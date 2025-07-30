Hurry! This 65-inch TCL Mini-LED TV just crashed to under $900 on Amazon

Big screen TVs are on the rise, but high prices might be a major concern. Luckily, there are tons of sweet TV deals on big-screen screens with excellent picture performance, and I think I've found one that's worth the investment.

Right now, you can get the 65-inch TCL QM7K Mini-LED TV for $898 on Amazon. That's a huge slashing on a four-star TV with a multitude of features to try. Its entire range is also slashed right now, meaning you can get a 75-inch or 85-inch TV for much less.

TCL 65" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $898 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

TCL TVs are always perfect value propositions, especially when you're looking for a large screen to fill your entertainment setup. Big-screen fervor is still in motion, and TV prices — even at higher sizes — are still plenty cheap right now.

The TCL QM7K is an adequate big-screen value. It's loaded with tons of incredible features that make it a stellar pick in the Mini-LED TV camp, especially for gamers. Its 144Hz refresh rate, VRR capabilities, and 13.1ms of input latency packs aa punch for both console and PC gamers.

But even if you're not in the gaming sphere, the QM7K runs on Google TV, netting you access to many of the best streaming services. We tend to like Google TV and Roku over most of the other offerings in TV interfaces, largely given their simplistic navigation and myriad free channels.

We did note in our TCL QM7K Mini-LED TV review that it has some poor audio, despite the 40W speaker system, which is par for the course with most budget TVs. You can always pair it up with one of the best soundbars to amplify the audio performance, or you can go with a full AV receiver to get even better sound.

A Mini-LED TV like the QM7K might not be what you're looking for, though. If you're more on the hunt for one of the best OLED TVs, the LG C5 OLED is a great place to start.