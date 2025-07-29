The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is an Amazon bestseller and after previously sleeping on it for a month, I can see why it's amassed over 55,000 five-star reviews. The sink-in comfort is like being wrapped in a cloud and at only $159 for a full on Amazon, the Zinus 10" Mattress is excellent value.

If you're going back to school in a few weeks, I think this is one of the best mattresses for college students you can buy, a marshmallow soft upgrade from your (probably) less-than-impressive assigned dorm mattress.

While this budget-friendly choice might not have the durable support or specialist features of the top-rated mattresses of 2025, it's comfortable from the get-go, meaning you don't have to add 'breaking in a bed' to your college to-do list.

And in the mattress sales, you can get it on a student budget. Within this essay (article, sorry) I will explore why the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress belongs on your back to school shopping list...

Why you should consider the Zinus Mattress

Cushioned comfort is where the Zinus excels. Pressure relief, specifically. It's a squishy, contouring mattress that eases around the shoulders and hips to cradle the body in a side sleeping position.

And it does all that at a student-friendly price. The Zinus foams might not have the kind of dense 'hug' I'd expect from a premium Tempur Material mattress, but they're also over $1000 cheaper.

(Image credit: Future)

Admittedly, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam does have some flaws but they're the kind I've come to expect from a cheap memory foam mattress.

For a start, it sleeps warm. Even top-rated memory foam mattresses have a tendency to trap heat and being cuddled in the softer foams of the Zinus can get a little stuffy. If this is the mattress you choose for college, I recommend getting breathable bedding to go with it.

But for my sleep needs, the biggest issue with the Zinus is that it doesn't offer enough support when I'm lying on my front. If you're also a stomach sleeper, I recommend the Siena mattress instead — I'll explain why below.

