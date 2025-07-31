Huge Eddie Bauer sale knocks up to 50% off outdoor gear — 9 deals I’d shop for the beach, camping and more

Planning any camping trips or beach days this August? Now is the perfect time to update your gear — and fortunately, we have you covered when it comes to top-rated tents, beach towels, coolers and more.

Eddie Bauer, a best-selling outdoor brand, is currently having a huge sale on outdoor gear, camping essentials and beach must-haves. Additionally, you can get an extra 50% off all items in their clearance section. We're talking backpacks, swimsuits, hiking apparel and more.

With savings this big, we recommend happy campers and beach-goers hop on these unbeatable deals ASAP. Here are my favorite deals from the Eddie Bauer summer sale.

Best Eddie Bauer Camping Deals

Eddie Bauer Women's Clothing: save an extra 50% at checkout

Ready to update your trail apparel and swimwear for summer? Eddie Bauer is currently knocking an extra 50% off already discounted women's items in its clearance section. This is a pretty epic sale if you ask me, so be sure to hop on those deals ASAP

Eddie Bauer Men's Clothing: save an extra 50% at check out

Similarly, men's apparel is also being heavily discounted. You can shop everything you need for your upcoming beach days, camping trips and outdoor excursions. You'll get an extra 50% off when you add these items to your cart.

Eddie Bauer 280 Lumen Rechargeable Lantern: was $45 now $22 at eddiebauer.com Shed some light on your campground set up with this LED lantern that shines up to 280 lumens. It's super lightweight and easy to carry around with you. The energy-efficient LEDs provide clear, bright light and a magnetic bottom lets you anchor the lantern to a steel surface. It also has a rechargeable battery.

Eddie Bauer Honeycomb Beach Towel: was $49 now $24 at eddiebauer.com Need a new towel for the beach or pool? This is the one to bring. Lightweight, absorbent and sand-resistant, it folds up small so you can easily store it in your beach bag. Plus, we love its beachy blue design.

Eddie Bauer Water-Repellent Outdoor Blanket: was $55 now $27 at eddiebauer.com If you're spending a night under the stars, this blanket is exactly what you need. You can lay it down on your campsite, bring it along for picnics and even use it a source of warmth while you sleep. It's also water-repellant so you'll stay nice and dry in the great outdoors.

Eddie Bauer Campground Lounger: was $70 now $29 at eddiebauer.com From the campsite to the beach, you won't want to leave home without this lounger. The portable lounger allows you to kick back and relax in a comfy spot no matter where you are. It also packs down easily into its own stuff sack for easy transport.

Eddie Bauer 25L Trailhead Daypack: was $99 now $29 at eddiebauer.com This supportive and versatile backpack will hold all your hiking essentials on your camping expeditions. It features a large main compartment and smaller side and front pockets for the smaller daily essentials. Add this item to your cart to get the discounted price above.

Eddie Bauer Bygone Backpack Cooler: was $70 now $35 at eddiebauer.com This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold at the campground. It features 20 liters of storage. The cooler also features backpack straps and top handle straps for easy transporting wherever the day takes you.