get more than just the mattress). The best way to get it is with Tom’s Guide’s special deal: click through from this page and the price will return to Memorial Day levels, with a twin for $995 (rather than $1,195), or a queen for $1,695 (rather than $1,795). That’s a few hundred dollars less than some of its rival luxury mattresses, such as the Tempur Adapt, and the lowest price the Classic is likely to drop to this year.

Best cheap 4. Siena Memory Foam (queen): $399 at Siena

Price last month: $399

Lowest this year: $349Last year: $399

Likelihood of new discount: Low



Review score: ★★★★1/2

Firmness: 9/10

Best for: Stomach sleepers; couples; back and hip pain; guests



The bottom line: We rate the Siena Memory Foam as the best cheap mattress around, thanks to the high quality it delivers at such a low price. It’s currently sold at $399 for a queen, which is an almost permanent deal. We did see a queen reduced to $349 back in March for World Sleep Day, but we doubt this deal will make a return this Black Friday. That said, even at its regular sale price this mattress is an absolute bargain. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review we call it one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers thanks to its firm support, and it sleeps incredibly cool for an all-foam bed, too.

Low price 6. Allswell Hybrid, 10 inch (queen): $317 $284 at Walmart

Price last month: $317

Lowest this year: $252

Last year: $252

Likelihood of new discount: Low



Review score: ★★★★

Firmness: 7/10

Best for: Front and back sleepers; couples; guests



Bottom line: This is an excellent deal for an already affordable mattress. In fact, the Allswell Hybrid comes second place in our best cheap mattress. We have seen the price of a queen drop to just $252 within the last 12 months, but recent sales have hovered around $317 for a queen, so $284 is an impressively low price, and well worth taking advantage of this Black Friday. Particularly, if you sleep on your front or back. With a medium-firm feel (some of our panel of testers for the Allswell Hybrid mattress review thought it felt more like an 8.5/10) and hybrid structure, the mattress performs well for motion isolation and temperature regulation – making it ideal for couples. When purchasing from Walmart, you’ll get 90-day free returns and free shipping.

Best cooling 7. Bear Elite Hybrid (queen): $2,375 $1,499 at Bear

Price last month: $1,499

Lowest this year: $1,499

Last year: $1,499

Likelihood of new discount: Low



Review score: ★★★★1/2

Best for: Most people; hot sleepers; back pain



The bottom line: The Bear Elite Hybrid is our #1 cooling mattress in the US right now. Thanks to the three firmness options (soft, medium, firm) you can customize it to suit your sleep style and body weight. We tested the medium model in our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review and rated it in key areas including pressure relief, motion isolation, edge support and temperature regulation, making it an all-round quality mattress. Hot sleepers will want to upgrade with the Celliant-infused cover to benefit from the best temperature regulation out there. There is currently 35% off this top-rated hybrid mattress and you’ll get two free pillows worth $150 too. Although this is a pretty standard deal from Bear, we’ve never seen a bigger discount. However, freebies have been more generous in previous major sales. For reference, there was a free bedding bundle worth $400 in the Presidents’ Day sales this year.

Best organic 8. Avocado Green Organic Mattress (queen): $1,999 $1,699 at Avocado Green

Price last month: $1,799

Lowest this year: $1,799

Last year: $1,799

Likelihood of new discount: Low



Review score: ★★★★1/2

Firmness: 7/10

Best for: Back sleepers; heavier bodies; hot sleepers



The bottom line: The Avocado mattress is an excellent organic bed for hot sleepers looking for a firm mattress with reliable temperature regulation. It’s also a great choice for those with back pain, thanks to the 2-inch layer of Dunlop latex, and is crafted from over 1,400 support coils. It'll suit back and stomach sleepers, as well as heavier bodies seeking sturdier support. However, side sleepers will need something with a bit more give. It’s available in three variants (firm, plush and box-top) for customizable support. This 15% off deals beats the standard 10% saving we’re used to seeing, making now an excellent time to buy.

Cheapest price 9. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam, 10-inch (queen): $472.83 $229 at Home Depot

Price last month: $499 (at Zinus)

Lowest this year: $499 (at Zinus)

Last year: $499 (at Zinus)

Likelihood of new discount: Low



Review score: ★★★★1/2

Firmness: 5.5/10

Best for: Side sleepers; back sleepers with a smaller build; guests



The bottom line: The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam delivers soothing, sinking pressure relief at a budget-friendly price. In our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review we found it ideal for side sleepers, as those dense foams ooze around the touch points to ease pressure build up all night long. Lightweight back sleepers will also feel well supported, but stomach sleepers should opt for something firmer. Shop direct from Zinus and you’ll spot the same discount year-round (a queen typically sells for $499 at Zinus). Home Depot is offering it for over half the price. The downside is that you sacrifice the benefits — there’s no sleep trial — but at just $229 for a queen, we think it’s worth the trade-off. If you’re doing up the spare room for the holidays, your guests will thank you.