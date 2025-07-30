Tired of back to school shopping? These bundles are the easy way to upgrade your dorm bed from $149

Is your back to school shopping list keeping you up at night? If so, we're here to help with college dorm bed bundles that allow you to upgrade your sleep in just one click. And, with deals like the Dorm 101 mattress topper bundle for just $149.99 at Zinus, you'll still have money left for jotters and ramen.

Among these bundles are those that offer total dorm bed makeovers — featuring some of the best mattresses we've tested — as well ones that can give your dorm room an upgrade with items like high quality mattress toppers, pillows and mattress protectors.

Standard-issue dorm beds are often uncomfortably well-used so if you need a sleep refresh, check out our guide to the best mattresses for college students. But these dorm bed bundles are an easy solution for your sleep and shopping stress.

1. Avocado Dorm Room Bundle: twin was $398 now $338 at Avocado

From organic mattress brand Avocado, this bed bundle pairs the Eco Organic Mattress Topper with the Avocado Green Pillow to make your sleep greener. The Eco Organic Topper uses latex to create a supportive feel with bouncy cushioning, good for a range of sleep styles. Latex is also known for its durability — expect this selection to see you comfortably through your college career. The best organic mattresses and bedding are often pricey but with 15% off, you can pick up a twin XL Avocado dorm room bundle for just $372 (was $438.)

2. Zinus Dorm 101 Ultimate Sleep Bundle: twin was $299.99 now $149.99 at Zinus

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is known for its cozy cushioning and we expect the gel topper in the Zinus Dorm 101 Ultimate Sleep Bundle to provide a similar soothing 'hug' (perfect if your dorm mattress feels like lying on the floor.) Alongside the topper you'll also get a waterproof mattress protector and two memory foam pillows, all for $149.99 (was $299.99). This bundle is only available in a twin XL size and is sold for a limited time, so snap it up fast.

3. Casper Back to School Bundle: twin was $933 now $699 at Casper

At the heart of the Casper Back to School Bundle is the One mattress, an all-foam bed that rivals the best memory foam mattresses when it comes to support (you can learn more in our Casper The One Mattress review.) In addition, you'll get a waterproof mattress protector and a Casper Original Pillow. A twin XL is currently discounted by around 25% to $770 (was $1,033.) We have seen up to 35% off bundles in the Casper mattress sales before but as the Back to School collection is only available for a limited time, we think this is the best discount you're going to get on it.

4. Coop Sleep Goods Back to School Bundle: twin was $333 now from $199.80 at Coop Sleep

From popular bedding brand Coop, this bundle is a bit of a choose-your-own affair. Pick a sheet set and mattress topper, add an Essence Pillow 2-pack and enjoy 40% off the whole thing. A twin XL bundle with the Percale Sheet Set and Essence mattress topper, and the Essence Pillow 2-pack in queen size will set you back $199.80 but you can select more luxurious options if you have room in the budget.