Panasonic's marvelous Mini-LED TV is just $379 in the hottest TV deal you'll see all week

If you've been shopping around for a 55-inch TV that won't give you sticker shock, have I got a deal for you.

Right now, the 55-inch Panasonic W95A is just $397 at BuyDig. To put that into perspective, consider this: When this fantastic Mini-LED debuted last year, it was priced around $1,299.

This isn't some cheap, bottom-of-the-barrel TV with barebones features and a so-so performance. This is a top-tier Mini-LED model with a bright, cinematic picture and a lengthy list of enhancements for gaming and streaming.

Panasonic 55" W95A OLED TV: was $1,299 now $379 at Buydig.com Once upon a time, the Panasonic W95A hit store shelves at around $1,299. Right now, it's sitting at the cool, low price of $397. This impressive Mini-LED TV is bright enough for daytime viewing, finely tuned for a rich, accurate picture for movie nights, and stocked with useful gaming features for both casual and dedicated gamers. BuyDig's price is currently better than Amazon's.

Price check: $497 at Amazon

First, let’s talk about BuyDig. When you head over to the listing, you’ll notice that a coupon has already been applied to the W95A’s sale price.

BuyDig is a reputable online shop based out of New Jersey. I recommend taking advantage of BuyDig’s discount, because as far as I can tell, the W95A isn't this discounted anywhere else. (Its currently listed for $497 at Amazon, for instance.)

Now, let's talk about the W95A itself, and why this is a fantastic candidate for upgrading your living room.

The W95A isn't just an affordable Mini-LED TV, it's a downright impressive one. Our Panasonic W95A review is glowing, as this TV not only checks the right performance boxes, it also supports a gaming- and streaming-centric lifestyle.

Its HDR highlight brightness is well over 1,000 nits, and on the whole, the W95A is bright enough for pretty much every viewing environment. Its backlight control is better than what you'll find on entry-level LED TVs with more rudimentary local dimming.

You’re getting a decent spread of gaming features with the W95A, too. These include a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, FreeSync Premium support and G-Sync compatibility.

Unlike Samsung Mini-LED TVs, the W95A supports Dolby Vision, the most popular HDR format.

One thing to keep in mind is that the W95A is a Fire TV, so it runs on Amazon’s Fire TV operating system for all of its built-in streaming features.

Fire TV supports a wide range of streaming apps and services, but it’s not our favorite software suite due to its cluttered user interface and occasional sluggishness. It does offer nifty smart home integration for Alexa-wired households, though, which you may or may not find useful.

If Fire TV worries you, just do what I would do: bypass it. Put the money you're saving on the W95A towards one of the best streaming devices and use it as your daily driver.

According to the BuyDig listing, this sale price is only valid for a few more days.