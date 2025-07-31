I tested this MagSafe wallet for a month and now I can't live without it — especially at 44% off right now

Everyone knows I don’t use a traditional wallet anymore. Nowadays, you’ll find me testing out MagSafe wallets that let me carry my credit cards and driver’s license without making it look like I’m packing a brick in my pocket. For the last month, though, I’ve been testing out the ESR MagSafe Wallet with Find My — and I can’t go back to anything else!

For a limited time, you can get the ESR MagSafe Wallet with Find My for $24 on Amazon. There’s a 16% off discount, but you can snag additional savings by using coupon code "ESRGEOMW" at check out — which is unbelievable given that it normally costs $42.

ESR MagSafe Wallet with Find My: was $42 now $24 at Amazon Save big on the ESR MagSafe Wallet with Find My function thanks to the 44% off savings on Amazon right now. You'll need to use coupon code ESRGEOMW at check out to get it down to $24. This MagSafe wallet isn't just sleek and lets you carry a bunch of cards, but you can also keep track of its location thanks to its support of Apple's Find My service.

I’ve tested dozens of MagSafe wallets, including a couple of other ones from ESR. What makes this one special is that it checks off nearly all the boxes I want in the perfect MagSafe wallet. First of all, its folding design tucks away two main compartments that allow me to cram up to 6 cards — my driver’s license, two debit cards, Metrocard, insurance card, and my work card.

I really like how the interior card slit has a plastic cover that lets you see through it, which makes it a cinch reading out the numbers on my credit card when I’m buying something online — all without having to physically remove it from the wallet. Meanwhile, there’s an extendable strap on the back that almost functions as a grip to hold my iPhone.

Similar to other MagSafe wallets I’ve tested, like the Supcase MagFlip Stand, I can unfold the ESR for Magsafe Wallet to act as a stand for my iPhone. It’s even strong enough to hold my iPhone 16 Pro Max horizontally while accessing StandBy mode when I’m charging it. The magnetic connection is that strong, so I’ve been confident about how it’s held up so far.

Lastly, the best part about it is that it has native Find My support to let me keep track of its location. Rather than using an AirTag or any one of the best of those other credit card sized Find My trackers, it’s all integrated here. Plus, it doesn’t make the wallet bulky or anything.

If there’s one complaint I have, it has to be that it uses a proprietary charging port instead of a traditional USB-C port. It’s one thing I need to be mindful about, but I’ve yet to recharge it. In fact, it’s still showing nearly a full charge after a month of using it. ESR says that the battery can last upwards of 3 months.

After trying this one out for more than a month now, it’s going to be hard to try anything else because of how this one’s just about perfect. Plus, you can’t beat the savings right now at $24 for a MagSafe wallet with all of this functionality.

